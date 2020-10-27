MONTPELIER — Second-half goals by Ben Collier, Quinn Mills and Leo Riby-Williams allowed the Solons to dictate the tempo at the end of Tuesday’s 3-0 boys soccer playdown victory.
The No. 6 Solons (6-3) ousted No. 11 Missisquoi (2-7) to earn their first playoff victory in four years. Montpelier will face the winner of No. 3 Harwood (7-3) and No. 14 Fair Haven (1-7) in Saturday’s quarterfinal.
Ben Collier scored on a penalty kick in the 41st minute, using a well-placed shot to beat Thunderbirds goalie Ethan Bushey-Hansen (nine saves).
“Ronnie (Riby-Williams) made a great run into the box,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “He checked back to the ball after a throw-in and played a through ball to Quinn. Their goalie came out and took out Quinn and didn’t get the ball.”
Mills doubled the lead a minute later on another penalty kick. Bela Hughes set up Ronnie Riby-Williams, who took on a defender inside the penalty box. The Thunderbirds defender tackled the Solons striker and missed the ball, setting the stage for Mills’ PK.
“We’ve got quite a few guys on the team who are capable of hitting good penalties,” Bagley said. “So we let the guys on the field make the decision on their own. And today it came at an ideal time for us right at the beginning of the second half. It took the wind out of their sails and gave us that nice cushion. They didn’t have as many shots, but they put us under some pressure. And our back line did a great job of clearing the ball forward. Ryan Raleigh is a very skilled player for them. And Brecken (Shea) did a fantastic job of staying tight to him and not allowing him to get to space that was going to hurt us.”
Leo Riby-Williams capped the scoring with a one-time volley off a Mills corner kick.
“We created a lot of really good chances tonight and we tested their back line,” Bagley said. “All their guys who played forward — Quinn, Ronnie, Sina (Fallahi), Tyler (Thomas), Olin (Duggan) and Bobby (Cody) — they did a great job of making themselves available to get the ball. They were dribbling when they should have dribbled, they passed when they should have passed. And they made some really good runs in behind.”
Montpelier suffered a 1-0 loss at Harwood two weeks ago.
“Harwood is a very good team it’s going to be a great game if we play them,” Bagley said. “They beat us earlier in the year and it will be difficult. We’ll have to be at our absolute best to come away with a win. And I don’t know if either team has an edge. It’s similar to us and U-32, where everybody knows each other. People have played club soccer together on both teams. Whoever makes the most small plays will decide who wins that game.”
BOYS SOCCER
Northfield-Williamstown 2, Lamoille 1
HYDE PARK — Cam Shangraw set up Logan Amell for the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute Tuesday, lifting No. 9 Paine Mountain past the No. 8 Lancers in Division II playdown action.
Liam McGee scored on a penalty kick in the opening minutes for the No. 9 Lancers (3-5-1). Ethan Monmaney-Utton equalized for the visitors.’
Nick Passalacqua, Adin Combs, Tucker Hall and Grey Kramer led the Paine Mountain defense along with keeper Ethan Miller. Paine Mountain (4-4-1) will travel to play No. 1 Milton (8-0) in Friday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal.
Twinfield 6, Richford 1
MARSHFIELD — A cooperative Cabot-Twinfield side overwhelmed the Falcons from start to finish Tuesday.
The Trojans earned their first playoff victory in over a decade, led by two goals from Blue Christensen. Gavin Fowler, Brody Moran, Meles Gouge and Lucas Roberts also scored in the victory, while teammate Neil Alexander made two saves in goal. Nick Joyal scored for Richford on a penalty kick.
