Montpelier soccer photo gallery Aug 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Montpelier’s Noah Samuelson, right, shields the ball from a Mount Mansfield opponent during Tuesday’s boys soccer scrimmage. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now A Mount Mansfield player attempt a slide tackle as a Montpelier athlete jumps into the air during Tuesday’s boys soccer scrimmage. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now A Montpelier boys soccer player uses his chest to control the ball during Tuesday’s boys soccer scrimmage. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now A Montpelier boys soccer player heads the ball while surrounded by a pair of Mount Mansfield opponents during Tuesday’s boys soccer scrimmage. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Montpelier goalie Brio Levitt dives to make a save during Tuesday’s boys soccer scrimmage against Mount Mansfield. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Montpelier’s Ben Collier, second from left, and a Mount Mansfield opponent battle for control of the ball during Tuesday’s boys soccer scrimmage. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Montpelier’s Clayton Foster dribbles the ball in front of a Mount Mansfield opponent during Tuesday’s boys soccer scrimmage. Photo by Sarah Milligan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.