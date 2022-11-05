SOUTH BURLINGTON - Montpelier didn't exactly park the bus Saturday but the Solons did everything possible defensively to make sure they drove home with another championship.
Coach Eric Bagley's squad captured its second crown in three years by withstanding non-stop pressure by Harwood during the Division II final. Senior Ronnie Riby-Williams headed in a free-kick service by classmate Noah Samuelsen in the 45th minute and the Solons secured their 12th shutout victory of the season by holding off the Highlanders, 1-0.
The top-seeded Capital City squad (17-0-1) survived a frantic late-game stretch to put the finishinig touches on the first unbeaten season in program history. MHS keeper Brio Levitt delivered the performance of his career to neutralize the No. 3 Highlanders, who outshot MHS 9-2 and held an 8-0 advantage on corner kicks.
"This was a big one," Levitt said. "It felt really good and just to know that I gave everything I had to win this game."
Montpelier outscored opponents 80-8 this fall and made its third straight appearance in the final. Riby-Williams solidified his status as one of the school's most polished finishers of all-time by burying his 27th goal of the season, following up his 24-goal junior campaign.
"Coming to the finals once is crazy," Riby-Williams said. "Coming here three times is even crazier. Everyone had a little bit of nerves in the first half. As soon as the second half started, we knew that we needed to get the job done. And I think (the Highlanders) were nervous a little bit."
Harwood suffered a post-season loss to Montpelier for the third year in a row and finishes up at 15-3. The Highlanders buried 61 unanswered goals late in the season and were a formidable championship contender that recorded 11 clean sheets and outscored opponents 97-12.
"They're a great team and they know how to possess and they know how to play the game," Riby-Williams said. "We were just focussing on how to stop their counters and how to penetrate the ball through them, even though they'd been attacking us pretty hard."
The Solons were no stranger to shutout streaks themselves after outscoring opponents 43-0 prior to a 2-1 overtime victory over Stowe. Entering the final, Montpelier's defensive unit was fully aware that its top priority was containing Harwood's Jordan Shullenberger. The senior striker scored a school record 28 goals last season before erupting for 38 this fall, pushing his career total to 75 goals.
"(Levitt) was locked in today," Riby-Williams said. "As soon as I saw him this morning, I was like, 'He's going to have an amazing game.' He was fully focussed and he's always ready to do what needs to be done on the field. We wouldn't be here without him."
Harwood's Cooper Olney served in two dangerous left-to-right crosses in the opening eight minutes, but both services bounced past the far post untouched. A short corner kick combination on the left side by Shullenberger and Cole Hill also led to a promising early chance that was squandered. The duo teamed up for another short corner on the opposite side in the 13th minute and Levitt made one of his most difficult saves of the match to rob Nicolas Moran on a well-struck header from inside the 6-yard box.
"We came out and they were beating us to every ball in the first half," Levitt said. "They were beating us to everything and they were down here most of the time. And we knew we had to come out strong (in the second half) or else this was going to be their day. We knew what we had to do and we just did it."
Harwood's Eamon Langlais fired a low 25-yard shot wide of the right post before Montpelier's Colby Sterling-Proulx sacrificed his body in the 17th minute to block a Shullenberger blast from the top of the penalty area. Double-team defensive coverage by Samuelsen and Aidan Quinn led to a foul in the 24th minute when Langlais went tumbling to the turf. Olney's dipping shot on the ensuing direct kick was blocked by Levitt before being cleared away by a defender.
According to MHS central fullback Clayton Foster, his team's ability to disrupt the Highlanders' open looks and prevent clean shooting chances was a key ingredient in the victory.
"I think it was probably the most important things that gave us the win," Foster said. "Because at the end of the day they had a lot of possession - which we kind of let them - but at least we got in front of the ball and put our bodies in front of it."
Another corner kick played in by Hill and Shullenberger went unfinished in the 28th minute. The Solons started to move the ball up to Riby-Williams and fellow striker Tyler Thomas during the following minutes, forcing the Harwood back line to finally make some big plays. A hand-ball violation by the Solons in the 35th minute led to a 45-yard free kick for the Highlanders. Zach Smith got his head on the restart, but Levitt once again rose to the occasion to keep things scoreless.
