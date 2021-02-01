A maze of groomed trails in the Capital City is expanding as fast as the Nordic program.
Forty-four Montpelier racers kicked off the winter season at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, where the MHS girls fell to St. Johnbury by two points. The Main Street Middle School team has ballooned to include 40 skiers, many of whom will suit up for another freestyle event Saturday at the Elks Club.
The majority of Vermont athletes still can’t compete against opponents from another school due to COVID-related restrictions. Skiers and snowboarders have been the only exceptions and they’re taking full advantage of mid-winter conditions.
The Montpelier girls proved they could be the team of the future while tackling some tough uphills on the 2.5-kilometer loop. Varsity racers completed two laps, while JV and middle school participants finished one lap. Montpelier’s top performers in the 5k girls race were Margaret Voisin (second, 16 minutes, 7 seconds), Estherline Carlson (fifth, 18:29), Anja Rand (seventh, 19:25) and Ruby Bryant (ninth, 20:20). Mary Margaret Page, Lucia McCallum and Eliana Moorhead also raced for MHS, which is coached by Brian Carlson.
Calais product Aine Fannon paced St. Johnbury, finishing third in 16:48. The Hilltoppers posted a winning score of 21 points to hold off Montpelier. Craftsbury’s Camille Bolduc was the individual winner in 15:01.
The Craftsbury boys captured the top six spots, led by Aiden Casey (12:36), Cormac Leahy (12:37), Charlie Krebs (12:43) and Orion Cenkl (13:07). Teammates Alan Moody (13:31) and Linden Stelma-Leonard (14:02) were close behind.
Montpelier’s Sage Gross wound up eighth in 14:43. Benjamin Wetherell (12th, 16:03), Ezra Merrill-Triplett (14th, 16:35) and Steven Supan (15th, 18:06) rounded out the Solons’ scoring. Teammates Jasper Turner, Chase Ehrlich, Benjamin Mays, Avery Smart, Fletcher Turner, Ethan Borland and Henry Heilman also showcased potential.
The turnaround is eye-popping for a team that has never won a skiing title and often struggled to field a full squad. Times have changed in 2021, thanks to an increase in participation and places to train.
Montpelier Parks Department Director Alec Ellsworth has helped to groom trails in Hubbard Park and the North Branch Park and Nature Center. Skiers can also find packed-powder terrain on the East Montpelier Trails and at the Elks Club, giving the Solons lots of options aside from the high school loop. The Onion River Nordic Ski Club has also restored some of the former trails at the Morse Farm Ski Touring Center, which closed in 2018.
Another nearby venue is U-32, home of the two-time defending state champions for boys and girls. It will likely take a few years before the Solons could start to challenge their crosstown rivals, but the gap is clearly shrinking. Montpelier has youth and momentum on its side, plus the motivation of one day dethroning the mighty Raiders:
Here are a handful of questions for Main Street Nordic coach Dan Voisin, who also grooms for ORN:
TA: What would you say about some factors behind the explosion?
Voison: “We’ve been running a club-based program for this age group for about eight years now. And this is the first time we’ve actually had a school-sponsored sport. Last year it was through Montpelier Rec. because the club insurance was getting too crazy for what we had for income coming in. But this year it’s a full-on program with the school. We have bussing to meets and all the registration support with the AD. So it’s been really good. And we’re growing gradually. This is as many kids as we’ve ever had on the middle school program. When we were doing it as a club, it was usually around a dozen kids. So the past few years it’s been around two dozen, and now we’re well above three dozen. And part of it is the restrictions this year have really put a cramp on indoor sports, so kids are looking for an outlet. And we’re here with a sport. Onion River Nordic has all the equipment for most of the kids and we can put skis on their feet free of charge. So that’s been a real big boon for it. And so the middle school was able to bring on a sport with very little outlay and that has huge participation.”
TA: You were part of the budding Nordic dynasty at U-32. What would you say about the rival town creeping up a little bit?
Voison: “Athletics comes and it’s sinuous — it goes in waves. U-32 has clearly had a really successful program. Those coaches have been doing a lot. We’ve been running summer programming with most of those kids as a club dating back to 2008., and that’s been some of the reasoning behind their success. But Andrew (Tripp) is clearly able to get those guys out with a good schedule almost every day of the week all year-round. So that definitely helps.”
TA: You count your top four skiers for team scoring. So I don’t know about this year, but is winning a title a thought?
Voison: “It has come across my mind. We have program goals, clearly. Most of it is around participation and fun. I personally think we could have a state championship team within three years for girls. And the boys are knocking on that door. They will be contenders and they probably will be podium finishers within three years as a team.”
TA: Can you say a thing or two about the trail accessibility? I know you guys have been going to town grooming along with the parks director.
