BARRE - Everyone in Division II boys basketball knows that if you blink, Montpelier will eat you alive.
And that's exactly what happened to Spaulding during Wednesday's semifinal at the Barre Aud.
Carson Cody made three shots from beyond the arc after halftime and the Solons earned their 21st straight victory by routing the Crimson Tide, 66-43. Second-seeded MHS (22-1) advanced to the finals for the third straight year while snapping the No. 3 Crimson Tide's 12-game wining streak.
"The first half I was a little nervous and we were only up two going into halftime," Montpelier senior Jonah Cattaneo said. "But we made adjustments in the locker room and I knew coming out we were going to start hitting shots. Carson, the freshman, came in and hit two in a row with big shots to get us going. And once you get up by 10, it's hard for any team in the state to come back on us."
Cattaneo went 9 of 10 from the foul line and finished with a game-high 26 points to go along with four assists. Cody wound up with 15 points.
"We came out in the second half and the first shot was a 3 and we knocked it down," Cattaneo said. "And we knocked the second one down and then we had all the confidence."
Montpelier will face No. 5 Mount St. Joseph (18-5) in Saturday's 3:45 p.m. championship. It will mark the third consecutive title appearance for the Solons, who suffered a 53-52 loss to Fair Haven in the 2020 final before earning a 65-57 victory over North Country last year.
"I remember sophomore year coming to the Aud and I didn't even make one 3 - we couldn't shoot," Cattaneo said. "And in the first half we saw that: The freshmen weren't making shots. But that's the best freshman group in the state, in my opinion. And they can make adjustments and they can start hitting shots."
Two years ago Cattaneo scored a team-high nine points during the Solons' last-second championship loss against the Slaters. He transferred to South Burlington last year and helped the Wolves reach the Division I final.
"I don't really feel nervous anymore, to be honest," Cattaneo said. "I've done this a long time and I just feel confident."
The Solons earned a 68-44 victory over MSJ on Jan. 19. The Mounties held on for a 49-38 semifinal victory over No. 1 North Country (20-2).
"We have so much respect for MSJ," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "They have one of the best players in the state in Andre Prunty. And they have one of the best big men in the state in Jake Williams. They also have one of the best coaches in the state and they already have two of the best wins in the tournament after knocking off Fair Haven and North Country. So they will be full of confidence trying to knock us off."
The Solons accomplished the difficult task of beating a team three times in one season after securing a regular-season sweep over the Tide with victories of 58-52 and 80-54.
"We had a great game with them in the beginning of the year and we were missing two guards the second game of the year," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "So we walked into this not with an arrogance, but with a confidence that we could play with them."
Spaulding (20-3) made it clear that the semifinal would be a dogfight. But the Solons owned the third quarter to turn things into a rout.
"We have to be careful about not getting negative at halftime," coach Foster said. "The first thing we talked about as coaches is we weren't playing as well as we could. We made a couple adjustments defensively and had a little bit better ball pressure. And offensively, it was player movement and ball movement. We wanted the defensive end of the floor to take care of business. And we wanted to make sure we remained positive, because we had a lead at the half in a semifinal game."
Rashid Nikiema contributed nine points and three rebounds for MHS, while teammates Ronnie Riby-Williams (five rebounds) and Carter Bruzzese contributed five points apiece. Will Bruzzese finished with four steals and three rebounds for Montpelier, which hit seven 3's and was 13 of 16 from the stripe.
"With the senior leadership, this group of kids has just become accustomed to winning," coach Foster said. "Will Bruzzese has been to every state championship after his freshman year. He knows the path there and his teammates do as well. It's just so great to have those kids in your locker room. They know what it takes to win. And they know how it feels like to lose these these games, so you have empathy for Spaulding. These guys have lost big games as well, so you know what it feels like to be in the losing locker room."
Cooper Diego and Riley Severy (11 rebounds) finished with nine points apiece for Spaulding. They were supported by teammates Grady Chase (seven points) and Cole Benoit (four points). Diego made the only 3-pointer for Spaulding, which went 2 of 2 from the foul line. Isaiah Terrill and Isaac Davis both grabbed five rebounds for the Tide.
"Riley came out very strong and he's been a double-double guy for most of the season," Willard said. "He works very hard and he rebounds the ball very aggressively. He's not just about scoring, but he can do both."
Spaulding outrebounded Montpelier 25-17. But the Tide committed 26 turnovers, compared to 12 by the Solons.
