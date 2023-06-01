MONTPELIER - When the oppressive heat started to relent Wednesday and the sun finally began to set, Montpelier's Brendan Tedeschi and Cal Davis knew it was their time to shine.
The Solons fell behind 5-3 late in the second quarter and could have easily folded during their Division III quarterfinal. But the two-time defending champs didn't allow a goal the rest of the way to secure an 8-5 victory over the Green Mountain Valley School.
Tedeschi scored two unanswered goals to give his team a four-goal cushion and then Tae Rossmassler added a clutch insurance goal with 2:45 left to play. Davis stood tall in front of the cage throughout the second half, robbing the Gumbies with a handful of reflex saves to preserve his team's dreams of a three-peat.
"I knew we're a strong team to the end," Tedeschi said. "And last time we played these guys we came through at the end. So I was confident and I was ready to go. It was more butterflies just because it's senior season, and if we lose I'd be upset. But I know Cal has our back and he's the hardest-working guy on the field. We had a bad start for the team, we bounced back at the half and no goals let in after that - it was crazy."
Montpelier (9-4) stretched its winning streak to eight games following a rough start to the season. The Solons earned an 8-4 victory over GMVS (3-8) a week ago but found themselves on the brink of elimination during the rematch.
"I knew we were going to have a tough run in the playoffs," Rossmassler said. "But this team, we've all got each others' backs. And I know that if we just work together as a team the whole game and put in all four quarters, then we're going to come out with a win every single time."
Joseph Tucker and Lance Starr also scored for the Solons, who ended the first quarter in a 3-3 deadlock against GMVS. Joe Graziadei (two goals), Tabor Greenberg, Vitus Hanghoej and Cody Curran led the Gumbies offensively and teammate Will Patton (10 saves) delivered a strong performance in front of the cage.
The Gumbies pulled ahead 5-3 with a few minutes left in the second quarter, prompting a timeout by the Solons. Tedeschi unleashed a rocket to the upper-right corner of the goal after the short break, giving his team a bit of momentum heading into halftime.
"They definitely got in my head a little bit," Davis said of the Gumbies. "But once the sun goes down and the real work begins, you just have to get out of your head and work on your shots. At halftime I was working on shots and getting in front of balls - and I think it really helped. ...And It really came down to not thinking about the goals that are going in and just making the next save - one after another."
The Solons forced a turnover at the beginning of the third quarter and then Starr went coast-to-coast and buried a shot in transition to knot things up at 5-5 with 11:09 on the clock. Tedeschi beat a triple team a few minutes later but couldn't capitalize from in close. He generated another scoring opportunity with 4:42 left in the third quarter and made sure to finish the job for a 6-5 lead. Tedeschi raised his stick above a pair of GMVS opponents on the right side and beat Patton with a shot that bounced inside the far post.
"(Tedeschi) definitely stepped up today," Rossmassler said. "He's been playing great all season and sometimes in games goals haven't' been going in. But today they were going in. And they weren't really going in for me, so it was nice to have someone else step up."
Davis crouched down and blocked a laser by Graziadei to keep his team in front. The Solons goalie made back-to-back saves in a 12-second span midway through the third quarter, denying a long scoring attempt by Curran on the second shot. The defensive heroics by Davis sparked a quick transition up the field, and Tedeschi cashed in by tallying his fifth goal of the game for a 7-5 lead with 5:38 on the clock.
"Our team played awesome in the second half," Montpelier coach John Grasso said. "We got rid of the first-half jitters and we dominated the second half. We slowed the game down to our pace and the defense stepped up. Cal did amazing and Teddy did great today. I wish it was not as close as it was, but it was a great game."
Patton kept GMVS in the hunt by blocking quick-release shots by Dylan Hood and Tedeschi in the closing minutes of the third period. Davis made an impressive save of his own in the closing seconds of the quarter to keep his team's two-goal lead intact.
Starr stripped the ball away from a GMVS opponent to set the tone for the final quarter. Davis and MHS standout Henry Lumbra applied intense defensive pressure a few minutes later during a GMVS clearance to force another turnover. Davis tipped the ball over the cage on a tricky bounce shot with 8:10 left to play and blocked a shot in traffic by Graziadei 40 seconds later.
The Solons' title hopes were in serious jeopardy during the final four minutes after GMVS earned several man-up opportunities. But Davis turned aside another bid by Graziadei and teammates Crosse Gariboldi, River Sciarrotta, Starr and Lumbra excelled defensively to weather the storm.
"When the sun went down, we capitalized," Grasso said. "Our guys were a little tired and those are Olympic-level athletes on GMVS. But we have some athletes too and we ran with them and it was 5-4 at halftime. And some of those goals Cal gave up, he usually doesn't."
Tedeschi hobbled over to the sideline with 2:53 left to play after suffering an injury, leaving his team even more vulnerable. Rossmassler immediately picked up the slack and scored eight seconds after the ensuing restart by wedging through a pair of players, spinning toward the target and firing a shot inside the left post.
"I knew I had to get it around and just kill some time," Rossmassler said. "And then I saw the opening and I just went for it. Because I knew that getting one more goal up would be huge for us."
AJ Moore and Gariboldi both drained lots of seconds off the clock down the stretch to avoid any drama at the end. Davis (eight saves) waited patiently for the ball to come his way in the final minutes and showcased impressive sportsmanship by giving Curran a drink out of his wanter bottle while the action was at the other end.
Even though the final three-goal margin of victory was similar to the regular-season battle between the two teams, Grasso acknowledged that he never was able to fully relax.
"I'm a nervous and intense guy and tonight I got nervous," Grasso said. "Luckily I have one of the best assistant coaches - Nate Noble - on my sideline. Our eight penalties didn't help us: We literally had a quarter's worth of penalties. But we're going to get over it. As Joe Tucker says every time: Next play."
GMVS was whistled for three of its five penalties in the first quarter. The Solons committed eight penalties, including a pair of one-minute infractions and a non-releasable two-minute penalty for cross checking with 3:42 left to play.
"(Penalties) are our main problem: We make our defense work way too hard," Tedeschi said. "Sometimes we run the offense for a minute. And some of the time we run it for two seconds. And it really stinks for the defense. I just try to get out there and settle it down and I get a little selfish sometimes. But, hey, that's a lacrosse player. I just try to do my job out there and I know everybody is trying to do theirs. People get hot-headed, but we'll dial it in for the next game."
The Solons were a 1-4 team less than three weeks ago after suffering losses of 13-8 to Harwood, 13-5 to Hartford, 8-7 vs. Mount Abraham and 9-8 against Spaulding. But now the Capital City squad is flying high once again and needs two more victories to complete a three-peat.
"It's tough when you haven't really played outside yet and then you play a really good team like Harwood," Davis said. "I think it really was a wakeup call for us and what we had to work for. And I think if we played them now, we would really give them a run for their money."
Montpelier will return to action in the semifinals against an 8-2 Stratton team that coasted to a 15-1 quarterfinal victory over Lyndon. Top-seeded Mount Abraham (11-3) earned a 19-3 victory over Otter Valley on Wednesday.
"We had a hard first-round game, so it only helped us," Grasso said. "Mount Abe and Stratton both played 0-11 and 0-12 teams and they're not as tested. And I think that's a benefit for us and we're going to use that to our advantage. We played a great team today and we're going to play another great team Tuesday. And we're putting the work in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.