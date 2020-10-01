CABOT — Goals by Alec Moran and Meles Gouge helped the Twinfield boys soccer team kick off the season with a 2-0 victory over Blue Mountain.
“I was pleased with how we controlled possession for most of the match,” Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said. “We had several quality attempts on goal and we missed some key opportunities too. We need to work on manufacturing more quality chances and putting them on frame. Blue Mountain had a stingy defense, and they did a good job packing the back.”
The Trojans are playing on a cooperative team with Cabot for the second straight season, and it’s clear the joint agreement is working out well. Last year’s 10-5 campaign marked the first time Twinfield boasted a winning record in a decade.
That momentum — plus a big group of freshmen newcomers — helped Stratman’s team control the tempo during the 2020 opener. Twinfield pulled ahead in the final minutes of the first half after Shea Winters was taken down inside the 18-yard box. Moran stepped up to the stripe and calmly fired the penalty kick into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at the break.
Meles Gouge added an insurance goal early in the second half, punishing the Bucks with an impressive individual effort. Gouge is one of 10 ninth-graders on the varsity roster.
“Meles is a standout in a skilled class of freshmen talent,” Stratman said.
Goalies Rowan Cleary (10 saves) and Neil Alexander (nine saves) combined efforts in the shutout.
“Our defense did a phenomenal job denying scoring chances,” Stratman said.
Goalie Hollis Munson made nine saves for Blue Mountain, which opened the season with a 7-1 victory over Craftsbury. The Bucks (1-1) will host Woodsville (N.H.) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Twinfield (1-0) will also return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday with a home game against rival Christ Covenant. The Trojans and Saints settled for a regular-season split during last year’s series.
