MONTPELIER - The Montpelier boys basketball team defeated U-32 for the third time in the past decade with Saturday's 62-53 victory.
Solons coach Nick Foster earned his 100th career victory, thanks to a memorable debut by junior Rashid Nikiema. The 6-foot-5 transfer student had an answer for every U-32 run, scoring a team-high 25 points.
"U-32 found out really quick - and most teams will - that you have to get out and extend on Rashid," Foster said. "He's long and he can shoot, so you really have to get tight. He can also score off the bounce. So when you have to extend on a guy like that, it's harder to guard the rest of the floor. You still have to get out and guard the other shooters and keep Leo (Riby-Williams) off the glass. She he just brings a whole new dimension to us."
Leo Riby-Williams finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. The four-year standout has scored 882 career points. Teammates Will Bruzzese (nine points, three steals), Tyler Ricker (nine points) and Nathan LaRosa (six points) were also in sharp early-season form.
U-32 trailed 30-17 at halftime before rallying to tie the score at 45 a minute into the fourth quarter. Bruzzese countered with two 3-pointers before dishing out assists to Riby-Williams and LaRosa, helping the Solons breathe easily for the final 60 seconds.
"We were working new guys into the rotation and we had some mistakes and breakdowns that we don't usually have when guys have been playing together for a longer period of time," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "We lost guys at times, and Rashid and Bruzzese got open for looks in the fourth quarter. And that made it tough for us to get over the hump."
Anthony Engelhard (16 points) and Owen Kellington (11 points) reached double figures for the Raiders. Kellington also finished with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Teammate Aiden Hawkins was another well-rounded threat, tallying nine points, three rebounds and three steals.
U-32 also relied heavily upon Noah McLane (six points, seven rebounds), Cameron Comstock (six points) and Jacob McCoy (five points, three rebounds). The Raiders swept the Solons in the regular season last year, triumphing 54-50 and 55-52. Montpelier claimed payback with a 54-35 victory in the Division II semifinals.
"The game played out similarly to last year: We were down early and clawed back," Gauthier said. "And we just couldn't get it done at the end. If we had taken the lead, it might have played out a little bit differently and put Montpelier on their heels. But they were further along than we were today. Outside of Rashid, all of their guys that contributed for them were a big part of last year's team."
Nikiema was a game-changer in more ways than one, grabbing eight rebounds to help MHS dominate the boards. He made a trio of 3-point attempts and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.
"Our guys were aware of (Nikiema) through playing summer ball," Gauthier said. "But it's a much different thing to be playing against him in a competitive high school basketball environment. He was certainly the X-factor and led them far and away in scoring. He was a very clear difference today."
Montpelier made its first trip to the Barre Aud in 11 years last winter and is already hungry for a return visit. The Solons return the bulk of their lineup from last year's 20-4 squad, so the addition of Nikiema made a good situation even better.
"He's got a great attitude," Foster said. "And he's so unaware of if he's doing well or not doing well, so he just plays so free. Being away and not playing organized basketball for awhile probably helped him, especially in this setting. He just goes out and plays basketball and gets up and down the floor. He's a great addition to the team. Eventually we'll have to have the time and score conversation, but that will come."
Soccer standout Ronnie Riby-Williams recorded three assists for the Solons. Last fall he and his brother joined Ricker, Bruzzese and Bobby Cody on the school's soccer team that claimed the program's first championship since 1996.
"Ronnie played a really nice game," Foster said. "He contributed on the defensive end, he passed the ball really well. He pushes the ball up the floor really well and he brings a ton of energy. Even on the bench, he's energetic."
Leo Riby-Williams opened the first-quarter scoring and Hawkins responded with a 3-pointer. Nikiami made a 3-pointer before Kellington's long-range shot at the other end pushed the Raiders in front 6-5.
A Bruzzese 3-pointer gave MHS an 8-6 advantage. The hosts pulled ahead 10-6 with 3:05 left in the first quarter when Leo Riby-Williams stole the ball and set up Nikiami for a fast-break layup. Ronnie Riby-Williams hit a 3-pointer for a 13-8 cushion at the end of the first quarter.
Kellington jump-started the second quarter with a 3-pointer. Ricker answered with a fast-break in transition and Bruzzese connected to Nikiami for a runner along the baseline, giving MHS a 17-11 lead. A few moments later Nikiami swished in a 3-pointer from the left corner, prompting Gauthier to call a timeout with his team trailing 20-11.
Kellington grabbed a loose ball after the short break and scored in the paint. Ricker drained a long 3-pointer during the next possession, and a basket down low by LaRosa padded the lead to 25-13 with 4:30 remaining in the first half. U-32 coughed up the ball on its next possession, but MHS failed to extend its lead.
