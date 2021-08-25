To be the best, you have to beat the best. And right now that team is Montpelier.
The Solons ended a 25-year boys soccer title drought by knocking off Milton, 2-1, in the 2020 Division II final. The reigning champs return most of their top scorers and had 40 players show up for tryouts last week.
The MHS group decided to mix things up Wednesday, using the sixth session of preseason to spend a day filled with team-building exercises at Hosmer Point Camp. Scavenger hunts, group problem-solving games and swimming were a few of the activities on the schedule, allowing players to cool off and stay hydrated with temperatures in the high 80s.
The group formed a circle shortly before lunch and athletes were asked to describe the culture of the program in one or two words. The terms "well-coached" and "committed" and "structured" and "goofy" provided quick answers before another player added "hard working."
The Solons showcased that high work rate on the pitch, competing in a morning 3-on-3 tournament and an afternoon 9-on-9 clash. Many of the top returners were able to strut their stuff in the short-sided action, but lots of newcomers pounced at the right time to pull off some upsets.
The team clearly has all the ingredients to earn back-to-back crowns, and that's in spite of some massive losses defensively. Fullbacks Brecken Shea, Leo Riby-Williams and Tyler Ricker all graduated, while keeper Max Weinstein is competing for the New England Revolution Academy program. Returning starter Will Bruzzese will help put the pieces back together along the back line, while Brio Levitt takes over goaltending duties.
"I don't think we should lose," midfielder Ben Collier said. "It could happen obviously, but I really don't want to lose."
Collier, Bruzzese and Sina Fallahi all contributed varsity minutes as ninth-graders after getting promoted from the JV squad. They had never won a playoff game until last year, suffering first-round losses to Mount Abraham and U-32. This year all three proven leaders are ready to take the underclassmen under their wings. The freshmen on the roster are Clayton Foster and Carter Bruzzese.
"We got pulled up from time to time, so we understand what it's like for those guys and we're just trying to help them along the way," Bruzzese said.
Patryk Harris, Brooks Duprey, Milo Centers and Swiss foreign exchange student Felix Seiler round out a solid senior class. Harris is a hard-nosed defender, while Duprey is a versatile playmaker who buried the tying goal is last year's final.
"It's a good (senior) group," Collier said. "We've played with each other pretty much our whole lives, so we know each other really well. We have a lot of strong players, especially in the midfield and up front. And I trust those guys to score goals."
Maclay Ericson and Ben Wetherell make up the sophomore contingent along with Levitt. The returning juniors are Ronnie Riby-Williams, Noah Samuelson, Tyler Thomas and Olin Duggan. They are joined by classmates Cameron Cook, Cale Ellingson, Aidan Quinn and Sam Van Hoy. Ronnie Riby-Williams emerged as one of the Capital Division's top strikers last season and is likely to attract plenty of defensive attention every match.
"We're really skilled in the middle of the field," Bruzesse said. "With our midfielders - and our front three too - we have a lot of guys who are really good with their feet. And they've played together for long enough now that they know where they're going to be."
The rebuilding effort on defense will take some time, and it could still be a work in progress during most of the season. It will be awfully be tough to match last year's unit, which surrendered two goals during a four-match playoff run. But eventually getting to that level of discipline is not an impossible mission for this year's crew.
"Losing guys like Leo, Tyler, Brecken - and Max too - it's definitely different," Bruzzese said. "It's not starting over, but we have a new group and we're just trying to work together. So every day we get better and better."
The Solons will host a scrimmage against D-I Mount Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to play Burlington for another friendly Sept. 3. The season opener Sept. 11 will be followed by a string of 13 games in less than six weeks.
"We know that everybody is coming for us and we're going to get everybody's best shot," Bruzesse said. "But we also know what it takes now. So every day in training we're trying to work as hard as we can and trying to get back to that level where we know we can compete for a state championship come playoff time."
A Sept. 14 match at Peoples Academy will be followed by battles with Lyndon and Harwood. The Solons will play their Homecoming Game on Sept. 25 against Hazen. Montpelier will close out the regular season against North Country, Thetford, GMVS, U-32, Randolph, Lamoille, Paine Mountain, Stowe and Lake Region.
"Every year Stowe puts out a good team," Bruzzese said. "Harwood always puts out a good team. So we know we have to be ready for those guys when they come to play. And the same with U-32. Any time it's a rivalry game, it's going to be close. …Milton is going to be a really good team again. I think there's a lot of strong teams. Division II is going to be really competitive this year and we're looking forward to it."
Last fall No. 15 Lake Region upset No. 2 Stowe in the playoffs, ending the Raiders' streak of eight consecutive championships. Stowe has been a thorn in Montpelier's side for decades, though not much intimidates the Solons these days.
"You have to try your hardest against everyone, so I don't have any team I'm particularly scared of," Collier said.
Many of the Solons have some extra swagger after competing for the school's championship basketball squad last winter and the title-winning lacrosse campaign this past spring. Montpelier also prevailed in girls Ultimate and tennis to close out one of the most successful athletic years in school history.
"Having played in a lot more of those big moments now, we feel more confident going in and we feel like we can win those games," Bruzzese said.
There's no doubt that opponents will be fired up to play the Solons, who will host four evening matches under the lights. Taking the defending champs down a peg or two is on every team's wish list, but that will be easier said than done.
"We look really good and I'm feeling confident," Collier said. "I think it's going to be kind of the same thing as last year and hopefully we even do a little better in the league. We look good, it feels good, the culture is good and the intensity is good."
There's a solid chance that knocking the ball around quickly and on the ground will once again be a hallmark of the Solons' success. Strong fitness and high work rates will also help the Solons press in the offensive third and recover in time defensively.
"We usually try to possess the ball throughout the match and we like to build out of the back," Bruzzese said. "So we're looking to possess the ball and really control the game through the middle of the field."
Montpelier is 3-8 all-time in semifinal appearances and fell short during the 2004 and 2012 title games. Despite the 25-year gap between the program's only championships, the Solons have been a legitimate D-II contender almost every season since 1990. Now the latest Capital City team is determined to keep the school's title haul rolling.
"We've always been athletic and we've always been fit, but we also have a lot of technical guys," Collier said. "And we always move the ball pretty well, so I think we'll continue to do that."