"We talked so much about turnover margin," coach Foster said. "We want to stay below 15, and we'd like to force about 20 or more. We're usually able to turn turnovers into points. And we would like to limit our live-ball turnovers: turnovers that the other teams take the other way and lay in. We'd like to eliminate those, and we did a good job with that tonight."
Nikiema won the opening tip-off but Severy rebound quickly gave the Tide possession. Severy drew a foul by Nikiema a few seconds later and went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line. A pump-fake and mid-range jumper by Cattaneo was followed by a putback from Severy.
Severy grabbed another offensive rebound and immediately kicked the ball out to Terrill for a 3-pointer with 5:54 left in the first quarter. Cattaneo splashed in a long-range shot on Montpelier's next possession, slicing the Tide lead to 6-5. Nikiema beat a double-team in the low post for two points before Diego scored at the other end. Cole McAllister went 1 of 2 from the stripe for a 9-7 Tide advantage with 4:44 on the clock.
Will Bruzzese forced a Spaulding turnover near mid-court but another rebound by Severy put the ball back in the hands of the Tide. Cattaneo knocked the ball away from an opponent near the 3-point line and was knocked to the ground while going up for a fast-break layup. The MHS 1,000-point scorer made both free-throw attempts, tying the score at 9. Nikiema picked up his second foul with 3:16 left in the first quarter and headed toward the bench.
"It felt like we were in early foul trouble," coach Foster said. "But I have to credit (assistant coach) Bill Bruzzese. "He handles most of our substitutes and he did a great job of managing our foul trouble early in the game. It could have gotten out of hand and it didn't. And it changed in the second half when Spaulding had to step out a little bit and guard us a little more tight."
A step-back 3-pointer by Diego and a defensive board by Severy helped their team maintain its momentum, but the Tide squandered a chance to pad their lead by missing two foul shots. Benoit crashed the offensive glass and scored for a 14-9 lead and then nice passing around the perimeter led to a 3-pointer by Carter Bruzzese.
Cattaneo nabbed another steal but his team couldn't capitalize on the offensive end. Chase soared above a pair of Solons for a high-flying layup before a Cattaneo 3-pointer closed the gap to 16-15 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
"We contested their 3-ball shot pretty well, we had some good offensive actions and we got several guys involved," Willard said. "We got Rashid in some foul trouble, and I thought that was going to be important though the game. But there's a reason Jonah is (Capital Division) Player of the Year."
Terrill went 2 of 2 from the foul line to kick off the second quarter. Following an air ball by the Solons, Terrill slashed by his defender for an up-and-under layup with 5:52 left in the first half. Cody scored a much-needed basket for MHS to give the Capital City fans reason to cheer.
Diego committed his second foul with 5:26 left in the first half before the Solons threw the ball out of bounds. Cody blocked a 3-point attempt by the Tide and then a Cattaneo foul shot knotted things up at 20.
Chase and Nikiema recorded steals at opposite ends of the floor as both teams ratcheted up the defensive intensity. Clayton Foster ripped down a defensive board and then Cattaneo crashed the offensive glass. The Solons missed a second-chance opportunity and fouled Chase during a scoring attempt in transition. Chase went 1 of 2 at the line as his team entered the bonus with 3:51 on the clock. Back-to-back offensive rebounds by the Tide led to a Davis putback for a 23-20 cushion.
Cattaneo was fouled under the basket with 2:22 left in the first half to put MHS in the bonus. The senior guard stepped to the line for a two-shot situation and made the second attempt. Riby-Williams stole the ball and then Nikiema assisted Cattaneo for a fast-break layup to tie the score again.
Chase made two shots during a 1-and-1 opportunity from the line, pushing his team in front 25-23. Carter Bruzzese picked the Tide's pocket and Cattaneo went 2 of 2 from the stripe. A slick entry pass by Diego set up Severy for two points in the paint, but Cattaneo quickly responded by pulling up for a mid-range jumper. A Carter Bruzzese rebound and a buzzer-beating layup by Cody sent the Solons into the halftime break with a 29-27 lead.
"I thought we had some momentum," Willard said. "They got the breakout layup to end the half, but I thought we saw some good things. …Jonah had 20 points in the first half, so we knew we needed to stop him. We decided we were going to try to pack the paint and not let anything easy, where he'd been getting through the hole in the first half. And they had a couple kids who stepped up and hit some big 3's there to start the third quarter. And then it just turned into a race to the finish and they got the better of us."
