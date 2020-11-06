Milton and Montpelier have been soccer powerhouses for decades but are still searching for the winning recipe in Division II playoffs.
On Saturday the No. 6 Solons (8-3) are hoping to party like it’s 1996, while No. 1 Milton (10-0) eyes its first title since 1991. Those were the last times each program went all the way, so one team is guaranteed to end a lengthy title drought during their 10 a.m. clash in South Burlington.
The Yellowjackets kicked off the post-season with a 10-0 victory over Northfield-Williamstown before eliminating Middlebury, 2-0, in the semis. Milton outshot the Tigers 14-4.
“They’re undefeated for a reason, but we have just as good a chance as anyone of beating them,” Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. “We need to play to our strengths and do what we do well and what got us to this game. If we do that, then we have a chance of winning. We have to be at our best. Milton is a team that takes advantage of mistakes, especially in the back half. So we have to be very intelligent with what we do with the ball as we’re coming out of the back. And we have to create as many scoring opportunities that we can. It’s going to be a tight game and I don’t think it’s going to be a high-scoring affair. So being focussed and getting off to a good start is going to be really key for us.”
Montpelier advanced to the tile game with a 3-0 victory over Missisquoi, a penalty-kick shootout win at Harwood and a 3-0 shutout vs. Lake Region. Milton earned a 3-0 regular-season victory over Missisquoi and has outscored opponents 51-4.
“Milton has some very good players, but I think Harwood had a pretty similar scoring record to Milton,” Bagley said. “And St. Johnsbury played in the semifinals of Division I. So we’re used to playing very good teams and very good players. We know it’s going to be a difficult game on Saturday. But the guys are looking forward to the challenge.”
A dozen Yellowjackets have found the back of the net this season and keeper Braeden Carragher owns seven shutouts. Zack Logan and Kyle Brown pace the offense with eight goals apiece, while Kyler Kelley and Caden Button have each scored seven times. Cooper Goodrich has dished out seven assists in addition to burying four goals. Veteran midfielder Chance Rose is one of the team’s most dangerous attackers, but this season he’s prioritized defense.
“Milton has one of the top handful of players in the state in the center of the midfield with Chance Rose,” Bagley said. “He’s just a spectacular player. He can do everything: He can score score goals, he can play passes. He’s smart, he’s technical, he’s physical, he’s fast. He’s really going to be a player that we have to keep an eye on.”
Goalie Max Weinstein and the MHS defense have recorded six shutouts. The Solons limited Stowe to one goal and held Harwood to a single goal on two occasions. Leo Riby-Williams, Tyler Ricker, Will Bruzzese and Brecken Shea start on defense, while Patryk Harris and Evan Fuller also make timely contributions.
“Milton has a couple of big, talented strikers,” Bagley said. “They have two guys who play out wide who look really strong. So it well help us having big, strong, athletic kids in our back line. Whether that’s an advantage or not, we won’t know really until Saturday. But it definitely helps us to have kids with that athleticism and that that type of strength and size.”
Last winter Bruzzese, Ricker and Leo Riby-Williams were stars on Montpelier’s basketball team, which lost to Fair Haven in the championship following a disputed call at the end. Ronnie Riby-Williams and Bobby Cody also play hoops for coach Nick Foster and the Solons.
“Three out of the four guys on the back line are big basketball players,” Bagley said. “That has to play some part in how good they are at judging those air balls. Obviously in basketball the ball can come off the rim at quite a few different angles. So you have to be really quick athletically and have really good hand-eye coordination to get up there and get those balls. And it’s very similar in soccer when you’re dealing with balls in the air: balls that may have been flicked on by the defense or in set plays by some of our guys. So it’s definitely an advantage to us to have those multi-sport athletes in the back, especially ones who are so strong and fast and quick.”
Quinn Mills (three assists) and Ronnie Riby-Williams (two assists) have scored four goals apiece for MHS. Brooks Duprey (three goals) and Ben Collier (two goals, five assists) have also showcased a nose for the net.
“At the beginning of the year Brooks scored three goals for us,” Bagley said. “That isn’t a ton, but it’s a pretty good return for someone who plays in the center of the midfield. So he’s had a big impact this year. And it’s been a big help having Olin (Duggan) switch from mostly a center midfielder last year to somebody who’s been able to play up top this year. And the other guys have pretty much carried on from where they were last year.”
Collier, Duprey, Bela Hughes and Noah Samuelson power the midfield. Mills, Duggan and Ronnie Riby-Williams run up top along with Tyler Thomas, Sina Fallahi and Bobby Cody.
“It’s nice to have six guys for the three positions up front,” Bagley said. “Sina played about 20 minutes in the semifinal, so Tyler and Olin picked up a lot of the slack and played a lot of big minutes and did great. And Bobby went in for a key spell at the end, which allowed some of the other guys to get some rest. And they have their different styles and their different strengths. Even though they’re playing the same role, it’s slightly different each time a new player comes in. So it helps to keep the other team from knowing exactly what we’re trying to do out there.”
The Solons gained a reputation as Kardiac Kids following their final matches of the regular season. Bruzzese scored during a scramble with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime against St. Johnsbury, but the Solons lost on a penalty kick in the 85th minute. Two days later MHS erased a two-goal deficit against U-32 when Mills assisted Leo Riby-Williams for a header on a corner kick with 1:15 on the clock. Another corner by Mills set up Ronnie Riby-Williams for the game-winner in double-overtime.
“We started out the season 0-for-43 on corner kicks,” Bagley said. “So to be dangerous on them late in the season is a good thing. Especially the last few games, Quinn has been playing some great balls in from the corners and from some other areas of the field. So right now our corner kicks are a pretty good weapon.”
Samuelson, Duprey, Bruzzese, Hughes and Mills converted attempts from the penalty stripe during the quarterfinals, sparking an 8-7 shootout victory over the No. 3 Highlanders. Ronnie Riby-Williams tallied two second-half goals in the semis and set up Mills to cap the scoring.
“We returned 15 players from last year, so I knew all the guys and I knew what they were good at,” Bagley said. “And so it really was a matter of finding the right combination and putting them in the right spots to let them excel.”
Last year the Yellowjackets became the first team to score against Stowe in the post-season since 2015. Stingy defense has been the Solons’ bread and butter all fall, so Bagley doesn’t expect that to change during the title tilt.
“Especially in a championship game, a 1-0 win is just as good as 3-0,” Bagley said. “If that’s the way the game goes, we’re comfortable with not having the ball. We’ve got a lot of experience this year at playing good teams that have put us under a lot of pressure: that experience of playing Harwood in the second round, where we really had to dig deep and in overtime. We pretty much hung on there for awhile. And it shows that we’re able to defend when we need to and we’re able to attack when we need to. But it’s going to be difficult against MIlton.”