Engelhard went 1 of 2 from the foul line to end the Solons' run. Kellington kicked the ball out to McCoy for a 3-pointer, trimming the deficit to 25-17. The Solons missed a pair of foul shots but quickly regained possession when the Raiders committed a traveling violation.
Nikiami drove in for a left-handed layup and added a foul shot for a 28-17 lead. Ricker picked off a pass in the paint to spoil another U-32 opportunity and added a basket in traffic for a 30-17 halftime advantage.
"I felt really good about how we played on defense," Foster said. "Our rotations and our man-to-man defense were really good. And a couple of the baskets they scored in the first half were off broken plays. We had Will diving on a loose ball and it got away and turned into a three-point opportunity. So I was really impressed on the defensive end. It seemed like it opened up like a 3-point shootout. Both teams were just chucking 3's early in the game."
Cody crashed the defensive glass and made a full-court pass to set up Nikiami for a wide-open basket at the start of the second half. An old-fashioned three-point play by Kellington followed by a Solons turnover gave the Raiders a key spark. Comstock kept things rolling by draining a 3-pointer from the left corner, slicing the deficit to 32-23.
A reverse layup by LaRosa allowed MHS to restore its double-digit lead before a putback by McLane cut the gap to 34-25. Engelhard's mid-range jumper along the baseline made it 34-27.
Nikiami scored in the paint, Engelhard answered at the other end and then Nikiami added another basket for a 38-29 cushion. Leo Riby-Willams and Nikiami joined forces to push MHS in front 42-31, but another Engelhard basket made it a three-possession game.
A steal and 3-pointer by McLane sliced the gap to 42-36 heading into the final minute of the third quarter. Riby-Williams used his speed and strength in the paint to answer with a basket off the glass. Engelhard and Ricker both went 1 of 2 from the foul line before Engelhard ended the third quarter with an diving underhanded layup and a foul shot.
The Solons' 45-39 lead at the start of the fourth quarter didn't last for long. Comstock and Kellington hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minute, tying the score at 45.
Leo Riby-Williams went 1 of 2 from the foul line and Montpelier entered the bonus with six minutes remaining. Nikiami grabbed a defensive rebound and drained a short jumper, pushing MHS ahead 48-45. Engelhard and Leo Riby-Williams traded baskets, setting up a 50-47 Montpelier lead. Bruzzese dropped in a 3-pointer from the left side for a 53-47 advantage.
The Solons missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation at the foul line and then a Hawkins 3-pointer resulted in a 53-50 nail-biter. But U-32's late comeback attempt was spoiled by a traveling violation, a charge and an air ball. A long-rage shot by Bruzzese hit nothing but net, and then Bruzzese passed to Leo Riby-Williams for a reverse layup and a 58-50 lead.
"Will played a great game and those two 3's in the fourth quarter were big," Foster said. "When he extended the lead to six points, that was a big basket. And we were able to get a stop on the next possession."
Engelhard made another 3-pointer before Nikiami's foul shot extended the lead to 59-53. Bruzzese found LaRosa for a fast-break layup with a minute left to play.
"We wanted to continue to stay positive," Foster said. "It's hard for either of these teams to ever get away from one another. You know the run's coming and you hope you can just stop it or not allow them to get out in front. Once they tied it, that was it. And we hadn't done it all day, but we started worrying about some whistles that I didn't think we should be worrying about. So once we just got back to playing basketball, things got better."
Foster is coaching the Solons for the 11th season and boasts back-to-back victories over the Raiders for the first time in his career. He nearly prevailed against the cross-town rival twice in 2012, only to lose on a pair of buzzer-beaters. Calvin McEathron hit a last-second shot for a 49-48 victory over Montpelier in East Montpelier. Two days later Jack Shea made a desperation attempt from nearly full court to doom the Solons in the Capital City.
Montpelier snapped a 14-game losing streak against U-32 in 2016 with a 57-47 victory. It was an extra treat Saturday for Foster to secure his 100th victory against the Solons' top rival. He was presented with an award for hitting the milestone by MHS Athletic Director Matt Link after the contest.
"Matt came in the weight room after we were just wrapping up for the day, and he had a little plaque for me," Foster said. "I didn't even realize it. I knew I was close last year, but I completely forgot. And so I was surprised to hear from Matt today."
Montpelier will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 will host Thetford the same day at 6 p.m.
"We did not know what to expect before the game," Foster said. "The whole pre-game routine was strange, to say the least. You're watching your opponent sit in the bleachers waiting for the JV game to end, in their uniforms. We still have introductions, we're still playing an anthem. There's nobody there, but you can sense in the game today some great energy in the gym. And it's all coming from the players. Once the ball went up, it was really just basketball. It was great."