Cattaneo set up Cody for a 3-pointer from the left corner during the opening possession of the third quarter. Diego retaliated with a fadeaway jumper from the top of the key and then the Solons committed a traveling violation. Severy grabbed two straight offensive rebounds and dished the ball off to Diego for a high-percentage bucket. Nikiema countered with a 3-pointer and then Cattaneo found Cody for another long-range bomb from the left side. The quick spurt led to a Spaulding timeout with MHS leading 38-31.
"What a big moment (for Cody)," Willard said. "And that was kind of the reasoning behind why we said somebody other than Jonah has to beat us. Why not try to make one of the freshmen beat us? Because they don't have the experience and we felt that was our best option. And he hit some big 3's. We thought we had a pretty good defensive game plan. And they hit some big 3's that were contested. It's not like they were wide-open."
Severy worked the low post after the short break and gave his team a boost with two hard-earned points. The Tide missed a fast-break layup and then watched Will Bruzzese set up Cody for a 3-pointer. Terrill assisted Severy for two points down low, but Will Bruzzese kept his team in control by draining a 3-pointer for a 44-35 lead midway through the third quarter.
Cattaneo intercepted a Tide pass and dribbled the length of the floor for a layup. Will Bruzzese served up a steal a few seconds later and Cattaneo's 2-of-2 effort at the line extended the lead to 48-35. Another Cattaneo steal and a mid-range jumper by Carter Bruzzese ensured that MHS had complete control entering the final two minutes of the third quarter.
Cattaneo scored again for a 52-35 lead and then Nikiema swatted away a shot in the lane by Spaulding. A Benoit basket with 27 seconds on the clock finally put a stop to his team's scoreless streak. The Tide headed into the final eight minutes staring at a 52-37 deficit.
"For all those young guys, they just needed to settle into the game," coach Foster said. "The big lay-in at the buzzer for Carson just set up what we could do in the third quarter. And he knocked dow three 3-pointers after halftime, and those were big-time shots. We got defensive stops and Carson knocked down those 3's, so it couldn't have gone any better for us."
Montpelier happily slowed things down at the start of the fourth quarter and took nearly a minute off the clock. A short hook shot by Riby-Williams and a block by Nikiema kept the Tide frustrated. Nikiema put up a runner in traffic that fell through the cylinder for a 57-37 lead.
After a Chase basket, Spaulding called a timeout with 5:20 remaining. Nikiema assisted Clayton Foster for a bucket in transition and then Riby-Williams fired a bounce pass to Nikiema for a weak-side layup. Montpelier's defensive pressure resulted in a five-second violation to further the Tide's offensive struggles.
Riby-Williams stepped to the line for a 1-and-1 situation and made the front end for a 61-39 lead. Superior strength and reflexes helped Will Bruzzese nab a steal entering the final three minutes. The multi-sport standout made a free throw after a foul by the Tide and then Cody went 2 of 2 from the line, making it a 64-39 contest.
Riby-Williams showcased his athleticism while soaring in for a layup before Noah Ronson scored in transition for Spaulding. Montpelier's Atif Milak entered the game to thunderous applause with 32 second left and then Davis scored the final basket for Spaulding.
"In the second half we put Ronnie to always hit (Severy) on every shot and find him and get a body on him and try to eliminate him in the glass," Cattaneo said. "We said, 'If we get a rebound or an alley, then we're gone and they can't run with us."
Spaulding will graduate five seniors: Chase,Terrill, Trottier, Benoit and Sam Wilcox.
"Grady Chase was on varsity for three years and it's been great just watching them grow," Willard said. "Just little things: Cole Benoit playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of poise. Sam Wilcox playing the national anthem in front all those people was great for how shy he can be sometimes. And then Isaiah and Andrew coming in junior year and senior year, it's just been a great group of five guys."
The Tide competed without a reliable starting five during the majority of the season due to injury and illness. But Spaulding advanced to the semis for the first time since 2006 and is poised to return nine varsity players next season.
"There wasn't much consistency this year with our lineups," Willard said. "And it was difficult tonight to try to get a group in a groove. And one of the biggest untold stories of Montpelier - because of how great of a scorer Jonah and Rashid are - is their defense. Their defense is just at a different level than any other D-II team in the state. And probably a lot of D-I teams as well."
