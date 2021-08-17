NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – A pair of Vermont Mountaineers were singled out for their stellar work on the mound during the 2021 New England Collegiate Baseball League season.
Starting pitcher Ryan Steckline and closer Cole Roland were among the players to reel in post-season honors Tuesday when commissioner Sean McGrath unveiled the All-NECBL Teams. Steckline made the All-NECBL squad, while Roland was nominated to the All-North team.
Steckline went 5-0 during the regular season with a 2.90 ERA. He saw action in 13 games, pitching 21-plus innings. He struck out 34 batters, issued seven walks and allowed 12 hits. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound southpaw threw two hitless innings and stuck out three batters during his team’s lone playoff game.
Roland was an All-Star selection during the regular season after emerging as Vermont’s top weapon out of the bullpen. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound right-hander appeared in 16 games and went 2-1 with four saves and a 2.48 ERA. He piled up 48 strikeouts, issued 16 walks and allowed 15 hits over 25-plus innings.
The All-NECBL squad featured a position player at each spot on the diamond, a designated hitter, three starting pitchers, three relievers and one closer on all sides. Forty-eight student-athletes were honored for their outstanding seasons.
Thirteen of the league’s 14 teams were represented on the All-NECBL Teams, with the North Shore Navigators, Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and Ocean State Waves leading all organizations with five selections apiece. Each of those teams featured two individuals on the All-NECBL team. Three Navigators were part of the All-North team, while the Sharks earned four All-South nominations. Two players for the Waves garnered All-South honors.
North Shore pitchers Luke Marshall and James Sashin were selected the All-NECBL team. They were joined by Martha’s Vineyard shortstop Jake Berger and first baseman Ryan Hernandez along with Ocean State pitcher Zach Fernandez and catcher Johnny Tuccillo. North Shore outfielder Joe Lomuscio was an All-North squad selection. Martha’s Vineyard pitchers Ryan Ramsey and Alex Galvan were also awarded All-South honors.
Four teams had four of their student-athletes claim all-league and all-division honors: the Keene Swamp Bats, Mystic Schooners, Valley Blue Sox and Upper Valley Nighthawks. Upper Valley outfielders Gehrig Anglin and Alan Roden, pitcher Ryan Towle and infielder Max Viera landed on the All-NECBL squad. Valley outfielder Brian Hart and shortstop Mason LaPlante were selected to the All-NECBL team. Teammates outfielder Luke Franzoni, second baseman Jack Housinger and pitcher Grant Kipp locked up spots on the All-South Squad.
Keene shortstop Zach Bushling, pitcher Bryce Hellgeth and outfielders Thomas Joseph and Troy Schreffler made the cut for the All-North team. Mystic outfielder Brendan Cumming was selected to the All-NECBL team. Infielder Chris Brito, catcher Daniel Crossen and outfielder Barry Walsh were honored for the Schooners as members as the All-South team.
The 2021 league champion Danbury Westerners joined the Newport Gulls with two players apiece on the all-league teams. The Winnipesaukee Muskrats rounded out the honorees with one selection.
Danbury outfielder Cameron Masterman and pitcher Justin Solimine claimed All-South nominations. Newport catcher Matthew Wood was awarded the catching position on the All-NECBL team and teammate pitcher Kellan Tulio was named to the All-South team. Winnipesaukee outfielder Cole Johnson was an All-North honoree.
The NECBL will announce he rest of its annual end-of-year awards later this week.