After Montpelier's offense was kept quiet for almost the entire first half, the Solons nearly hit the jackpot when Riby-Williams dribbled into the right portion of the penalty area and fell to the ground during a battle with an opponent. Luckily for HU, no foul was called. Harwood keeper Liam Combs made his only save of the match in the 38th minute, denying a bid by Riby-Williams outside the left post. Harwood couldn't capitalize on another corner kick in the 40th minute and then HU earned a 35-yard free kick with 24 seconds on the clock following a yellow card handed to Thomas. The Solons weathered the storm again and exhaled a collective sigh of relief before regrouping at the break.
"At halftime we talked about picking up the tempo a little bit and the midfield not sitting so deep and trying to win some more of the balls," Bagley said. "And then just relaxing and playing the game of soccer. Championship games can be really difficult to play in because you've got nerves and the crowd is loud, so it's sometimes a tough match. It's a big occasion of course, but you just try and remind the guys that it's just another game of soccer and just to try to play the game."
The Highlanders attacked early again in the second half, but it was the Solons who struck gold on a 35-yard free kick. Samuelsen used a delicate touch to send the ball into the mixer and Riby-Williams established some separation from his defender by leaping up for one of his signature header goals.
"We practiced a few set pieces in training the past few days," Samuelsen said. "We'd been at Norwich on the turf, which helped us. And our aim was the top of the 6, so I just calmed down on the ball and hit it where I knew Ronnie was going to be. And Ronnie, being as tall as he is, got up and finished it."
Two years ago Riby-Williams was a sophomore sensation for the Solons when his older brother Leo, a fullback, scored the game-winning goal in the 79th minute during a 2-1 championship victory over previously undefeated Milton. After piling up 24 goals last season, Ronnie Riby-Williams managed to match his sibling by tucking away one of the most clutch goals imaginable.
"We knew that championship games are hard - sometimes they're 1-0 and sometimes they go into overtime," Riby-Williams said. "And we knew that, especially in the second half, if we just got that one needed goal that they would put their heads down."
The remainder of the match turned into a highlight-reel collection of saves by Levitt and courageous body blocks by Montpelier's defenders. Levitt denied a quality bid by Olney outside the right post in the 48th minute and then charged 15 yards off his line to challenge Moran for a 50-50 ball four minutes later. Moran was a half-step faster than Levitt but pushed his shot a few inches wide of the left post.
"It was pretty frantic," Levitt said. "When we got it out of the box, we stayed held back and waited for them to come back."
Foster made a diving save to deny Olney outside the right post in the 70th minute and then the Solons headed away another corner kick.
"It was pretty painful," Foster said of the body blocks. "But as long as the ball didn't go in the goal and we kept the lead, that's all that matters."
Levitt dove to the ground to thwart Olney on a high-percentage scoring chance in the 71st minute. Thomas threw himself in front of back-to-back shots a few minutes later and then Sterling-Proulx and Maclay Ericson made timely header clearances to send the ball out of the penalty area.
"They did an amazing job," Riby-Williams said of the fullbacks. "We knew that in the entire run of playoffs we were going to be facing a lot of fast, physical, strong strikers that can finish the ball incredibly well. And they took that challenge head-on and they did an amazing job."
A Highlander player hit the deck inside the penalty area during the final minutes, but the officials called the foul against Harwood. Levitt made things look easy at the end by snagging a bouncing ball outside the right post before the clock expired.
"It feels amazing," Samuelsen said. "It was a long and hard journey, starting with the summer pickups in July. We traveled this far with an undefeated season as a group and it's just exhilarating."
Samuelsen reinforced his reputation as one of the top playmakers in Vermont by assisting the game-winner. The varsity veteran notched his 10th assist of the season in classic fashion, capping a dynamite career.
"Noah has had a great year and I think seven or eight of his assists are from set plays," Bagley said. "Throughout the year, we've probably scored around 15 goals from set plays. It's something that has been a really dangerous part of the game for us."
