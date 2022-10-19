MONTPELIER - Goals can become a blur when you've scored 20 times in a season.
Wednesday's overtime game-winner against Stowe will be a memory that stays with Ronnie Riby-Williams for a lifetime.
The Montpelier celebrated Senior Day by heading home a Maclay Ericson pass outside the right post in the 87th minute, guiding the undefeated Solons to a 2-1 victory over Stowe.
"That was a great service from Maclay," Riby-Williams said. "He's always looking for those passes and he's always looking to get the ball forward. I really appreciate his vision on the field to get me the ball and get my teammates the ball, so that we can get some shots on goal."
Noah Samuelsen also scored for the Solons, who entered the match riding a streak of six consecutive shutouts. Even more impressive, MHS had tucked away 43 unanswered goals during the previous four weeks.
Stowe headed into the contest with eight shutouts on the season and six victories in a row. The Raiders, Harwood and Montpelier were in a tight battle for the Capital Division crown, and Stowe made its title intentions clear from the opening whistle.
Veteran Ben Nissenbaum tested the Solons with a well-struck corner kick in the second minute and then MHS keeper Brio Levitt (six saves) had to make a difficult save outside the left post in the 10th minute. Levitt dove down to pick off a cross outside the right post a minute later, denying Stowe's Woody Reichelt of a potential rebound opportunity.
Montpelier's good fortune ran out in the 13th minute after Nissenbaum beat Solon defenders Colby Sterling-Proulx and Clayton Foster to a cross near the penalty stripe. Nissenbaum raised his left leg and got a foot on the ball, but a diving Foster forced a deflection that sent the ball into the air and toward the corner of the 6-yard box. Hugo Jercinovic ran toward the bouncing ball with perfect timing and used his right foot to direct a one-time shot into the upper-right corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
"It caught us all by surprise," Levitt said. "In the beginning it was really scrappy and we were really playing the way we want to play. And we gave up that goal and the rest of the half we were just fighting to keep them out. And then we came out strong in the second half and really took it to them."
Scoring opportunities were few and far between for both teams for the remainder of the opening half. The Solons created one of their first quality offensive looks in the 38th minute on a Samuelsen corner kick from the right side. Stowe's defense responded with a decisive clearance, keeping the Raiders' lead intact entering the break.
After Montpelier's back line faced loads of early pressure, Solons coach Eric Bagley decided to switch formations to bolster the defense in the second half.
"We went to a 4-3-3 just to give our fullbacks a little bit of help defending their wide players, who were very good," Bagley said. "They were very fast and good with the ball at their feet. They caused us a lot of problems in the first half. so we made that switch to try and get a little help for the fullbacks to defend."
Riby-Williams blasted a shot over the crossbar in the 44th minute and then the Solons striker was tripped up 25 yards outside the goal in the 55th minute. Riby-Williams, Samuelsen and Tyler Thomas huddled around the ball for 10 seconds while devising a plan of attack for the restart, but the opportunity ended with a broken play that failed to produce a shot.
"The field was slippery and the conditions were really wet tonight as it was getting colder," Samuelsen said. "And I think the ball just slipped up on Tyler's foot. It's wasn't a mistake of his technique, but just of the field conditions at that point."
The Solons' hunger for an equalizer carried into the 58th minute, when Riby-Williams shouted to Samuelsen while pleading for a service. Samuelsen happily obliged, delivering a left-to-right cross that his teammate settled with his chest a few steps inside the 6-yard box. Stowe keeper Brock Roick (five saves) didn't have much time to react, but he charged forward just enough to make Riby-Williams send a hurried shot over the iron.
"I don't think we were at our best today," Bagley said. "Stowe came out with a lot of energy and they won just about every single ball in the midfield in that first half. So credit to them for really bringing it to us today - and of course they got that lead. I thought Stowe played great and I thought Ben Nissenbaum is the best player we've seen all year. He was unbelievable out there and I thought he ran the game. I don't think we'll see a player as good as him again."
