MONTPELIER — The shorthanded Vermont Mountaineers are stealing a few lines from The Beatles and getting by with a little help from their friends.
The Capital City’s NECBL franchise is bringing in reinforcements just in the nick of time entering the final weeks of the regular season. A shrinking roster left Vermont with only a few substitutes for field positions, but players and coaches put out a few calls in an attempt to fill the voids.
A handful of mid-summer replacements quickly answered the bell, giving the Mountaineers a boost during a hectic stretch of 14 games in 14 days. Infielders Craig Larsen and Connor Bertsch and outfielder Kade Kretzschmar provide the team with three more Ivy League standouts, while pitchers Cameron Mayer, William Paoli and Matthew Scibilio add depth to the rotation.
“We’ve lost about 15 guys already,” Vermont closer Cole Roland said. “A couple just left because they needed to do other things, and then a lot of people got injured. So at this point, we’re kind of taking anyone we can get. But everyone we’re reaching out to is a really good baseball player. Everyone that’s come in, I’ve been really, really happy with so far.”
Bertsch (6-foot-4) and Kretzschmar (6-foot-2) are both 205-pound sluggers who were teammates with Roland for the Big Green, which went 15-26 in 2019. The Ivy League cancelled its baseball schedule the past two years due to Covid, making this week’s mini-reunion at Recreation Field more meaningful.
“Over this past fall, when none of us were on campus, we were all back doing live at-bats and stuff in Northborough, Mass,” Roland said. “And Kade Kretzschmar was there with Bertsch, who’s already playing with us. And then we had a couple other kids — Justin Murray, who’s playing on Winnipesaukee. And Nate Skinner was there and Ben Rice, who just got drafted by the Yankees. So we were doing live at-bats and one of our assistants here, Mitchell Holmes, was there with us over the fall. So he had the connection to Kade and had already saw him player. And when we were lacking people due to injuries, he was a perfect fit to come back out here. He brings a really strong arm, a really quick bat and he’s got great reads in the outfield.”
Roland was injured during his freshman season at Dartmouth, but he still remembers being impressed by Larsen and fellow University of Pennsylvania star Tommy Courtney. Now the Quakers are playing alongside their Big Green rivals, with Courntey (.304) and Larsen (.323) among the Mountaineers’ top hitters.
“It’s awesome getting a bunch of Ivy League guys here, just to be able to prove that we’re still able to do this stuff — even without the past two seasons,” Roland said. “And it’s cool just being able to play with them now. So going forward and playing against them next season, it will be a lot more fun and competitive when we see them on the other side.”
All paperwork for roster changes is due by midnight Sunday, so this week has been a scramble to line up as many potential additions as possible. Coach Charlie Barbieri and GM Brian Gallagher have the final say on enlisting new players, but they’re happy to let the athletes work their magic with invitations to current or former college teammates.
“Some of these guys are so in touch with their friends at school through social media and texting and stuff,” Gallagher said. “So they can contact them and get an answer faster than we can in the summer sometimes, because the coach is busy and out doing recruiting. So if Cole can reach out to Kade and say, ‘Hey, do you want to come up here? We need somebody.’ Sometimes we hear back, ‘Yeah, I’m all set to go.’ So that was really quick. And then I spoke to him and made sure he understood that we have to do the Covid (vaccination) card and all the other stuff. And then Beth (Cody) puts it together with the host family and Charlie touches base with them and talks to them about the baseball stuff. It happens really quickly in the summer where you end up networking and then make the contacts and then try to get them here as soon as you can.”
Larsen has been one of the most pleasant mid-season surprises after joining the team July 4. The 6-foot, 185-pound second baseman and shortstop has played in 10 games, going 11-for-34 with two doubles, four RBI and seven runs score. He went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs during a 3-2 victory over Sanford. He batted cleanup during Thursday’s contest at North Shore.
“We’ve had a couple guys go down and get hurt, so we were looking for bodies,” Courtney said. “He was home playing in a local league and coach (Barbieri) asked if we knew anybody. I shot him a text and he was in. He showed up within the week and he’s been playing well. …It was awesome to have him come. He’s one of my best friends and he’s a legit dude: He can play. And he’s a vital part of the lineup now. He’s going to be there probably every day.”
Paoli is a 5-foot-8, 175-pound hard-throwing right-hander who made his first appearance for Vermont during Monday’s game against Upper Valley. Mayer is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander who’s a physically intimidating presence on the mound.
Scibilio was lights-out during the first three innings of Monday’s contest against the league-leading Keene Swamp Bats. He kept the visitors scoreless until the game was suspended due to lightning, with Vermont leading 5-0.
“Scibilio really dominated before the lighting struck, so that was a big find,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher has also put out feelers with members of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, which wraps up this week. South Shore Clippers pitcher AJ Verga is one of the top prospects who could make a few cameo appearances for the Mountaineers on the mound.
“We can’t poach players,” Gallagher said. “But we’ve got three guys who, as soon their league is over, they can come up. I just barely sent a contract and got it back from AJ Verga. He’s from a school in New York, Molloy, which probably is not a big household name. But he’s a pitcher and we need arms. And pitchers are pretty tough to come by. And the other two are still deciding. I think they’re leaning toward coming up when they’re finished, but we’re still waiting on the final word. And those are all pitchers.”
Courtney and Keagan Calero have each played in 28 of Vermont’s 32 games. Utility player Matt Oldham has filled in at five positions while making 27 appearances. Casey Mayes and Adam Retzbach hit the 25-game mark Thursday.
“We’re kind of thin and we don’t have that many position guys, so a lot of us are playing every day,” Courtney said. “We’re all getting our at-bats, we all know each other and it should be good. ...Everybody tries to pitch in and it’s the next man. Everybody has to do their job — that’s where we’re at.”
Keene (20-11) and Upper Valley (20-14) are currently in a battle to secure the lone first-round bye for the Northern Division playoffs, which kick off the first week in August.
The contenders seeking a late surge are North Adams (15-13), North Shore (15-14), Vermont (15-17), Winnipesaukee (11-19) and Sanford (11-19). Martha’s Vineyard (19-12) sits atop the Southern Division. The Sharks are trailed by Valley (18-13), Danbury (17-14), Mystic (16-14), Newport (16-16), Ocean State (13-20) and Bristol (11-21).
“A lot of the teams still have the majority of their players,” Roland said. “I was talking to Murray on Winnipesaukee the other day and he said there’s been a couple kids leaving there, so they’re in a similar boat as us. But when we were playing North Adams, just looking at their bullpen, it still seemed like they had 17 guys. Where we were kind of a skeleton crew with eight or nine guys. It makes it hard for us, obviously. But we’re still playing as hard as we can.”
