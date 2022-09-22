MONTPELIER - Everyone was preparing for overtime Wednesday when Montpelier's Tyler Thomas decided to write the ending himself.
The senior striker tucked away his second goal of the match in the 79th minute, stealing Harwood's thunder to cap a 3-2 boys soccer victory. Highlander scoring sensation Jordan Shullenbeger found the back of the net twice to erase one-goal deficits, but a last-gasp counterattack by the Solons led to the most memorable shot in Thomas' varsity career.
"It feels absolutely amazing - it's one of the best feelings I've ever had," Thomas said. "It shows all the hard work you've done, just to come out there and finish it."
The Highlanders and Solons both enjoyed several stretches of territorial dominance in a physical match were players for each side battled through cramps and fatigue. Harwood keeper Liam Combs (three saves) and Montpelier goalie Brio Levitt (six saves) were never able to relax for too long, and fullbacks for MHS and HU both delivered potentially goal-saving blocks.
After Semprebon knotted things at 2-2 in the 71st minute, it could have been easy for the Highlanders and Solons to simply park the bus in order to reach overtime. But that wasn't in the playbook for either team as hundreds of fans pumped up the volume during the final minutes of regulation.
When Montpelier's Ronnie Riby-Williams gained possession near midfield with just over a minute left to play, the senior striker drew an extra defender and used his field vision to set up Thomas for a chance on the left side. Thomas and Combs sprinted all-out toward the pass and the MHS striker got there first for a tidy finish that sealed the deal.
"Ronnie got the ball in the middle and was dribbling forward," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "Their right center back pinched in to double team and Ronnie spotted Tyler and played a great pass. And Tyler made that great run inside the 18. Liam came out and was going down to gather the ball and Tyler got a toe on it. It was a tough finish."
Montpelier's Clayton Foster opened the scoring midway though the first half on a Colby Sterling-Proulx assist. It snapped Harwood's streak of scoring 21 unanswered goals. Five minutes later Xavier Brookens set up the equalizer by Shullenberger, who scored 29 goals last fall to break Tor Fiske's single-season record at Harwood.
Thomas made it 2-1 in the 64th minute by firing home a loose ball after a Noah Samuelsen free kick. Harwood's Cooper Olney was tripped inside the 18-yard box in the 71st minute and Shullenberger used a hyper-speed run-up to the stripe before pounding a penalty kick into the top-right corner.
"I was curious how we were going to get goals," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "It was a set piece and a PK. In the run of play I don't think we were good enough and I don't think we were sharp enough. I think we saw opportunities to do some damage in the attacking third of the field and I just thought we were really sloppy with the balls in, big dribbles, taking guys on when we should have been using players around them. Coming back from two one-goal deficits is great: I don't question the will or desire. But I thought a lot of balls sat in front of us and we watched and Montpelier came and took them. ...There's lots to be learned from your mistakes and I think there were plenty of mistakes tonight."
Yalicki was a star player for the Highlanders during their 2007 championship campaign and remembers the days when HU used to blow out the Solons in lopsided fashion. But even though Harwood owns six titles compared to Montpelier's two, Harwood endured home playoff exits the past two seasons at the hands of the Solons. Yalicki's team carried an 8-2 record into the quarterfinals in 2020 before falling to MHS on a penalty-kick shootout. Last fall HU was 14-1-1 entering the semis before losing to Montpelier, 1-0.
"This is how the games always feel: It's so tight and you have to be extremely focussed all the time," Yalicki said. "When it's wet and it's fast and you've made a few mistakes in a row, I think guys got a little bit too tight. I just think that we've had some really disappointing playoff losses to these guys and I'm hoping that we can at least pull something positive from making mistakes in this game and that we can improve on it going forward."
Shullenberger took charge early during Wednesday's match, forcing Levitt to make a difficult stop on a low blast. The Solons fired a bid over the crossbar at the other end and then Samuelsen played in a tricky free kick from the left side to set up the opening goal. Sterling-Proulx redirected the ball to Foster, who proved he's more than just a defender by beating Combs for a 1-0 advantage.
