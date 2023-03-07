BARRE - A few twists of fate, multiple lead changes and a handful of costly fouls all thickened the plot during Monday's Division II boys basketball semifinal between No. 1 Spaulding and No. 4 Montpelier.
In a showdown featuring all the hallmarks of a championship, the Solons proved why they're the two-time defending champs by rallying to a 60-53 victory.
"We made some shots early and were up 8-0," MHS coach Nick Foster. "And unfortunately we celebrated like we won the game there. But Spaulding is too good and they went on a run - and we knew they would. But for being down seven, eight, nine points for a lot of that second half, I was really proud of the way our kids kept on battling."
Montpelier's early lead quickly disappeared into thin air and the Solons fell behind by a dozen points in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide were poised to shift into cruise control once again during the second half, and they ultimately matched Montpelier's greatest strength by hitting more 3-pointers than the Solons.
However, Montpelier's starting forwards outscored the Tide big men 15-4 to take away one of Spaulding's biggest assets. And Montpelier spent the last five minutes of the fourth quarter in the bonus and was in the double-bonus for nearly the final two minutes, forcing the Tide to commit desperation fouls down the stretch. Coach Foster's MHS side went 8 of 13 from the line during the final eight minutes and punched its ticket to the title game for the fourth straight year while handing Spaulding (22-1) its only loss of the season.
"This is my 12th year coaching and this one is right up there," coach Foster said of the victory. "The (2020) semifinal win against U-32 is right there because we had lost to those guys twice that year. And this year we had our eyes on hopefully getting another shot at Spaulding. We were preparing and just doing everything we could to get this one shot and play as well we could. And it worked tonight - it was unbelievable."
Montpelier (20-3) advances to the championship for the fourth straight season and will return to action at the Aud at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Wednesday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal between No. 3 North Country (20-2) and No. 2 Fair Haven (22-0). The Solons suffered a 53-52 loss to the Slaters in the 2020 final and defeated the Falcons, 65-57, in the 2021 championship.
The Solons avenged a pair of regular-season losses against the Tide, reinforcing the claim that it's tough to beat an opponent three times in one season. Montpelier fell short, 56-53, during a clash with Montpelier on Dec. 30 before losing the rematch 69-53, on Jan. 20.
"We knew that we had to go out there and we had nothing to lose," Montpelier's Ronnie Riby-Williams said. "We really wanted them to come to us. The entire game, we knew that they had to come for us. And the last few minutes when we were in the double-bonus, we spread it out and we made them come foul us. We extended the game and made our free throws. Clay and Carson and me - we did a good job making those free throws."
Carson Cody hit five 3-pointers, went 5 of 5 from the foul line and finished with 30 points to pace the Solons. The sophomore guard is the latest member of his extended family to excel for MHS, following in the footsteps of his older brother Bobby. Their cousin John Cody was a 2001 MHS graduate who scored 1,000 points. And prior to Monday's semifinal Carson received a few words of advice from his relative Bill Patno, who played at the Aud for MHS in the 1998 semifinals.
"Before the game, Bill texted me and said, 'Play hard. They're going to be tough,' Cody said. "And they were a really good team. I just came in thinking, 'It's not just me against them. It's the whole team against them.' And we played really well as a team, especially defensively."
Riby-Williams finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for MHS, while teammate Carter Bruzzese scored seven of his 10 points in the second half. Andrew Tringe (nine rebounds), Atif Milak and Clayton Foster also scored for MHS, which hit seven 3's as a team and was 9 of 15 from the free-throw line.
"Carter missed some shots he's normally going to make," coach Foster said. "Clay missed some shots he's normally to make. But you have to give Spaulding a lot of credit: They're physical on the perimeter, their guards are big and they make everything much more difficult than you're used to. But our kids' resolve was amazing to play through that."
Montpelier was 23 of 51 from the floor, while Spaulding was 18 of 43. The Tide hit eight 3-pointers, compared to seven 3's by the Solons. Even though the Granite City squad outrebounded Montpelier 32-23, the Solons capitalized in the paint and repeatedly denied the Tide on second-chance opportunities.
"They for sure thought they had the bigger boys and they would run us over," Riby-Williams said. "But Andrew is a beast and he has grown so much as a player. He's an amazing shot-blocker and he puts in a lot of work. Nobody gives him that credit, but I've got to shout him out: He is a big reason we won this game - him and Carson and every single one of them. But Andrew did a lot of defensive work for us."
Tavarius Vance (19 points, six rebounds) and Cole McAllister (18 points) each hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Tide. They were supported in the scoring department by teammates Cooper Diego (six points), Riley Severy (four points, 11 rebounds), Mason Keel (three points) and Zack Wilson (three points). Issac Davis grabbed six rebounds for Spaulding, which was 9 of 13 from the foul line.
"We made some adjustments and we obviously played a lot more zone to tighten up the middle of the floor," coach Foster said. "They beat us from the outside a little bit, but it was McAllister and some kids that played big games. So give those kids a lot of credit. But we had to take their size away a little bit, so we played more zone."
Tringe stepped up with two defensive rebounds and a block in the opening minute before Riby-Williams kicked off the scoring. Tringe crashed the defensive glass two more times on back-to-back Tide possessions and Bruzzese launched a long-range 3-pointer that swished through the netting for a 5-0 lead. Clayton Foster picked off a Tide pass in the lane and Riby-Williams nabbed a mid-court steal, but the Solons couldn't connect on a pair of 3-point attempts. Following a defensive rebound by Riby-Willams, Cody nailed a 3-pointer form the right side for an 8-0 lead that led to a Tide timeout with 4:07 on the clock.
