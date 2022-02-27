HINESBURG - Five Spaulding wrestlers claimed individual titles Sunday and the Crimson Tide finished 5.5 points behind first-place Mount Anthony, which barely locked up its 33rd consecutive state championship.
Patriots Kyle Hurley (145 pounds) and Hayden Gaudette (220 pounds) prevailed in the finals to help their team hold off a furious comeback attempt by the Granite City squad. Mount Anthony claimed payback against the Tide after the Southern Vermont powerhouse suffered its first in-state loss in 36 years during the Dual Meet Championships two weeks ago.
Logan Davis (106 pounds), Landon Davis (138 pounds) and Aaron Johnson (182 pounds) earned runner-up honors for MAU. Their team's winning total of 217.5 points was good enough to hold off upset-minded Spaulding (212) and Essex (193.5).
The Tide won 5 of 6 their title bouts. Coy Lyford (106 pounds), Caleb Huntington (113 pounds), Nick Pierce (126 pounds), Ryan Glassford (138 pounds) and Colton Perkins (185 pounds) triumphed for Spaulding.
"It was a great day - I loved everything about it," Glassford said. "It was the most exhausting match I've ever had, though. So it was a great day."
Pierce and Perkins are still undefeated this season as their team prepares for New England Championships.
"We both thought we would have kids here and there that were good - which we did," Pierce said. "We both had great opponents. But it was crazy. We didn't think it was going to happen."
Spaulding's Landon Farnham placed second at 195 pounds, while teammate Cameron Govea finished third at 152 pounds. Elias Kalat (132 pounds) was fourth for the Tide, who also received crucial points from sixth-place finishers Tyler Glassford (145 pounds) and Alex Pouliot (182 pounds).
"I was happy with the performance and I was happy with the effort that was put in," Spaulding coach Darren O'Meara said. "I was just basically grateful for having a season and grateful that our guys trained hard and stuck it out. Our coaching staff trained hard and stuck it out and built our program. And right now there's a lot of momentum. Our youth program has come alive and we have a lot of kids. I'm just grateful and happy for the boys. There's a lot of pressure and there's probably never been a crowd like that for one team. With the added pressure of having that, for them to go out and perform with those kind of nerves, that was a big deal. They had to beat some tough kids. Glassford had to beat a two-time state champion in the state finals, against a team we're trying to beat. You add all that stuff and it just took a lot of guts."
TEAM SCORES
1. Mt. Anthony 217.5 2. Spaulding 212 3. Essex 193.5 4. Middlebury 97 5. Otter Valley 96
6. Vergennes 90 7. Mt. Mansfield 74.5 8. St. Johnsbury 66 9. Springfield 56.5 10. Burr & Burton 54 11. Randolph 52 12. Colchester 51 13. Mt. Abraham 50 14. Fair Haven 37 15. CVU 32 16. Mill River 20 17. Harwood 17 18. Winsooski 14 19. Rutland 12 20. Bellows Falls 10 21. MJS 1 22. Milton 0
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106 Pounds: 1. Coy Lyford, Spaulding; 2. Logan Davis, MAU; 3. William Einhorn, Essex; 4. Noah Markwell, Springfield; 5. Jackson Marks, Otter Valley.
113 Pounds: 1. Caleb Huntington, Spaulding; 2. Alex Sperry, Middlebury; 3. Connor Bell, MAU; 4. Tennyson Miler, Essex; 5. Aiden Perren, Colchester; 6. Logan Pierro, Mt. Abraham.
120 Pounds: 1. Devan Hemingway, Mt. Abraham; 2. Noah Quigley, Colchester; 3. Alex Perez, MAU; 4. Lincoln Wilcox, Fair Haven; 5. Dillan Lacasse, Springfield; Keagan Stone, Middlebury.
126 Pounds: 1. Nick Pierce, Spaulding; 2. Trey Lee, Fair Haven; 3. Christian Stygles, Essex; 4. Eli Brace, Vergennes; 5. Austin Strang, St. Johnsbury; 6. Jacob Underhill, CVU.
132 Pounds: 1. Avery Carl, Middlebury; 2. Anthony Matas, Essex; 3. Sam Blackman, MAU; 4. Elias Kalat, Spaulding; 5. Drew Best, Randolph; 6. Jackson Keith, Mount Mansfield.
138 Pounds: 1. Ryan Glassford, Spaulding; 2. Landon Davis, MAU; 3. Caleb Whitney, Otter Valley; 4. Sebastian Krueger, Mount Mansfield; 5. Matt Conant, Mt. Abraham; 6. Kaleb Spencer, Mill River.
145 Pounds: 1. Kyle Hurley, MAU; 2. Noah Powell, Essex; 3. Taylor Fletcher, Mount Mansfield; 4. Quinn Smith, Harwood; 5. Chase Cram, Otter Valley; 6. Tyler Glassford, Spaulding.
152 Pounds: 1. Taylor Stearns, Vergennes; 2. Jordan Lavoie, Colchester; 3. Cameron Govea, Spaulding; 4. Spencer Boucher, MAU; 5. Tim Amsden, Sopringfield; 6. Carter Rousseau, St. Johnsbury.
160 Pounds: 1. Jack Appey, Mount Mansfield; 2. Ozzy Alsaid, St. Johnsbury; 3. Tom Murphy, CVU; 4. Shawn Gassaway, MAU; 5. Tucker Babcock, Otter Valley; 6. Tucker Kennett, Middlebury.
170 Pounds: 1. Gill Stawinski, Essex; 2. Liam Bradley; 3. Calvin Kennett, Middlebury; 4. Isaac Preston, Vergennes; 5. Ben McLaughlin, MAU; 6. Cole Wright, Springfield.
182 Pounds: 1. Oliver Orvis, Essex; 2. Aaron Johnson, MAU; 3. Caden Howell, Vergennes; 4. Reagan Papp, Randolph; 5. Tyler Terrian, Rutland; 6. Alex Pouliot, Spaulding.
195 Pounds: 1. Kameron Cyr, Essex; 2. Landon Farnham, Spaulding; 3. JT Wright, BBA; 4. Simon Martin, Otter Valley; 5. Sanat Am, St. Johnsbury; 6. Wyatt Allenson, Mt. Abraham.
220 Pounds: 1. Hayden Gaudette, MAU; 2. Sam Martin, Otter Valley; 3. Bryan Stafford, Springfield; 4. Kody Grout, Randolph; 5. Jamison Couture, Vergennes; 6. Caleb Hill, Essex.
285 Pounds: 1. Colton Perkins, Spaulding; 2. Sebstian Coppola, Essex; 3. Nick Sheldrick, Middlebury; 4. Graham Resmer, Winooski; 5. Trent Rumrill, Bellows Falls; 6. Dominic Decker, BBA.