The Solons opened the match utilizing a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield before switching to a 4-5-1 for the second half, using Riby-Williams as the lone striker.
"Ronnie is so good at winning balls, which seemingly you don't think he's going to win," Bagley said. "And then with his speed and his technical ability, he's able to hold the ball up for us. So he did a good job there. And the other guys just dug deep and did what they had to do to make sure that we came away with a victory."
Despite being heavily outshot, the Solons followed through on their game plan of seizing every moment offensively while frustrating their opponents as much as possible on defense.
"Harwood came out really strong against us and we were a little bit passive in the first half," Bagley said. "We dropped deep a little bit too much and our play wasn't at the tempo that it normally is. We came into it a little bit more later in the first half and then got the goal in the second half. And then we sat back and soaked up a lot pressure there toward the end. …I thought we dealt with them very well defensively. They had a couple of dangerous opportunities there, but we took max advantage of the few that we had and got the goal. So that was one thing coming into the game where we thought we could have a little bit of an advantage."
Foster and Sterling-Proulx were among the busiest players on the pitch along with outside backs Ben Wetherell and Carter Bruzzese. At the start of the season Wetherell filled in for an injured Levitt by playing goalie for the first time in nearly five years, while Bruzzese recently returned to the lineup after an extended absence due to a foot injury.
"Harwood put a lot of pressure on us there toward the end and we definitely were trying to get the ball forward," Bagley said. "We switched formations to try and cover the field a little bit more and sit back and try to keep them in front of us. And the backs blocked a lot of shots. Clayton and Colby as the two center backs were unbelievable. And Ben and Carter had outstanding games just keeping them in front of us, which is one of the things that we set out to do at the beginning of the game."
Montpelier will graduate six seniors: Thomas, Riby-Williams, Samuelsen, Quinn, Olin Duggan and Cameron Cook.
"With six seniors, we've all been playing with each other since the second I can remember," Riby Williams said. "And finishing off our senior year with a state championship is the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of."
Harwood advanced to the title match for the first time since 2018 after eliminating Middlebury, 3-2, during an overtime thriller in the semifinals. Highlanders coach Joe Yalicki was eager to get another crack at the Solons after suffering a 3-2 loss in the regular season, and he liked what he saw for the vast majority of the final. After firing five shots on target in the opening 40 minutes, the Highlanders were content to rely on a similar approach after the break.
"We were trying to do the same thing to start the second half," Yalicki said. "It was still 0-0 and I thought we had a lot of really good things going on. We defended really well, we transitioned really well. So we tried stick to the game plain in the second. And to be totally honest, I wouldn't have changed anything from the way that game was played. We've emphasized since our first game of the season that we can't give up bad fouls and bad set pieces, that we can't let the ball go out for corners and we've got to keep or our arms down. And then when you play, aerial players need to be guarded and we need to be organized really fast. Set pieces are what has always hurt us and it's always scary for us. And we gave up another goal on one today."
Harwood will graduate nine seniors: Olney, Hill, Shullenberger, Moran, Adin Combs, Adam Porterfield, Xavier Brookens, Gabe Frankel and Lewis Clapp. Hill, Shullenberger and Moran are all four-year varsity players who went a combined 50-11-1 during their high school careers. Their last game with the Highlanders played out successfully in almost every way except for the final outcome.
"The ball was in their (defensive) end a lot," Yalicki said. "And once we were down a goal, the ball was in their end a whole bunch. But we didn't have some brilliant chance that just missed or anything like that. We did a good job to keep possession when we could and to put it over the top when we could. We had a game plan coming in that we did a good job of executing. And we didn't want to get to the point where Montpelier was up a goal and they had extra guys back - and we had to fight around that. That was what the game came down to for the last 35 (minutes). We just couldn't seem to control it or knock it down to somebody. We couldn't seem to shoot through without getting blocked. But the ball was there and the chances were there. I don't think anyone is happy about it, but at least we didn't get outplayed our outpossessed or anything like that. We belonged in this game and just couldn't get the goal today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.