All of Montpelier's renewed energy after the break eventually led to the equalizer in the 62nd minute. A Stowe foul at the top corner of the penalty area presented the Solons with another solid scoring bid, and this time Montpelier capitalized.
Samuelsen lined up behind the ball all by himself and waited a few seconds while players from both sides jockeyed for position outside the goal mouth. The midfielder curled a shot over a four-person wall of Stowe players and sent the ball into the upper-right corner, knotting the score at 1-1.
"We usually talk about what we're going to do before the shot and I just decided I was going to shoot it," Samuelsen said. "I hit one and scored against North Country, so I used the same technique because it was essentially the same spot. I just went for it."
Samuelsen has made a name for himself as an assist master all fall, setting up his teammates time and again during the run of play and on restarts. But with so much on the line Wednesday, he opted to take matters into his own hands.
"With all the attack-minded players, Noah is one of the best ones we have," Riby-Williams said. "He can cross the ball perfectly and his free kicks are amazing. He just has a great service, he has a great touch with the ball and he has great vision on the field. We wouldn't be here without him."
The action heated up for the final 15 minutes of regulation, and that wasn't a good thing for Montpelier. Stowe's Leo Jercinovic unleashed a shot from the left side in the 65th minute and watched the blast bounce off the woodwork. Five minutes later Foster rushed to Montpelier's rescue by heading away a line-drive cross near the goal line.
"We practice every day how to defend hard and how to keep shots off Brio," Riby-Williams said. "That's how you win games."
Stowe's Cody Lilly and Montpelier's Will Curtis collided near Stowe's goal in the 71st minute, but no call was made after Curtis hit the deck. Back-to-back Raider corner kicks went unfinished at the other end before Levitt smothered a close-range shot by Cody Lilly after a left-to-right cross in the 76th minute.
"Stowe has a really strong team and one of their really big strengths is their speed," Samuelsen said. "They have some really, really fast kids who can hurt us along the wings. But we ended up containing and doing a good job with our defensive line. And that pulled through toward the end of the match and got the win for us."
Samuelsen made a slick turn with the ball in the 78th minute and was chopped down from behind 45 yards outside the goal. The Solons couldn't generate a shot after the restart and the match headed to overtime.
The Raiders earned a corner kick from the left side during the opening minutes of extra time and Pelletier's cross led to a brief scramble outside the near post. Levitt took charge with a diving stop to keep his team in the hunt for a victory.
"It was a little challenging today," Levitt said. "But we did what we needed to do to win the game."
A counterattack opportunity by Riby-Williams was broken up in the 85th minute, but Montpelier's attacking instincts couldn't be denied. Two minutes later Thomas slotted a back pass on the left side to Ericson, who picked his head up and immediately played a 35-yard pass forward toward the right post. The ambitious service made its way directly to Riby-Williams, who elevated above the Raiders and nodded the ball just beneath the crossbar for his biggest goal of the season.
"I checked my shoulder real quick when the ball was in the air and I saw the goalie coming out, so I knew I knew I just had to get it over his hands," Riby-Williams said. "He's a smaller goalie, and so I just had to make sure that I didn't put it over the crossbar."
Riby-Williams finished with 24 goals last year and is on pace to match that figure again this season. Montpelier (12-0-1) will travel to play Lake Region at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regular-season finale and will lock up the No. 1 seed for the Division II playoffs with a victory. The Solons advanced to the D-II final the past two years and are eager to make it three straight championship appearances in a few weeks.
"We are going to work as hard in possible, we're going to push each other in games and we're ready for playoffs," Riby-Williams said. "I truly believe that this group has a good opportunity to make it back into the finals."
Stowe will carry an 11-3 record into the D-III post-season. The Raiders are in a dogfight with Vergennes (10-1-2) for the No. 1 seed. The Commodores host Milton on Saturday in a match that will determine which team enters playoffs in the pole position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.