"Both Noah and Aidan (Quinn) delivered some great balls in there to the back post, where we've got Ronnie and Tyler who are really good in the air," Bagley said. "Ronnie can jump through the roof. And Clayton and Colby coming out of the back are really good dealing with those balls in the air as well. It's a strength of ours. And with the services that Aidan and Noah are delivering, it's a really dangerous weapon for us."
Foster blocked a quality scoring attempt by Shullenberger at the other end to keep his team's lead intact. The Solons started to erupt in delight at the offensive end when another shot found the back of the net, but the celebration was premature because the referees waved off the goal due to a penalty.
The Highlanders were awarded a 30-yard free kick a few moments later and made the most of the opportunity. Brookens sent a lofted pass into the penalty area and Shullenberger finished from close range, knotting things up at 1-1.
"(Shullenberger) is definitely a great player," Riby-Williams said. "But when it comes to defending… we've had some great defenders in the past that they look up to: Leo (Riby-Williams), Will (Bruzzese), Brecken (Shea) - all those guys. We've had a great history of defenders and it's just getting better."
Harwood nearly doubled its lead several times at the end of the first half, only to be thwarted by Levitt. The Solons keeper made a few routine saves in addition to racing off his line to close down angles and bail out his teammates.
"His communication and his ability to make really good saves in crunch time, he is definitely the heart and soul of our team," Riby-Williams said of Levitt. "We couldn't do it without him."
Despite watching the early lead disappear, Bagley knew that his team was fortunate to prevent any more first-half goals by Harwood.
"We started out really good and got the lead," he said. "They came back into the game obviously, and especially in that first half their formation caused us quite a few issues. But Brio came out claiming those balls in the air and doing what he needed to do to make sure we came in at halftime level."
Montpelier earned a last-minute corner kick from the right side at the end of the first half but couldn't capitalize. The Highlanders scrambled to clear the ball and wound up fouling a Montpelier player on a 50-50 header at the top corner of the penalty area. Unfortunately for the Solons, time expired before they could set up a free kick.
"We changed formation at halftime," Bagley said. "We moved to more of a double pivot to try to limit their ability of attacking up the middle. We just dropped another defensive midfielder in there, so we changed up the system slightly. And without having practiced it and just talking them through it at halftime, I thought the guys did a great job of adapting and making sure we stayed in the game. And ultimately we got the victory."
The Highlanders continued to test Levitt early in the second half. But Montpelier ratcheted up its attack, leading to a decent scoring chance by Josiah Phillips on a half-volley attempt at the far post. The Highlanders earned back-to-back corner kicks in the 45th minute and watched the Solons clear away both services. Two minutes later a trio of Solons worked in close proximity on an indirect kick and Samuelsen wound up ripping a swerving shot wide of the far post. Following another clutch save by Levitt, Riby-Williams sparked a quick transition to the other end and sent a through ball past Harwood's back line in the 55th minute. Thomas turned on the jets to reach the ball and sent a shot a few feet wide of the left post.
As it became more and more clear that the Solons were playing for a win - not a tie - the home crowd grew louder and louder with every shot.
"There was no question (the crowd) was a factor," Yalicki said. "I could yell to somebody 10 yards in front of me and they would have no idea what I was saying. So that's why the players need to make their own decisions and it's good. It's fun to play in games that are big and that matter. It's great that fans come out and watch us play obviously and the Montpelier fans were great."
In the 58th minute Quinn sent a 25-yard free kick into the box and Combs made a clean-but-aggressive block to deny a header by Riby-Williams. After the Solons striker struggled to get up for a few seconds, several Highlanders lent him a hand and made sure he was OK.
"We're competitors," Riby-Williams said. "But at the end of the day, we've known these guys forever and we're friends with these guys. So when it comes down to injuries or hurt feelings, you've got to do what's right and you've got to take care of them. And we've got to take care of ourselves."
The Solons almost earned a direct kick in the 59th minute when Riby-Williams and Harwood's Zarchary Smith collided near the top of the penalty area while battling for a 50-50 ball. The officials ruled that it was a foul by the Solons, granting possession to the Highlanders.
