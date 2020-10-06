MONTPELIER — Goalie Erin Kelley blocked a penalty stroke with 39 seconds remaining Tuesday, propelling the Montpelier field hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Missisquoi.
“It would have been a 1-vs.-1 against the goalie and one of our defenders did something in the heat of the moment just a few steps inside the circle,” Montpelier coach Sarah Wells said. “It was a pretty clean penalty stroke — it was a good shot in the air. And Erin really pulled through for us. Practicing strokes is just something that my players like to do. They always ask me, and sometimes I’m reluctant because it’s not something you see a lot. But thankfully it came into play today.”
Cece Curtin, Zoie Masure and Eli Muller-Moore scored for the Solons, while Kelley finished with nine saves. Rihanna Sweeney recorded both goals for the Thunderbirds, who held a 13-5 advantage on penalty corners.
“The majority of their offensive corners did not convert to shots on goal,” Wells said. “When you have that many corners, you’re going to have some shots. And we got a lucky a few times where there was a shot fired, but wide of the goal. We just had to have our sticks down and stand there.”
Curtin tipped in a shot by Massure for a 1-0 lead at 7:52 of the first quarter. Masure doubled the lead at 4:12 of the third quarter. Teammate Eli Muller-Moore made it 3-0 later in the third quarter after dribbling in from 30 yards out and firing a shot past MVU goalie Kali Favreau-Ward (four saves).
Sweeney scored two late goals to prevent a blowout, but Kelley was unstoppable at the end. The last-minute save put the finishing touches on a bounce-back victory following Friday’s 5-1 loss at Spaulding.
“Offensively, we were hungry,” Wells said. “We were coming off a tough loss against Spaulding, so we were really looking to redeem ourselves. Because we know we can be competitive. We had a few missing players on Friday, so we wanted to see what we had against Missisquoi. They beat us pretty badly during one game last year. The corners against us today speaks to how we need to clean things up defensively in the circle, but it also speaks to how well Erin did. They outshot us by almost double, but Erin played really well.”
Montpelier will host North Country at 6 p.m. Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 3,
North Country 0
NEWPORT — Goalie Abigail Geno stopped six shots in the first half before teammate Sam Plemons (five saves) closed out the shutout Tuesday.
Kiernan Krasofski scored with four minutes left in the first quarter on an assist by Ashley Morrison. Lexi Royce set up Bella Bevins in the second quarter for a 2-0 halftime advantage.
Bevins capped the scoring on a pass from Tewksbury in the third quarter. Ruby Harrington, Molly Bombard and Hanna King also created scoring chances for the 3-0 Tide, who will host Stowe at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
“Teamwork prevailed in this game,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. “Everyone was supporting each other, no matter where they were on the field. Our defenders — Isabel Druzba, Olivia Rousse and Emma Boulanger — boxed North Country out of the scoring circle and dominated most of the game. And our midfielders — Zoe Tewksbury, Samantha Donahue, Grace Isham, Corrina Moulton, Isabella Boudreault and Addison Pinard — allowed North Country to advance the ball past midfield only a few times.”
St. Johnsbury 3, U-32 2
EAST MONTPELIER — The Raiders ran out of comeback attempts Tuesday against goalie Maddie Hurlburt (10 saves) and the Hilltoppers.
U-32 rallied twice, answering St. Johnsbury in rapid-fire fashion. But Hannah Roberts’ second goal of the contest was the difference-maker with 6:56 left in the fourth quarter.
“We ended really strong and we had two or three corners late,” Raiders coach Dillon Burns said.
Roberts opened the scoring 3:03 into the first quarter before U-32’s Natalie Beauregard equalized four minutes later. Alexis Duranleau gave St. Johnsbury a 2-1 advantage at 10:24 of the third quarter. U-32’s Caitlin Fielder tied the score by finishing off a penalty corner 68 seconds later.
U-32 goalie Kiki Hayward made eight saves, while teammate Cady Burgess was a clutch defender.
“Cady played awesome defense on their corners,” Burns said. “They had seven corners, and she probably disrupted six of them right off the bat.”
Despite being outshot, U-32 enjoyed an 8-7 edge on penalty corners. Peyton Smith was another defensive standout for the Raiders.
“We were under pressure a little more than they were throughout the game,” Burns said. “But we had great defense. Payton is playing back for the first time this year and she’s adapting well to it and leading her teammates.”
U-32 will travel to play Milton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Some of the players are still learning each others’ names and we’re still figuring out positioning,” Burns said. “Considering that, it was good to be competitive for the second game in a row.”
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 2, Lyndon 0
LYNDON — Second-half goals by Ronnie Riby-Williams and Brooks Duprey helped the Solons deny the upset-minded Vikings on Tuesday.
“They drop to midfield and try to defend in their own half,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “They had a couple corner kicks but no real chances on goal. We did a good job of containing them and we were in control for most of the game. It took us a little while to get going, but we made some adjustments. We tried to have different runs and different movement from the forward and the midfield players. And in the second half we opened up things up a little more easily and created quite a few nice chances.”
Keeper Max Weinstein didn’t make any saves in the shutout. Goalie Alejandra De Cardenas recorded 10 saves for LI. Leo Riby-Williams, Brecken Shea, Will Bruzzese and Tyler Ricker were supported by reserves Evan Fuller and Patrick Harris.
