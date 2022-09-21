MONTPELIER - The Carlsons' sibling bond was as strong as ever Tuesday night for Montpelier girls soccer during a 3-1 victory over U-32.
Anya and Estherline Carslon scored 22 seconds apart during the final minute and the Solons had the last laugh against their cross-town rival after a Sister Act performance for the ages. The Capital City squad trailed the Raiders entering the final 10 minutes, but Anya Carlson assisted Sienna Mills for a point-blank shot to tie the match at 1-1.
Anya Carlson hammered home the go-ahead goal off a redirected Anja Rand corner kick with 39 seconds on the clock. Estherline Carslon added an unassisted strike with 17 seconds remaining, helping the Solons improve to 4-0.
"For my first assist, I was sort of shooting and I'm glad Sienna was able to get it in," Anya Carlson said. "And for the second one, it was just crazy and I managed to get a foot on it."
The Solons are at the top of the heap in Division II after pulling off their second straight fast-and-furious comeback victory. Coach Jay Geibel's team faced a two-goal deficit against Peoples Academy last Saturday before two goals from Mills and one from Grace Nostrant helped MHS triumph, 3-2, in regulation.
"The key to getting it back is just not hitting the panic button and just keeping your heads up and playing as a team," Anya Carlson said. "It will play off."
Geibel estimated that his squad kept the ball in its offensive side of the field for 70% of the cross-town clash against the Raiders. Nostrant sent a shot over the iron in the 12th minute, Esterline Carlson fired wide of the target in the 28th and a Rand corner kick was almost knocked across the goal line in the 31st minute. But it was the Raiders who led at halftime after Maia Pasco rocketed in a long shot from the left side for her eighth goal of the season.
"The nice thing with Maia is she's got pace," U-32 coach Steve Towne said. "And then if we can collect balls and isolate her a little bit, it helps. …She got it, she turned and cut the ball back. And then she pulled a second defender in on the right, cut it to the left and scored off the corner of the 18."
The Solons could have easily sulked entering halftime after dominating so much of the opening 40 minutes. But instead of pointing fingers or adopting a poor-me attitude, the MHS players remained positive and kept firing following the break.
"After the Peoples game we started to have this confidence of, 'If we stick to what we're doing and just be patient,'" Geibel said. "(At halftime) we did a little bit of trying to figure out how to get Sienna into some space because they man-marked her - and they're not going to be the only team that does that. So we're starting to figure out how we adjust to that and create space for her and Grace. But she opens up a ton of space for other talented players. So she's still dangerous even if she's being clogged up."
Nostrant was tripped a few yards outside the penalty area in the 52nd minute and sent a curling direct kick that was caught by U-32 keeper Yvette Petrella (eight saves). Six minutes later Nostrant burned a few defenders with her crafty ball skills and hammered a 25-yard rocket that slammed off the crossbar.
"(Nostrant) is an amazing captain and she really brings it to us every practice and holds us accountable," Anya Carlson said.
After starting her varsity career primarily as a defender, Nostrant has made a seamless shift to the attacking third this season. She recorded a hat trick in a season-opening 5-1 victory at Middlebury, scored twice in a 4-1 win at Randolph and tallied one goal at Peoples Academy.
"(Nostrant) was battling tonight," Geibel said. "She is probably the most motivated, hardest-working person on the team. She wants it more than anybody out there, so we can feed off of that."
A Rand corner kick midway through the second half flew past a pile of players inside the 6-yard box and bounced out of harm's way untouched. A few minutes later Estherline Carlson dribbled up the left side on a counterattack, wedged between two defenders and ripped a rising shot that soared a few feet wide of the far post.
"Just wanting the ball more than the other team is a key to us always being able to bring it back," Estherline Carlson said.
All of the Solons' ball control finally paid off in the 70th minute. Anya Carlson was denied on an initial service from the right side but she regained possession and made the Raiders pay. The sophomore pounded the ball toward the far post and watched a closely marked Mills capitalize by one-timing the 50-50 ball across the goal line.
