BURLINGTON - A walk-in-the-park victory lap near the end of Thursday's Division III boys lacrosse tournament nearly turned in a colossal meltdown by Montpelier.
The two-time defending champs surrendered five unanswered goals in five-minute stretch during the fourth quarter, allowing top-seeded Mount Abraham to pull within a pair of goals. As the Eagles ratcheted up the offensive pressure in an attempt to make it a one-goal game, goalie Cal Davis was a human shield down the stretch for Montpelier.
Crisis averted. Three-peat in the books.
With a heavy rain pouring down on Virtue Field, the No. 3 Solons (11-4) celebrated their 10th consecutive victory and third straight title after holding on for an 11-9 victory. Time was the Solons' friend after carrying an 8-3 lead into halftime and an 11-4 advantage into the final 12 minutes. But the No. 1 Eagles (12-4) weren't finished quite yet, making sure fans got their money's worth and nearly giving the Solons more than they bargained for in the final minutes.
"I wasn't happy about how we played in the third (quarter) and the beginning of the fourth," Montpelier's Brendan Tedeschi said. "But at the end of the fourth we picked it up and brought it home."
Tae Rossmassler paced Montpelier with five goals, while Tedeschi finished with three goals and one assist. Dylan Hood, Joseph Tucker and Phin Hilferty also scored in the winning effort.
"Going into the half we were maybe a little bit too hyped and got a little over our heads there and they came back at the end," Tedeschi said. "But it was great to have that lead and assurance to let us fly through. If Tae hadn't scored his last two goals, it would have been a tie game. So I love it for that kid that he put us ahead like that."
Rossmassler had a hunch that he'd be a marked man throughout the final after leading the Solons in scoring this season. His suspicions were quickly confirmed, but that didn't stop him from taking on two opponents at once and tearing apart the Eagles' defensive while tucking away four goals in the first half.
"I just came to play today and my shots were going," Rossmassler said. "I had a feeling they were going to face-guard me at least some of the game. But we practice that during practices, so I was ready for it and I knew what to do."
Montpelier claimed the 2021 crown with an 8-6 victory over the Green Mountain Valley School and coasted past Mount Abraham, 15-8, during the 2022 final. The Solons' hefty lead after the second and third quarters of the title rematch was strikingly similar to last year's D-III title clash, but this time the Eagles had a few late tricks up their sleeve.
"We definitely looked back on (last year's championship), but we also knew that it was an entirely different team and an entirely different game," Rossmassler said. "And we just had to play our game, in the present."
A year ago Tedeschi paced MHS with four goals in the championship, while Rossmassler chipped in with three goals and two assists. The Solons led 8-2 entering halftime during that contest and were in front by almost the exact same score heading into the break Thursday. But any comparisons between the two finals were quickly thrown out the window when Mount Abraham attempted to stage one of the biggest comebacks in Vermont playoff history.
"I didn't really think too much about last year," Tedeschi said. "I just needed to think about keeping this game in control and making sure we won this thing."
Davis was the ultimate game-changer with everything on the line, preventing his team from hitting full-on panic mode. He stopped four shots in the final quarter and finished with 18 saves after turning aside 15 shots in the semifinals.
"We wanted to give our defense a little bit more of a break," Tedeschi said. "But the biggest defensive player out there is Cal: He was unbelievable. It's crazy - he's so good."
Montpelier committed nine penalties, rivaling its season average. The Solons were only whistled for one violation in the first quarter before that early discipline steadily unraveled, resulting in three calls in the second quarter, three in the third and two in the fourth. A pair of infractions were non-releasable penalties, with the Solons locked in the penalty area for a one-minute span and then a two-minute span regardless of whether the Eagles scored.
"The first half we played great and it was mostly penalty-free - there were some little tiny ones here and there," Montpelier coach John Grasso said. "The second half, it seemed like it was getting a little chippy. And Mount Abe is a great team. They were fighting for a championship and we were fighting for a championship."
Penalties played a huge part in the team's regular-season matchup, with Mount Abraham rallying to an 8-7 victory over Montpelier after capitalizing a slew of man-up situations in the second half. Similar issues handcuffed the Capital City squad at the start of the season, leading to a 13-8 loss to Harwood, a 13-5 setback at Hartford and a 9-8 defeat against cross-town rival Spaulding. A month ago Grasso's players were scratching their heads and searching for a solution while entering the mid-season stretch with a 1-4 record.
