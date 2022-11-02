MONTPELIER - Chants of "overrated" Wednesday only made Ronnie Riby-Williams want to prove his worth even more.
And that's exactly what the Montpelier star did while lifting the No. 1 Solons to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 5 U-32.
The Capital City players earned a championship berth for the third straight season by rallying past their cross-town rivals in front of a massive crowd during the Division II boys soccer semifinals. Finn O'Donnell scored his 25th goal of the season to give the Raiders the lead in the 9th minute. But Riby-Williams equalized in the 19th minute before burying the game-winner in the 64th minute, pushing his season total to 26 goals.
The four-year MHS varsity standout fed off the fans' energy and never doubted his team's ability to rally.
"I look into the crowd and I see people I see every single day in school, people I see downtown hanging out with groups of friends," Riby-Williams said. "It's fun and I love the chirping. I love that the U-32 fans say, 'Overrated.' Because that just makes me want to fight even more."
The Solons (16-0-1) will attempt to record the first undefeated season in program history when they face off against No. 3 Harwood (15-2) in Saturday's 10 a.m. title match in South Burlington.
"We did something really special today," Riby-Williams said. "We did something special for Montpelier High School and the boys legacy. An undefeated season is awesome and I wouldn't want it any other way."
U-32 (13-4) suffered a 1-0 loss to Montpelier during the regular season and put up a strong fight again. Raiders keeper AJ Moore (six saves) singlehandedly kept his team in contention at several crucial points, but the Solons' collective firepower was eventually too much to handle.
"AJ had another great game against us," Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. "He came out focussed and he did a good job of being in the right spot at the right time, which isn't always easy for a goalkeeper - especially when we were moving the ball around. It's always difficult when you have somebody like Ronnie chasing down those 50-50 balls. Everyone knows that Ronnie's fast. But I think it's a little bit deceptive because he gets to balls that you don't expect him to, even though you know he's one of the fastest players around. AJ was great today and he made a bunch of great saves. This game and the last time we played them, he made it very difficult for us."
The five-time champion Raiders secured their first semifinal appearance in four years by upsetting No. 4 Hartford, 4-1, in the quarterfinals. U-32 beat D-III finalist Peoples Academy, 2-1, three weeks ago and took perennial D-III title contender Stowe to overtime before falling short midway through the season. The Raiders were served some humble pie during a recent 6-0 loss at Harwood, but U-32 coach Mike Noyes had complete confidence in his team's ability to match the high-powered Solons.
"I don't think we need to prove anything to anybody," Noyes said. "We know what we can do."
A throw-in by Rory McLane from the right corner resulted in U-32's opening goal. Ben Clark played the ball right back to McLane, who delivered a cross toward the near post. The bouncing service slipped past a MHS opponent, allowing O'Donnell to reach the ball at the top corner of the 6-yard box. The senior assassin used his right foot to curl a half-volley past MHS keeper Brio Levitt (three saves) for a 1-0 lead. O'Donnell's 24th goal this fall confirmed his status as one of the top finishers in program history along with former Raiders like Spencer Pryce, Anders Ostrum, Eric Root and Zach Elmore.
"(O'Donnell) played a little bit of midfield and he got loose for that first goal, which was a great cross and a great finish, Bagley said. "There's nothing Brio can do. There's a lot of quality players around. And we see that with three out of the four teams in the semifinals coming from the Capital. The quality of play in this area is very good."
Riby-Williams was quick to counter, feeding off a series of coordinated "overrated" shouts from the U-32 crown to silence the Raider faithful. He spotted Moore out of position and happily punished his rivals by lining a low shot across the unguarded goal line.
"I got the ball on the right side and I saw that AJ was backtracking to his line," Riby-Williams said. "And I knew if I could get the quick shot to the back-left corner that he would have no chance. He's a great goalkeeper, but he's a little bit aggressive off his line."