Voison: “We’ve been grooming with volunteers and parks department staff all of Hubbard Park and all of North Branch Park and the North Branch Nature Center. And then about 5 or 6k up on either side of North St. So that stuff is kept really good. The team has been practicing across the street from the Morse Farm Sugarhouse. We’ve been going into Morse’s Meadow and what we can on Sherwood Forest that goes north from Cummings (St.). And that’s been our training ground. And it’s a good medley of hills and downhill and flat, so it’s been perfect. And with the landowner access, we’ve actually extended that across over to Sparrow Farm. And that’s been more hilly and challenging and a good, hard effort. And we’re about ready to open up grooming at the Elk’s Club again. We have a 5k course that we’ll be establishing there.”
NORDIC SKI RESULTS
AT CRAFTSBURY
VARSITY GIRLS
1. Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury, 15:01 2. Margaret Voisin, Montpelier, 16:07 3. Aine Fannon, St. Johnsbury, 16:48 4. Peggy Fischer, St. Johnsbury, 17:55 5. Estherline Carlson, Montpelier, 18:29 6. Aliza Wright, St. Johnsbury, 18:34 7. Anja Rand, Montpelier, 19:25 8. Mary Fowler, St. Johnsbury, 19:53 9. Ruby Bryant, Montpelier, 20:29 10. Mary Margaret Page, Montpelier, 20:35 11. Lucia McCallum, Montpelier, 20:52 12. Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury, 21:43 13. Sadie Skorstad, Craftsbury, 22:17 14. Ava Purdy, Craftsbury, 22:31 15. Franklin Wisteria, St. Johnsbury, 23:25 16. Maddie Woodson, St. Johnsbury, 24:49 17. Eliana Moorhead, Montpelier, 27:32
VARSITY BOYS
1. Aiden Casey, Craftsbury, 12:36 2. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 12:37 3. Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury, 12:43 4. Orion Cenkl, Craftsbury, 13:07 5. Alan Moody, Craftsbury, 13:31 6. Linden Stelma-Leonard, Craftsbury, 14:02 7. Luke Chadderton, St. Johnsbury, 14:41 8. Sage Grossi, Montpelier, 14:43 9. Nick Reed, St. Johnsbury, 15:12 10. Jude Coe, St. Johnsbury, 15:56 11. Ryan Callagan, St. Johnsbury, 15:58 12. Benjamin Wetherell, Montpelier, 16:03 13. Nathan Lenzini, St. Johnsbury, 16:08 14. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, Montpelier, 16:35 15. Steven Supan, Montpelier, 18:06 16. Jasper Turner, Montpelier, 18:13 17. Chase Ehrlich, Montpelier, 18:21 18. Benjamin Mays, Montpelier, 18:39 19. Tommy Vaal, St. Johnsbury, 19:14 20. Krane Davis, St. Johnsbury, 19:14 21. Avery Smart, Montpelier, 20:06 22. Peter Bergman, St. Johnsbury, 20:4 23. Fletcher Turner, Montpelier, 21:04 24. Ethan Borland, Montpelier, 21:20 25. Henry Heilman, Montpelier, 23:22 26. Liam Boyles, St. Johnsbury, 23:22 27. Connor Salo, St. Johnsbury, 26:00 28. Liam Ryan, St. Johnsbury, 26:06
JV GIRLS
1. Isidora Dickstein, St. Johnsbury, 10:18 2. Adele Bernier, St. Johnsbury, 11:03 3. Maddie Blanchard, St. Johnsbury, 11:14 4. Michaela Kane, St. Johnsbury, 11:16 5. Hannah Roberts, St. Johnsbury, 11:58 6. Katie Ryan, St. Johnsbury, 12:06 7. Althea Torrens-Martin, Montpelier, 12:22 8. Mira Pompei, Montpelier, 13:56
JV BOYS
1. Aiden Forsyth, Montpelier, 12:52 2. Winslow Monde, Montpelier, 13:35 3. Samuel Watson, Montpelier, 15:01
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
1. Annika Leahy, Craftsbury, 7:04 2. Ruth Krebs, Craftsbury, 7:04 3. Anya Carlson, Montpelier, 8:03 4. Marie Voisin, Montpelier, 8:33 5. Sara Saligman-McGill, Montpelier, 8:40 6. Adele Pritchard, Montpelier, 9:27 7. Clare Pritchard, Montpelier, 9:33 8. Camille Marineau, Montpelier, 10:50 9. Thea Boyles, Montpelier, 11:03 10. Amani Suter, Montpelier, 11:43 11. Fiona Murphy, Montpelier, 11:45 12. Phoebe Bakeman, Montpelier, 12:14 13. Molly McGibney, Montpelier, 12:24
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
