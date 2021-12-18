Sophomore forward Corrina Moulton lit the lamp twice while guiding the Spaulding girls hockey team to Saturday's 4-0 victory over Burlington-Colchester.
Moulton opened the scoring in the first period and tallied the final goal with 9:33 left in the third period. Rebecca McKelvey and Molly Parker also scored for the 3-0 Tide, who have recorded 16 unanswered goals.
"Corrina did a great job of getting to the net, getting open in the right spot and being ready to shoot when she got it," Tide coach Dave Lawrence said.
Parker helped anchor Spaulding's defense along with Chelsea Bell and sisters Lily and Zoe Tewksbury. Tide goalie Mattie Cetin only had to make five saves while propelling the Tide to their second straight shutout.
"As a unit, they were very aggressive defensively," Lawrence said. "They stepped up and didn't let the other team get comfortable when they were coming up the ice. It was impressive to see them play so aggressively and making good plays out there."
Burlington-Colchester goalie Paige Codega-Ryan turned aside 29 shots. She robbed the Tide on a few early scoring chances before a heads-up play by Bell sparked the opening goal with 7:43 left in the first period.
Bell collected the puck from teammate Bria Dill following a takeaway and caught the SeaLakers by surprise while sprinting into the offensive zone. At the last second Bell laid the puck off to Moulton, who cashed in with a quick shot on target.
"We were getting a player off the ice and we came up on a rush," Lawrence said. "Both teams were changing at the same time and we grabbed it and took advantage of their bad change. Chelsea went down and Corrina was in the perfect spot."
Codega-Ryan faced sustained pressure from the Tide forwards during the remainder of the first period. She stepped up on a few occasions by denying multiple shots in a row to keep things close.
"That first goal took away little bit of stress," Lawrence said. "Codega-Ryan is a very good goalie. When we played them last year, we tied them 1-1 but we outshot them by around 20 shots. So coming into the game, we knew she was good and we wanted to get that first one to alleviate that pressure of playing against a high-level goalie. And scoring in the first, it energized us. We avoided having to worry about, 'Are we going to get it done?' And we had more opportunities at the end of the period and she made a lot of nice saves."
Burlington-Colchester, the two-time defending runner-up in Division I, earned three power plays at the start of the second period. The Crimson Tide's penalty-killing passed each test with flying colors, setting the stage for an insurance goal late in the period.
"We felt that was really crucial to get that second goal," Lawrence said. "And the timing of it - we scored with 11 seconds left in the period. They had a strong second period and we ended up coming out on top that period. It was a little bit of a relief for our team and it calmed us down. And we could keep doing the things that we were doing right."
Spaulding went on the power play for the first time with 6:24 left in the middle period, forcing the SeaLakers defense to work overtime. Players from both teams were sent to the penalty box following a brief scuffle with 2:18 left in the middle period. Burlington-Colchester nearly headed into the final period trailing by one goal, but McKelvey scored with 11.3 seconds on the clock. She settled a pass from Bell and capitalized on a wraparound effort for a 2-0 cushion.
"We had control of the game pretty well through the first period," Lawrence said. "In the second period we had three straight penalties and it just killed our momentum. But at the same time, the penalty kill was successful and we did a nice job. We can always do a better job, but we were able to hang in there and weather that stretch."
Molly Parker scored with 11:15 left in the third period, extending the lead to 3-0. Zoe Tewksbury and Ellie Parker notched assist. Moulton scored from close range for a 4-0 lead with 9:33 on the clock. McKelvey and Ruby Harrington assisted.
The Tide were whistled for a season-high eight penalties, compared to five infractions by the SeaLakers. All of the penalties were called during the second and third periods.
"They let us play in the first period and then they started calling everything," Lawrence said. "The positive it that it didn't get us sidetracked. Going into the third, we discussed how we wanted to play. And as a team, the girls did it perfectly. We stayed the course and we didn't get rattled by the penalties. They got us out of our rhythm and we had to shuffle lines and we lost our stranglehold for awhile. But we dealt with it and got back on track."
Spaulding will host U-32 at 5 p.m. Monday before welcoming the Kingdom Blades for a 5:15 p.m. clash Wednesday.
"The girls are very close personally and they're coming together as a group," Lawrence said. "And you can see it in the way they play. They're working hard and they're trying to take care of each other. When you're trying to work on hockey things and become a better team, it makes things a lot easier when everybody is caring for each other like they are now. It's a great group of kids."