"It was just a huge wakeup call for us," Rossmassler said. "We knew that we shouldn't be losing to those teams and that we had to do things differently. And we did and we haven't lost a game since that. …We made some plays and we ran some new offense and ran some new defense. We just basically completely changed our game."
Noah Ladeau (four goals, one assist) and Henry Anderson (three goals, one assist) led the way offensively for the Eagles. Teammates Sawyer Leonard (one goal, one assist), Lorenzo Atocha (one goal) and Sawyer Shepard (one assist) rounded out a late-blooming attack. The Eagles were one of the highest-scoring teams in the state prior to Thursday, tallying over 20 goals in a single game on two occasions. Mount Abraham's attack was also unstoppable during a 19-3 quarterfinal win over Otter Valley and a 13-4 semifinal victory against BFA-Fairfax.
"We blacked out (Shepard) today and we had Crosse Garboldi on him," Tedeschi said. "And Lance (Starr) was playing close D on (Ladeau). They kind of switched off during the game, depending on whatever they could get on. But it worked out well. Their main producers, if we locked them out, they couldn't play much. But they still found a way, so props to them."
The Solons erased a 5-3 deficit en route to an 8-5 quarterfinal victory over GMVS and relied heavily on Davis' best performance of the season to lock up an 8-6 semifinal win at No. 2 Stratton. After being on the brink of elimination during those first two playoff games, the team's seven-goal cushion after the third quarter of the final may have been a surprise to players, coaches and fans from both squads.
"In the first half it felt like we were going to run away with it," Grasso said. "And we didn't, but we kept a good distance. We knew where we had to go. If we had to step on the pedal, we would have stepped on the pedal. But we were trying to slow it down and we had some injuries. It happened two years ago when we played GMVS and we were up 8-6 and we just slowed it down to our pace, knowing that they'd have to come to us to get the ball."
Montpelier maintained possession for the first two minutes of the game, but Forand made a few high-caliber stops to keep things scoreless. An unassisted effort by Rossmassler pushed the Solons in front 1-0 with 8:43 on the clock, though the lead was short-lived. The Eagles won the ensuing face-off and Atocha sprinted directly toward the goal and buried a shot inside the right post 12 seconds later. The Solons earned 30 seconds of a man-up situation after a holding penalty against the Eagles and Hood capitalized for a 2-1 lead with 7:22 left in the opening quarter.
Less than a minute later the Eagles committed a pushing infraction while double-teaming Rossmassler around the perimeter. Tedeschi circled around the back of the net and fought through two defenders before carefully lifting a shot toward the top-right corner for a 3-1 advantage with 5:54 left in the first quarter. The Eagles turned the ball over during a broken offensive play and Montpelier took advantage by stretching its lead to 4-1 on a fast-break goal by Rossmassler with 5:04 on the clock. Forand caught a dangerous shot by Tedeschi and then Ladeau fired home a shot in heavy congestion with 1:05 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles started the second quarter with a man-up opportunity after a holding call against MHS, but the Solons didn't budge defensively. After killing off the penalty, Montpelier regained possession when an Eagles pass missed the mark and rolled out of bounds near the scorer's table at midfield.
Following a Montpelier turnover, the Solons were whistled for two pushing penalties during the same play. The Eagles strung lots of passes together during their 6-on-4 advantage but couldn't generate any quality scoring chances. Montpelier committed a cross-checking infraction shortly after the other two penalties expired, and this time Mount Abraham cashed in with a goal. Leonard caught a pass from Ladeau on the left side and sent a low laser inside the far post, closing the gap to 4-3 with 8:55 left in the first half.
Gariboldi sparked a quick transition up the field a minute later, setting the stage for an unassisted Rossmassler with 6:48 on the clock. Rossmassler buried another shot 30 seconds later, making it a 6-3 affair. A one-minute slashing penalty against the Eagles on the scoring play kept MHS in the driver's seat. Tedeschi got down and dirty to win a ground ball on the defensive end and instinctively raced straight at the goal. The hockey star faked a shot and then took a few more baby steps before beating Forand with a backhand effort. Another slashing penalty by the Eagles expired, but Tucker caught the Eagles off-guard with a an ambitious long-range shot to give MHS an 8-3 halftime cushion.
"I think if you just have a good group of kids who have played together for awhile and you just all know each other and you like each and you're friends, then you can really do anything with a team," Rossmassler said. "We're all just incredible athletes. So I think when we're put on the stage, then we can just perform like that."
