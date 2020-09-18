Vermont athletes have been at practice since Sept. 8, with many hoping to begin games as soon as Sept. 21.
That has been put on hold as schools will not transition from Step 2 to Step 3 of the Strong and Healthy Start guidance. Step 3 is the phase necessary for schools to play games against other schools.
Secretary of Education Dan French met with superintendents on Thursday, updating them on the process. During Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-weekly press conference Friday, French was asked about the status of the transition.
“I think our guidance was pretty clear that we were going to examine the transition from Step 2 to Step 3 after the first two weeks of school,” French said. “We started the process this week with the Department of Health. Apparently some school districts had interpreted that and actually scheduled games to begin next week, which was not our intention.”
Spaulding boys soccer was set to host Montpelier for a 4:30 p.m. scrimmage Monday. The Crimson Tide football players were preparing for a home opener against Oxbow later in the week. The Montpelier girls soccer team had plans to visit North Country on Tuesday. The MHS field hockey squad was gearing up to host Lyndon and St. Johnsbury, while Montpelier’s boys soccer team had a match scheduled Wednesday at North Country.
A slew of other Central Vermont schools crossed off next week’s slate of games. The Southern Vermont League had an especially busy week on tap, but now athletes will have to settle for more practice time.
“Part of the challenge we have in this emergency is on the one hand we try to foreshadow our decision-making, but sometimes that gets misinterpreted,” French said. “We intend to pick up this conversation next week to hopefully identify a specific date when we make that transition, so schools will have a week to plan.”
French re-iterated what the state has said throughout the process on the importance of high school sports.
“We see sports as essential for the social and emotional health of students and it’s something we’re keenly interested in supporting,” French said.
For now, athletes will continue practicing and participating in conditioning activities and skill development. With fingers crossed, games can take place one week after the decision to move to Step III is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.