"(Anya Carlson) is the next three years of this program, for sure," Geibel said. "As a freshman, she scored some goals. She's gaining more confidence this year and I think she's going to be a huge piece of our success. But it's also exciting that we have her for a couple more years. She's going to be the next Sienna Mills, no doubt about it."
Petrella continued to excel for the Raiders in the 72nd minute by picking off a left-to-right service a few feet in front of Anya Carlson. The U-32 keeper reeled in a blistering bid by Montpelier's Zoe Plummer-Tripp a minute later.
"(Petrella) is a new keeper," Towne said. "She was a starting back for us last year and she'd never been in (goal). That's a tough position to be put into at the varsity level and have pressure on you in the atmosphere here - it's a big game."
In the 75th minute U-32 fullback Avery Knauss beat Estherline Carson to a 50-50 ball at the top corner of the 6-yard box after a long throw-in, resulting in a corner kick. Petrella caught the service by Rand while making a difficult stop appear routine. Knauss cleared away another threat in the 77th minute after more trouble by Estherline Carlson led to another Rand corner kick.
"Avery has been solid all year," Towne said. "She's back there and does a lot."
Knauss came out for a hard challenge against Anya Carlson in the 80th minute, sending the ball across the touchline for a Solons corner kick.
Nostrant was able to touch the ball twice - using her thigh and foot - before Mills kept the play alive at the far post with a quick touch that bounced off a defender. The ball deflected back toward the penalty stripe, where Anya Carlson wowed the crowd with a one-time left-footed bid that rolled inside the right post.
"We couldn't get it past, but then after a beautiful corner we could finally get it in," Anya Carlson said. "(Rand) is amazing at getting those right in the box. …With corner kicks, you've just got to get a foot on it. Any body part will help get it in."
Esterline Carlson added a final goal for good measure with 17 seconds remaining. She dribbled past the Raiders' back line up the right side and slotted a low shot that crept a few inches inside the near post.
"It was crazy," Esterline Carlson said. "The energy was definitely there though, the whole time. Our team is always able to get the energy up at the last minute until the end of our game, so I'm glad."
Estherline Carslon was not in the starting lineup for the Solons but wasted no time making her presence felt on the pitch. Even though her late goal was the first of the season, her work rate caused major issues for the Raiders' back line and her minutes on the pitch were invaluable.
"I like (Estherline) coming off the bench because she's such a surprise when she hits the field," Geibel said. "She was a little injured at the beginning of the season. But right now her pace is fantastic and she's in great form. Last year she was a little more chaotic on the ball, but she's making great decisions keeping it for us. She just makes it really tough for a back line."
Solons keeper Bella Wawrzyniak finished with three saves. Molly Hutton, Emily Fuller, Anika Turcotte, Maeve Bryne and Pilar Abele were defensive standouts for MHS.
"One of the bright points is our back line really coming together and moving the ball really well," Geibel said. "They've been able to calm down the game and switch the ball for us. It's been a huge improvement."
U-32's Greta Little shadowed Mills from start to finish. Alexandra Pickel, Norah Wilcox and Knauss also joined forces to anchor the Raiders' back line.
"We figured we had to stop Sienna, so Greta picked up that mark," Towne said. "And then we tried to neutralize Anya and Grace through the middle. So players, when they came forward, were basically just picking up those two as they came in."
U-32 will will host two-time defending Division III champ Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Raiders will face North Country and Spaulding next week, facing off against two Capital Division rivals that recently dropped down from D-I to D-II. U-32 will then travel to play Paine Mountain on Oct. 3.
"You knew with the Capital this year coming in that you had Montpelier, which everyone perceives as one of your top-tier teams obviously," Towne said. "And then Harwood is always going to be strong. North Country, Spaulding this year, Stowe: It's packed up there. There's some good teams."
Montpelier will travel to play Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Solons are attempting to end a 10-year title drought after outscoring playoff opponents 13-0 during the 2012 tournament.
"It's going to be competitive," Geibel said of the Capital Division. "But I can't imagine that anyone who's watched this game or the last couple games and wasn't concerned about how well we moved the ball and how well we possess. The score lines don't look super dominant. But I think if anybody watches, they can see the talent. And they see the structure that we have. And I would imagine that everyone is looking at us right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.