“In the second half everybody played really well,” Bagley said. “We moved the ball with a nice tempo and found some good openings and created good chances.”
Ben Collier recorded both assists in the victory. He set up Ronnie Riby-Williams in the 41st minute to open the scoring.
“Bela (Hughes) and Ronnie both made crossing runs and Ben played a ball through,” Bagley said. “It was slightly deflected and then found its way to Ronnie. The goalie had come out, and Ronnie played a nice simple ball into the open net.”
Collier set up Duprey for his first varsity goal in the 53rd minute.
“Ben got the ball on the end line and he played a little chip over the goalie’s head,” Bagley said. “Brooks was standing there wide-open and he had an easy volley into the back of the net.”
Montpelier opened the season with a 1-0 overtime loss at Stowe. The Solons will host Northfield-Williamstown at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“It was good to get the first win,” Bagley said. “We were disappointed after the Stowe game because we somewhat had control of that game. It’s nice to travel to Lyndon and continue to create good goal-scoring opportunities. And this time we put them in the net.”
Mount Abraham 7, Spaulding 2
BRISTOL — The Crimson Tide pulled ahead in the 10th minute but had no answer for Eagles standout Tanner Harris on Tuesday.
Sophomore Cole Baitz curled an early corner kick into the back of the net to give Spaulding a 1-0 advantage. Harris took control for the rest of the game, tallying three goals to quickly make it a blowout. Jake Lucarelli, Joe Graziadei and Brenden Reynolds also scored for the Eagles, who registered their final goal after the ball bounced off a Tide player.
Spaulding’s Ryan Glassford capped the scoring in the 79th minute on a breakaway. Goalie Kent Barcomb made eight saves in the first half for the Tide before teammate Trevor Arsenault stopped three shots in the second half. Mount Abraham led 4-1 at the break.
Harwood 4, Thetford 0
DUXBURY — The Highlanders outshot the Panthers 16-1 on Tuesday but their lead was too close for comfort until late in the second half.
Goalie Jacob Collier recorded the shutout for HU. Hayden Adams scored on a Chris James assist in the 37th minute, giving the Highlanders a 1-0 lead at the break.
“The first half was lackluster from just about everybody,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “At halftime our hopes were simple: Play harder and have more fun. And take chances and be there for each other. I think we did that well. And we also moved a couple players around just to start fresh.”
Jordan Shullenberger cleaned up a rebound following a Jack Birminghamshot for a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute. Shullenberger tucked away a corner kick by Adams in the 70th minute. Finn O’Hara cashed in on a shot from outside the penalty area on another Adams assist two minutes later.
Harwood will host St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Highlanders have outscored opponents 11-0 in the past seven days following a 4-0 victory over Lamoille and a 3-0 win at Lyndon.
Cabot-Twinfield 7, Craftsbury 0
PLAINFIELD — Brody Moran’s hat trick kept the Trojans and Huskies in charge during a rematch of last year’s Division IV playdown.
Meles Gouge, Keenan Wallace, Lucas Roberts and Henry LoRe also helped Twinfield avenge its playoff loss against the Chargers. The Trojans and Huskies outshot the Chargers 24-2, with goalies Rowan Cleary and Neil Alexander joining forces in the shutout.
“Craftsbury played hard throughout, especially considering they only had one sub,” Twinfield-Cabot coach Peter Stratman said. “We were able to rotate fresh legs into the game all afternoon and finished with seven freshmen on the field. We have work to do, but I’m pleased with how the team is developing.”
The Trojans survived an overtime thriller Saturday, earning a 2-1 victory over Christ Covenant. Alec Moran converted a penalty kick in the 12th minute before Nathan Mulligan buried a PK at the other end in the 38th minute. Gouge tucked away the game-winner on an assist from Lucas Roberts in the 85th minute.
Alexander made eight saves against the Saints, while Aiden Morse, Blue Christensen, Alec Moran, and Henry LoRe anchored the back line.
“It felt good to get a win after being down 1-0 at the half,” Stratman said. “Christ Covenant is an athletic group and the play was back and forth the entire match. We showed a good deal of grit and determination to get the win.”
Twinfield-Cabot will host Blue Mountain at 4 p.m. Thursday.
U-32 2, Peoples 1
EAST MONTPELIER — An intense game under the lights went the Raiders’ way at the end Tuesday.
Charlie Viet gave the Wolves the lead in the 13th minute. In the 16th minute U-32’s Trevor Clayton settled a Jacob Bizzozero throw-in on the left side and buried a shot toward the upper-right corner. Dylan Clayton tucked away the game-winner 27 seconds into the second half.
“He dribbled through a few defenders and hit a right-footed shot in the upper-left corner,” U-32 coach Mike Noyes said.
Keeper Dylan Haskins stopped 10 shots for PA, while Jas Zendik and Oscar Alfarone made a combined five saves for U-32.
Northfield-Williamstown 3, Lake Region 1
NORTHFIELD — Travis Robillard, Cam Shangraw and Logan Amell scored Tuesday for a Paine Mountain side featuring standouts from Northfield and Williamstown. Goalie Ethan Miller made a handful of impressive saves in the victory.