Even though the Solons missed six matches during a Covid-shortened 2020 schedule, Riby-Williams is still among the school's all-time scoring leaders. And his knack for serving up clutch goals was reminiscent of former Solon stars such as Elis Ljubuncic, Will Root, John Dellipriscoli, Zoran Marinovic, Caleb Basa and Paul Farrell.
"It was a nice through ball and Ronnie recognized that the goalie was off his line," Bagley said. "And he was very intelligent about taking the shot early before (Moore) was able to get set up. It was just a great finish."
Moore stayed close to his line and caught a powerful toe-poke scoring attempt by Tyler Thomas in the 32nd minute. A minute later U-32's Luke Page dribbled up the right flank and played a lateral pass to Ben Clark, who fired a one-time left-footed shot over the crossbar. Riby-Williams sent a left-footed shot wide of the right post in the 34th minute and both teams entered the break with the score knotted at 1-1 in front of the biggest crowd of the year.
"There were a lot of people here," Bagley said. "I've been coaching here for a long time and that's the most fans that I've seen at a game here. It made for a great atmosphere and both student bodies were really into the game: They were loud, they were chanting. So it made it a lot of fun."
The Solons may have faced extra pressure at halftime as the favorites seeking an unbeaten season. But the Montpelier athletes had been in similar situations all season and focussed on the task at hand.
"It's been really hard and we've had a lot of battles," Riby-Williams said. "We've had a lot of people that wanted to knock us off, wanted to beat us, wanted to talk before game, like, 'You guys are going to lose.' But we kept our heads straight. We made sure, when it came to the actual game, we got it done."
The Raiders cleared a corner kick by Montpelier's Noah Samuelsen in the 44th minute and then scoring chances by Thomas and teammate Aidan Quinn were spoiled by offside calls. Moore blocked a shot by Will Curtis following another Samuelsen corner kick int eh 50th minute. Montpelier's Olin Duggan drew a penalty 25 yards away from the U-32 goal in the 60th minute, giving his team another prime opportunity to take the lead. Samuelsen's lofted 25-yard restart toward the left post was broken up by Moore, keeping things tied at 1-1. Two minutes later Moore rose to the occasion in heavy traffic to make a far-post save after a Samuelsen corner from the right side.
Riby-Williams had watched the MHS girls lose on penalty kicks a day earlier and was determined not to let things get interesting against the Raiders. He took matters into his own hands by racing toward an Aidan Quinn pass and using the outside of his foot to flick the ball over a charging Moore for the game-winner.
"Aidan had passed me the ball in the air and I sprinted up to it," Riby-Williams said. "And I knew that AJ was coming off his line and I didn't have enough time to take a touch or anything, so I used the side of my foot to flick it up and over his head."
The Solons striker caught Moore in no-man's land for the second time, but the U-32 keeper was forced to play the odds while facing another 1-on-1 challenge from Riby-Williams.
"That's a tough one because, as a goalkeeper, you have to come out and make that challenge," Bagley said. "You can't just allow the striker to settle it, and then go out. So it's one of those things where (Moore) really has to do that and he made the right decision. Ronnie just got there a step earlier."
A 35-yard free kick from the left side by O'Donnell wound up being U-32's final chance to force overtime. A Raider teammate elevated for a header on target, but Levitt dove forward to the save.
According the Riby-Williams, the Solons' defensive mission of keying on O'Donnell after falling behind early paid off despite some tense moments.
"We knew that going forward it's really just Finn O'Donnell - everyone else is just looking to feed him," RIby-Williams said. "But if we can slow the passes down, then Finn won't get as many chances. And when he does get the ball, we've just got to stay in front of him. He's really quick and shifty and he's a great (club) teammate of mine. But we know him all too well to let him get the best of us."
U-32 will graduate nine seniors: Moore, O'Donnell, Michael Dupont, Cole Hayes, Camden Tatro, Phinnaeus Low, Alexander Keane, Dylan Hichliffe and Tommy Mangieri.
"There were nine seniors on the crew and I'm proud of each and every one of them," Noyes said.
