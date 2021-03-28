BARRE - Big stages are no big thing for Leo Riby-Williams and the Montpelier boys basketball team.
The senior forward scored his 1,000th career point Sunday for the No. 2 Solons, who ended their 16-year title drought with a 65-57 victory over No. 1 North Country. Montpelier held the Falcons scoreless for the first 3 minutes and 45 seconds of the second quarter, turning a 20-12 deficit into a 27-20 cushion.
Montpelier entered halftime with a 32-27 advantage before North Country pulled ahead 39-38 with 4:30 left in the third quarter. The Falcons led 47-45 with 40 seconds remaining in the third, but first-year Montpelier player Rashid Nikiema tied the score with a putback. Nikiema scored in the paint again and then Tyler Ricker made two foul shots, giving MHS a 51-47 advantage after three quarters.
Austin Giroux buried a pair of 3-pointers in the final quarter to give North Country a boost. Riby-Williams and Nikiema kept their team in control. Nikiema scored 14 of his 16 points and grabbed eight of his 11 rebounds after the break.
"We gained with our defense with Rashid," Riby-Williams said. "He's a great player and a great shooter and he really helped our team. We needed someone like that after losing Jonah (Cattaneo)."
The Solons connected on four 3-pointers and went 11 of 18 from the free-throw line. North Country made seven 3-pointers and was 4 of 8 from the foul line. Giroux scored 12 points in the third quarter and finished with 22 points, five rebounds and two steals.
"We came out in a man at the start," Ricker said. "And then once (Giroux) started hitting a couple shots, we switched to a zone to see if we could contain him a little bit. But he was a really good player and props to him."
Riby-Williams finished with a team-high 18 points. He added four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists. Tyler Ricker contributed 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. The senior bounced back from a brief injury scare to help finish the job.
"I remember when we came back from our eighth-grade championship and we watched the high school boys playoff game," Ricker said. "And they came up short of coming to the Aud. And ever since then we talked about trying to get here."
Nathan LaRosa finished with six points and two assists for Montpelier. Teammate Will Bruzzese added three points, three assists and two steals.
"Those are the most important guys because they're role players and they're scrappy guys," Ricker said. "They're not in it for whatever their stats are. It's just trying to help the team win."
Marshall Donahue scored four points for MHS. Ronnie Riby-Williams and Bobby Cody added two points apiece in the victory.
Cayde MicKnack (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) and Corbin Brueck (10 points, two steals) also reached double figures for the Falcons. Teammates Bryce Gunn (five points, three rebounds), Cooper Brueck (four points) and Derek Medley (four steals, three rebounds, three assists) added depth.
"Every time we were on the sideline and in the timeout, we were talking about how we have to do a better job with defensive rebounds," Foster said. "They send guys to the glass and they're really aggressive and really physical. And I'll give credit to the officials: They let us play today, which was nice."
Montpelier advanced to the final with a 76-39 playdown victory over Harwood and a 74-36 quarterfinal victory over Lamoille. The Solons' semifinal was cancelled when No. 3 MSJ forfeited due to Covid precautions.
"We hadn't played since last Saturday and I was worried we'd come out with our legs not quite there," Foster said. "And we weren't quite there, and North Country was playing really good at the same time. So it was good to see us come out and get after it in the second quarter. Really on the defensive end is where it started."
Riby-Williams started the season with 871 points and was on track early to reach the 1,000-point milestone. But MHS had two contests cancelled and the senior also missed two games late in the regular season. He is the first Solon since 2001 graduate John Cody (1,044 points) to join the exclusive club.
Williamstown transfer TJ Bottiggi scored his 1,000th point with MHS in 2000. Russ Kembel (1,016 points) and Bill Patno (1,014 points) were stars on coach Lenny Drew's 1991 squad . Montpelier's Brad Belleville surpassed the 1,000-point barrier in 1988, while 1980 MHS grad Dave Nelson finished with 1,172 points.
"We just wanted to prove that we're a top school," Riby-Williams said. "Our athletes are just as good as any athletes in Vermont. We haven't really shown that in recent years, so I'm glad that we got to show our strengths and our abilities. Because we've been watching boys (basketball) and soccer since when we were kids. So it was good to finally win."
Cody, Bruzzese, Ricker and Ronnie Riby-Williams were also soccer standouts in 2020, leading the Solons to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over previously undefeated Milton. Leo Riby-Williams scored the game-winning goal entering the final minute.
"You just knew that those guys who were on the soccer team were prepared for this," Foster said. "And when we faced adversity, you just always felt comfortable that at least we were going to play well and play as hard as we could right to the finish. And it took that one run in the fourth quarter to get out in front."
Bill Bruzzese, Peter Ricker and Rick Powell served as assistant coaches for the Solons, who capped a 10-0 season. The Solons swept U-32 with victories of 62-53 and 53-37, turning the tables against their cross-town rivals after a long stretch of Raiders dominance.
Montpelier followed up an early-season 84-31 victory over Lake Region with a 50-30 win at D-I power St. Johnsbury. The Solons defeated two-time defending D-III champ Thetford, 85-30. Coach Foster's squad held off Hazen, 58-49, before beating D-III finalist Williamstown, 67-42.
"With Covid and everything, we had to make a lot of changes," Ricker said. "But the guys came to the gym every day ready to go. And we finished with a state championship, which is all that matters at the end of the day. ...We've got a lot of great athletes and we have fun no matter what what we're playing."
