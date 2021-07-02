Three of Central Vermont's fiercest baseball rivals are putting on a united front this summer for the Montpelier Legion team.
U-32, Montpelier and Harwood athletes joined forces on the diamond, focussing on a shared goal of leading Post 3 to its first title since 1953.
Raiders coach Geoff Green is the team's manager and has eight of his players from the U-32 varsity squad that captured the first championship in program history last month. A trio of Harwood players, three Montpelier athletes and two St. Johnsbury standouts round out the roster.
Tony Concessi and Carter Hoffman are two of the most experienced U-32 players on the Capital City Legion squad. Hoffman went .283 with 10 RBI and 12 runs scored during the spring season. He made the defensive play of the game while playing catcher during his team's 5-0 Division II championship victory over Spaulding at Centennial Field.
Concessi recorded a .373 batting average with 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and 13 stolen bases for the 14-3 Raiders. He's joined by fellow U-32 students Ryder Hoffman, Dylan Lutz, Sawyer Mislak, Ben Bourgeois and Micah Blomberg.
Former Montpelier standout and current Norwich University second baseman Nick Beavin is also on the team. Recent MHS graduate Marshall Donahue is one of Post 3's top pitchers, while fellow Solon Cabot Hart is an offensive weapon who helped his high school team compile a 11-6-1 record.
Pitchers Skylar Platt and Chris James lead the Harwood contingent along with Adyn Oshkello. Platt recorded a double against U-32 ace Owen Kellington during the regular season and all three Highlanders played instrumental roles in an 11-4 campaign. St. Johnsbury's Will Fowler and Anthony Barnett also hopped onto the team after the OEC Kings' season was cancelled.
The top Northern Division powers are Franklin County (5-1) and South Burlington (6-2). They're followed by Barre (2-2), Post 91 (2-2), SD Ireland (3-4), Montpelier (3-6) and Colchester (0-4).
Manchester (6-3), Bellows Falls (3-1) and Bennington (4-2) lead the Southern Division standings. Rounding out the pack are Brattleboro (2-2), White River Jct. (2-2), Rutland (2-4) and Lakes Region (1-6).
The regular season will wrap up July 26 and the post-season tourney will begin the next day. The top four teams from each division will qualify for the playoffs, with the higher seeds hosting games during the opening two days. Rutland will host the final three days at St. Peter's Field July 30 through Aug. 1.
The Northeast Regional will take place Aug. 3-8 in Shrewsbury, Mass. The national tourney will be played in Shelby, N.C.
Coach Green answered a handful of questions Friday heading into Saturday's doubleheader beginning at noon against Essex Post 91:
TA: Was it a one- or two-week turnaround for most of the kids between the high school and Legion seasons?
Green: "It was a very quick turnaround. We have a number of U-32 guys, so some of them were playing games with the Legion team two days after the high season ended. So it took some time to get to know each other. A lot of the players were playing on a team with guys they'd never met before. So it took some time to get to know each other as a team and begin to come together. But I think we've done a pretty job of that so far. And we're starting to put the pieces together. We've had some tough losses so far, but the guys have showed a lot of resolve and we're moving in the right direction."
TA: You and the Montpelier coach (Logan Cooke) are drawing from a lot of the high school talent, so is it pretty predictable who's going to come out for Legion ball?
Green: "Yeah, we had talked to our guys about it and figured out who was interested in playing that kind of summer ball. So we sort of knew what the team would look like. But we're also taking kids from Harwood. And I know that some of the other teams around the state have folded, so we've picked up a couple players from other parts of the state as well."
TA: Are the kids typically sticking to their high school positions?
Green: "For the most part. We sort of know who our outfielders are and who the infielders are at this point. But summer ball is also an opportunity to work on some new things. So some guys have gotten perhaps more innings on the mound than they did on their high school team. Guys are working on a new position, just trying to add a little bit of versatility. They're pretty much sticking to their high school positions. But there's always the added element of trying to expand your abilities as a ball player."
TA: Is there an average week so far, with a handful of games and then some practices?
Green: "The number of games is way more intense than the high school season. We finish with between 20 and 25 games. And the season is so compact that we played Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. And we've got two more games (Saturday). So it's super high-volume, but we don't have a ton of time for practice. Because when you're playing that many games, you do need some rest time. It's high-intensity - which during the summertime is kind of a cool environment, though."
TA: A lot of players might be on vacation or have a couple things here and there, but are they pretty committed?
Green: "Yeah. And that's one of the other aspects of the summer ball team: We hope it's primarily guys that really want to keep working on their game and grow as ball players. So the guys on the team are all pretty committed. You do have some work conflicts, family trips on the weekends. And our roster is big enough to accommodate that. We've got a lot of depth at a lot of different positions, so it's alright if someone has to miss a practice or a game for work."
TA: Between the weather and the work, does that just come with the territory in Vermont summer ball that things can be unpredictable?
Green: "Yeah. Down here in Central Vermont we've got a couple guys that work on farms, and there's a lot of responsibility that goes with that. But that's also one of the neat things: I think our identity is a little bit blue collar."
TA: Did the guys from Harwood and Montpelier and your team get along pretty much right away? Is there a little bit of a rivalry still?
Green: "There's definitely some friendly discussions about high school games, and what did and didn't happen. But at this point we all realize that we're on the same team now and we're all working toward the same goal. So we put the high school stuff behind us. It has it's place and it will stay in it's place. And right now its time to focus on winning games for Montpelier Legion."