Another free-kick offering by Quinn in the 61st minute led to a chaotic scene at the top of the 6-yard box before a loose ball was booted away by Harwood. Two minutes later Smith showed off his vertical leap by heading away a 25-yard restart by Quinn.
Samulesen took a 35-yard indirect kick in the 64th minute, sending the ball into a pack of players in front of the goal line. The ball eventually squirted out to Thomas, who had a few yards of daylight near the top of the penalty area on the left side. Sterling-Proulx and Foster acted as shields to prevent Combs from seeing the action and then Thomas used his left foot to settle the ball before pivoting, regaining his balance and hammering a right-footed bid inside the near post.
"It was a great service in," Thomas said. "I was trying to get a head on it and it just came back out. I wasn't really thinking - it just came to my foot. I took a touch and just shot it and hoped for the best. And it went in. It was an incredible feeling. And it was a great, great service by Noah."
The Solons' jubilation was short-lived after Olney dribbled toward the left post at the opposite end and tumbled to the ground after a Solons defender made contact with the back of his leg. Shullenberger approached the PK with a full-on sprint and kept his shoulders low while rifling an unstoppable shot inside the right post.
With all eyes on the clock, Montpelier stunned the visitors and even some members of the home crowd by scoring at the end of regulation. The late fireworks were a familiar sight at Solon Stadium after the MHS girls buried two goals in the final 39 seconds the night before to rally past U-32.
"I saw Ronnie and I just screamed for it," Thomas said. "I don't even know if he knew who was on the sideline, but he just played it. I honestly didn't think I was going to get it. I just sprinted, sprinted, slid and tapped it in. I just watched it in slow motion roll in and it was the best feeling I've had. It was perfect."
Thomas has been a long-time weapon up front for the Solons and was happy to be a member of the supporting cast offensively last year when Riby-Williams deposited 24 goals. But Wednesday's performance left little doubt that Thomas is a pure gamer who's among the Capital Division's purest finishers this season
"Tyler's first goal, he was definitely in the right place at the right time and he did a great job," Bagley said. "It was the second phase of a corner kick where they dealt with the first one. And Tyler finished his run and turned around and squared up to the goal. The ball came out to him and he put a nice finish on it. And that second goal - the game-winner - that effort for him to get up the field and beat Liam to the ball and put it away was pretty spectacular."
Many members of the Highlanders and Solons play on the same team for club soccer, so there was plenty of familiarity between the Capital Division rivals.
"It's definitely so much fun in the club season playing with those guys," Riby-Williams said. "But it's even better to come out on the field and play against them."
The close ties helped make any scouting reports easier to devise, but it was all business once the opponents took the field after player introductions and the national anthem.
"It's a great competitive match," Thomas said. "It definitely hypes up the level and intensity a lot more because you know who you're playing against and you know how they play."
Montpelier has earned two shutouts this season while outscoring opponents 16-4. The Solons also conceded two goals against Peoples Academy during a 2-2 tie, but on Wednesday they showed that they're capable of adjusting to any situation and can overpower opponents behind the strength of their back line and offense combined.
"We talked about keeping composure on defense," Riby-Williams said. "We have to move our feet, we can't dive in - and pretty much staying in front of them. If we stay in front of them, if we make them play backwards, if we make them make the mistakes, then it's really easier for us to come out with this win because we're pushing them backwards toward their own goal. And that's what we keyed on: trying to take possession of the ball closer to their goal."
The Solons and Highlanders will both return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday. Montpelier (3-0-1) will travel to play Hazen, while Harwood (2-2) will host Randolph.
"(Today) was crazy: Our team grinded," Riby-Williams said. "We got the first goal, they tied it. We got it again, they tied it again. It was just a really good match and our boys never stopped fighting. Any time we got the chance to take a little second to huddle up and talk, we were just like, 'Keep fighting. Keep pushing yourselves. Keep pushing each other. And make sure everyone is being positive and keeping your heads us.' And that's how it turned our way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.