Milton’s boys soccer team has something special brewing once again.
The biggest difference this time around is a powerful desire to settle some unfinished business.
The Yellowjackets (17-0) carry a perfect record into their Division II title clash with Montpelier for the second straight year. Last season Milton outscored opponents 51-4 before suffering a 2-1 loss to the Solons in the final. This year Milton has outscored teams 94-9 and secured the same No. 1 seed as in 2020.
Coach Glen Button’s team has buried 26 more goals than MHS entering Saturday’s 10 p.m. match at South Burlington High School. Milton boasts twice as many seniors (14) as the Solons and is supported by one of the most rabid fan bases in Vermont. Button’s program has the added motivation of attempting to end a 30-year title drought.
The No. 3 Solons (16-1) have piled up 30 unanswered goals and will attempt to record their 10th straight shutout, so they are far from underdogs. But the defending champs fully expect to face their toughest challenge of the season vs. one of the highest-scoring teams in the state.
“It’s going to be a difficult game — no doubt about it,” Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. “We had a very tight game against them last year and they’re undefeated. So it’s going to be a fun rematch. They’re obviously very good. I think you can say the same thing about us. We’re 16-1 right now and we’ve only given up five goals all year. So it’s going to be a great battle and we’re looking forward to it.”
Montpelier has tucked away 66 goals this season, led by junior striker Ronnie Riby-Williams (24 goals). The Solons defense boasts 13 shutouts, thanks largely to the efforts of keeper Brio Levitt and central fullbacks Will Bruzzese and Clayton Foster.
The Solons were forced to rally during the 2020 final before capturing their first title in 24 years. Milton’s Zack Logan scored in the 8th minute before Ronnie Riby-Williams set up Brooks Duprey to make it 1-1 in the 30th minute. Quinn Mills assisted Leo Riby-Williams with 1:06 remaining for the game-winner.
“I think it will be a similar game as last year,” Bagley said. “They’re very good going forward and they’ve scored in a ton of games. I think our advantage going into the game is the (semifinal) where we played a really difficult opponent. And I’m not sure that the opponents that they’ve played in the playoffs so far have given them the challenge that we just had with Harwood. Harwood is a really good team and Joe (Yalicki) has done a phenomenal job with them. And it’s such a huge win for us to get back there.”
The Solons earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the Highlanders, following up a 2-0 quarterfinal win against U-32 and a 5-0 playdown victory over Lake Region. Ronnie Riby-Williams tallied two goals against the Rangers before scoring again during each of the last two matches.
“We know that (the Yellowjackets) are a good team,” Ronnie Riby-Williams said. “But we know how good we can play also. Playing smart, playing hard, playing hard — we know that we can beat that team. …And we know, even if they score the first goal, nothing is going to keep us from grinding and getting that goal back and getting ourselves out of a hole. We can perform really well. We can score goals. We can defend. We can do what needs to be done to put the game away.”
Montpelier doesn’t have much experience playing from behind this season and certainly knows how to protect an early lead. On Tuesday Bagley moved Ronnie Riby-Williams back to a center fullback position for the final 20 minutes to off-set Harwood’s attacking formation. In the midfield, Duprey and teammates Noah Samuelson and Ben Collier took turns shadowing two of Harwood’s top playmakers from start to finish.
“That second half felt like it was never going to end,” Ronnie Riby-Williams said. “But as soon as it got down to the 10-minute mark, we knew that, ‘There’s 10 minutes left: Just play smart and let’s play safe.’ Everyone did exactly what they had to do and it was an amazing group win.”
Collier (seven goals, nine assists) is a proven penalty-kick threat for the Solons, while Duprey (four goals, 10 assists) is a free-kick specialist with plenty of range. Sina Fallahi (five goals, six assists) is explosive up the middle or the flanks and isn’t afraid to throw his body in the line of fire defensively.
Logan (32 goals, 12 assists), Caden Button (13 goals, 12 assists) and Cooper Goodrich (10 goals, 18 assists) comprise a tricky trio that’s sure to cause the Solons major headaches. Fellow seniors Ethan Jones (eight assists) and Cam Fougere (seven assists) have each scored seven goals, while classmate Braeden Caragher is back in goal to lead a Yellowjackets defense that owns 10 clean sheets.
“They’ve had another really good season, just like last year,” Will Bruzzese said. “They’re a really good team and we know we’re going to have to be ready to come play.”
Montpelier competed with limited personnel a few times late in the regular season due to nagging injuries and minor illnesses. That didn’t prevent the Solons from ratcheting up their defensive pressure and quickly turning most contests into blowouts.
“Bags has done a really good job of making players rest and take days off,” Will Bruzzese said. “It’s frustrating at the time, but I think that’s been really good for us and super smart. And it allows us to be 100% when we’re coming into these games.”
Montpelier’s senior class features Duprey, Fallahi, Collier, Will Bruzzese, Patryk Harris, Milo Centers and Evan Smith. The juniors are Ronnie Riby-Williams, Samuelsen, Ethan Toth, Tyler Thomas, Cameron Cook, Aidan Quinn, Cale Ellingson, Sam Van Hoy, Olin Duggan and Swiss exchange student Felix Seiler. Sophomores Maclay Ericson, Ben Wetherell and Levitt are joined by freshmen Carter Bruzzese and Foster.
“Our freshmen have grown up,” Bagley said. “The first time we played Harwood, they maybe weren’t ready for the physical play. But Carter and Clayton were phenomenal (in the semis). And we had Tyler play in the back, which really helped. Tyler wasn’t at the game when we played (Harwood) the first time around, so that was a big difference-maker with him in there being able to defend like he did.”
Milton won four straight titles from 1977-80 before going all the way again in 1991. The Solons make their fifth title appearance after winning it all as the No. 6 seed last year. Montpelier beat Mill River, 2-1, in the 1996 title clash before losing to Mount Abraham in the 2004 final. The Solons entered the 2012 championship with a 17-0 record and suffered a 1-0 loss to Burr & Burton.
This year Bagley’s squad headed into preseason with a build-it-from-scratch defense and the lofty goal of one day squaring off against Milton. On Saturday morning the Solons will get their wish.