Davis lowered his stick at the last second to rob Anderson on a scoring bid early in the third quarter. The Raiders suffered a blow a few minutes later when Starr was forced to leave the game briefly with a leg injury following an illegal slash by the Eagles. Adding insult to injury, the Solons were called for a two-minute non-releasable penalty before play resumed. Ladue scored for the Eagles with 7:31 on the clock, but Rossmassler responded less than a minute later with a man-down shot for his fifth goal of the contest and a 9-4 lead.
Davis crouched down to block a shot by Shepard and then caught the ball on a bid by Anderson a few moments later. A Tedeschi goal put Montpelier up 10-4 with 2:32 left in the third quarter and then Tedeschi assisted Hilferty for an 11-4 lead entering the final quarter.
A double penalty against the Eagles at the beginning of the fourth quarter made their uphill battle even more difficult. Ladeau kept things relatively tight by recording back-to-back goals in a span of 49 seconds, closing the gap to 11-6 on an Anderson feed with 7:57 left to play. A gutsy run up the middle by Anderson led to a point-blank shot and another goal, firing up the Mount Abraham faithful entering the final seven minutes.
The Raiders were sent to the penalty area again for slashing and then the Eagles fans stood up and erupted in cheers when Leonard assisted Anderson for another goal with 6:32 remaining. The Eagles quickly gained control of the ball again, but Starr laid out by leaping toward the end line after a missed shot to help Montpelier regain possession. As rain started to soak the athletes and the field, a Montpelier defender lost control of the ball during an attempted pass and Shepard immediately scooped up the loose ball. Shepard quickly dished off to Anderson, who ripped another shot past Davis to slice the gap to 11-9 with 3:47 left in the final quarter.
The Eagles won the next face-off and nearly closed the gap to a single goal, but Davis denied Anderson on low bid outside the left post. Davis swatted away a bounce shot toward the right post and then knocked away a bid by Anderson entering the final two minutes. A U-32 player was handed a one-minute penalty for an illegal body check with 1:15 on the clock, adding to the drama and keeping the door wide open for an Eagles comeback.
Ladeau attempted to set up Chase Atkins for a weak-side shot, but the pass missed the mark. Starr disrupted another pass with 40 seconds on the clock before Tedeschi gained control of the ball and helped kill off some key seconds before the final whistle.
"We knew we had the game," Grasso said. "The score was 11-9 and I felt like we had a hold of the game the whole time. And near the end, they had to come to us. They had to score - we didn't have to score. We'd scored all we had to score and the team played awesome. Tae and Teddy and all these young men played the best. And my coaching staff did awesome tonight and the box was run good. Nate Noble is a great assistant coach - probably one of the best in the state. He really saw what was going on and he made adjustments for us. And I'm just happy that we did it with the three-peat. Eighty days ago I told these boys that we were going to win in. And we won it - three in a row. It's awesome. We're No. 1."
Rounding out the Solons' roster were Henry Lumbra, River Sciarrotta, AJ Moore, Duncan Mathies, Sam Van Hoy, Preston Scribner, Angus Kurts, Nolan Lyford, Duncan Schrader, Kynden Haines, Jacob Aldrich, Andrew Baker, Asher Cany and Quinn Taylor.
The cooperative program featuring Montpelier and U-32 athletes was led by a huge crew of Raider hockey standouts who captured a come-from-behind victory over top-seeded Mount Mansfield last winter. Rossmassler scored the game-tying goal on a Tedeschi assist with a second remaining at Gutterson Fieldhouse and then Tedeschi fired home the game-winner during man-down breakaway in double-overtime.
Tedeschi admitted that he wouldn't have predicted that his senior year would end with two titles in three months, especially after U-32's hockey team went 0-21 three years ago and the Raiders' lacrosse team finished at 0-12 in 2021.
"I probably didn't (expect this) after seeing the freshman season for hockey and then how we played sophomore season for lacrosse," Tedeschi said. "But, honestly, that merge helped. I know people say, 'Oh, they need two teams to beat someone.' There are four Montpelier kids and they're dogs out there and they commit their life to this during the season. But it is mainly U-32 kids and we bring heart every single day, every single practice. Everybody does, and that's what makes this team so great."
The Solons also leaned heavily on four assistant coaches: Nate Noble, Tony Rowell, Evan Smith and Jackson Scribner. Noble was the head coach when Montpelier went all the way two years ago before taking a year off in 2022. Following Thursday's awards presentation, he basked in a full-circle moment as a giant rainbow appeared over the horizon.
"We had great coaching this year," Rossmassler said. "They know how to lead a team and they knew how to bring us all together. And in the end, we came out on top because of that."