Wilson sank a 3-pointer with 3:04 on the clock and then the Tide came through with a timely defensive stop. Severy beat a double-team in the lane and hit a short jumper and then Diego made a free throw after nabbing a steal. The Solons threw the ball out of bounds and put up an air ball, but Spaulding couldn't capitalize on the offensive end. Cody dusted his defender with a pump-fake and made a short bank shot before Vance closed out the first quarter with two shots, narrowing the gap to 10-8.
A Vance 3-pointer gave Spaulding its first lead of the game early in the second quarter. Vance scored again and then McAllister raced in for a left-handed layup that made it a 15-10 contest. McAllister stole an inbounds pass and assisted Diego for a fast-break layup, leading to a timeout by the Solons. A leaner in the lane by Cody served as a much-needed boost for MHS with 5:20 on the clock, but Spaulding stayed hot behind a turnaround jumper by McAllister and a 3-pointer from Vance. The Solons missed a pair of free-throw attempts and then McAllister set up Keel for a 3-pointer from the left corner.
Bruzzese took a charge and Cody capped a three-point play from the foul line, trimming the deficit to 25-15. A Serery putback pushed the lead back to a dozen points, but Cody made it a single-digit game again by hitting a 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the first half. The second quarter ended with a putback and a fast-break layup by Riby-Williams putback, resulting in a 27-22 Tide advantage entering halftime.
"You've gotta do what you've gotta do to give your team the edge," Riby-Williams said. "If it's going coast-to-coast, if it's finding the open shooter, you've got to take those opportunities and you've got to go strong. You can't second-guess yourself because it's a one-possession game and you've got to take it one possession at a time. And we took our opportunities and we made our shots and I'm really proud of our boys."
Vance swished in a 3-pointer from the right corner during the opening seconds of the third quarter and then Bruzzese answered with a jumper. A slick spin move in the lane allowed Vance to create enough space for a short jumper that stretched the lead to 32-24. Cody caught an inbounds pass and promptly buried a 3-pointer from the left side, but McAllister used a soft touch to answer with a jumper. Tringe used his height advantage to go up for a putback before a McAllister 3-pointer helped the Tide lead balloon to 37-29. Cody fed Riby-Williams for a weak-side layup and then Isaac Davis committed an offensive charge to pick up his third foul with 3:06 left in the third quarter.
A runner along the baseline by Vance was followed by a rapid-fire interior pass from Riby-Williams that set up Milak for a high-percentage basket. Riby-Williams made an acrobatic layup on his team's next possession and then Milak stole the ball out of an opponent's hands down low. Cody hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:05 on the clock, slicing the deficit to 39-38. A McAllister 3-point attempt rattled trough the rim after a timeout, leaving Spaulding with a 42-38 lead after three quarters.
The Tide committed two fouls in the opening 28 seconds of the fourth quarter, with Severy picking up his third. A bank shot by Cody was off-set by a 3-pointer by McAllister, and then both teams turned the ball over offensively. Baskets by Bruzzese and Cody were sandwiched around two foul shots by Diego as the end-to-end acton remained fast and furious. Riby-Williams went 1 of 2 from the foul line and then stayed in the game after picking up up his third foul with 5:25 left to play.
"The hard part about playing with fouls is that you're nervous about going in for those loose balls and about putting your hand down," Riby-Williams said. "But Nick and Bill (Bruzzese) and all these coaches have been coaching me for my entire life and they trust me to be out there with two or three fouls - and being able to prove to them that I play and keep my head straight and do things for our team that will help us, even though I'm in foul trouble. I appreciate it."
Bruzzese took a quick step behind the 3-pointer line and nailed a long-range shot for a 48-47 lead with 5:05 remaining. Vance countered with two foul shots apiece on Spaulding's next trip up the floor and then McAllister went 1 of 2 from the line. A defensive rebound by Tringe allowed the Solons to extend a possession and then Riby-Williams kicked the ball out to Cody for a 3-pointer that pushed MHS in front 51-50 midway through the final quarter. Diego was whistled for his third foul with 3:10 on the clock and Cody went 2 of 2 from the line.
Montpelier turned the ball over near mid-court, but Cody stole the ball right back in transition and assisted Clayton Foster for a fast-break layup and a 55-50 cushion. Foster drew contact during the play but the Solons didn't get the call. Riby-Williams showed off his vertical leap while grabbing another defensive rebound and then McAllister committed his fourth foul with 1:52 left to play, putting Montpelier in the double-bonus. Riby-Williams went 1 of 2 from the foul line to give his team a six-point advantage. Foster stole the ball to spoil a Tide possession, but intense pressure by Spaulding's defense led to a turnover by the Solons with 1:15 left to play.
Riby-Williams was called for his fourth foul with 1:11 on the clock and then Diego and Foster both went 1 of 2 from the stripe. Riby Williams grabbed a defensive rebound after the Tide missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the line and the MHS multi-sport standout went 1 of 2 from the stripe with 26 seconds left. A McAllister layup kept Spaulding within striking distance, but Cody drew a foul with 11 seconds remaining and made both shots to cap the scoring.
"In the second half they committed the first six fouls and we were in the bonus early in the fourth quarter," coach Foster said. "And we knew that if we could get out in front, we'd be in a good spot and that they'd have to come guard us. And they'd probably have to put us on the line. We made some free throws and we made some clutch baskets down the stretch there. And that was huge."
