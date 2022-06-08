MONTPELIER - An early deficit and a full crowd didn't faze the Montpelier girls tennis team during Wednesday's come-from-behind 5-2 victory over Middlebury during the Division II state championship.
Daphne Lassner, Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherian and Sophie Sevi snagged singles victories for the top-seeded Solons, who capped a 16-2 season. Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff earned the clinching point at No. 1 doubles to help the Solons earn a repeat title for the third time in the past decade.
"We were confident and we'd played them before," Monteith said. "And we knew we could rely on Rachana and Sophie playing well, so our point didn't mean much and we were pretty nervous-free."
Last year Montpelier handed the Tigers their first loss of the season with a 4-3 victory during the title match in Addison County. This spring first-year coach JP Lassner and the Solons were squarely focussed on locking up the top seed for playoffs in order to have home-court advantage for the biggest event of the season. A big turnout from both teams' fan bases created more of a spotlight for the athletes, and the Solons thrived under the pressure.
"At the beginning of the season we typically don't get a lot of people here at our tennis matches," Swenson said. "Sometimes we'll just get a few parents and that's it, so it's definitely different adjusting to the crowd and the noise. It's nice to get home-court advantage and the clapping is typically on your side and there's a lot of support around you."
Schiff capped one of the most remarkable feats in program history by closing out her career with an undefeated record. She teamed up with several different teammates in doubles action this spring and always found a way to deliver the same result. The ice hockey standout, who will compete for Division I Cornell next winter, credited a power-packed singles lineup for the lion's share of the team's success.
"Emily has been playing the best tennis of her life," Schiff said. "She has been cleaning people out basically and she's improved so much. Daphne is so solid, Grace (Murphy) is solid and really we have such a deep team. Rachana and Sophie at No. 4 and 5 singles, they could even play up."
Cherian ended the season with a 17-1 record, while Swenson and Sevi improved to 16-2. Lassner (13-4) and Murphy (13-5) faced the toughest opponents and still helped the Solons earn early-season victories over D-I St. Johnsbury and Stowe.
The Solons kicked off the season April 14 with an indoor victory at the St. Johsnbury Fieldhouse due to poor weather conditions. Montpelier kept its winning streak intact during a few outside showdowns while battling the wind and cold, packing in five April matches while other Central Vermont teams only had competed once.
"This year was actually a lot faster than most years," Monteith said. "The snow melted really fast, so we got on track pretty fast. But it was cold and windy. And it's always dreadful at the beginning of the season. We wish for the sun - and then when the sun comes, we're overheating. There's no winning, but I prefer the sun."
Montpelier and Middlebury faced off in a grudge-match final after the Solons coasted to a 6-1 victory on May 11 before losing the rematch, 4-3, during the regular-season finale. The Tigers gained the upper hand 60 minutes into the championship with a 6-4, 6-0 victory by Oni Krizo and Maeve Roche at No. 2 doubles over Phoebe Gingold and Abby Bigglestone. Montpelier tied things up 15 minutes later when Swenson closed out a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Talia Cotroneo at No. 3 singles.
"All three matches that we've played, her and I have battled it out a lot in the first set and it's been pretty much back and forth," Swenson said. "And so it's really important to get started off really strong in order to pull ahead in the second set. Once you have the momentum of the first set, the second set comes a lot easier. You have more confidence to make some shots and know you'll be able to pull through. ...It feels great to get a point under our belt and then to just sit back and trust my team to take us the rest of the way."
Middlebury answered back five minutes after Swenson's victory by collecting another point at No. 2 singles. Julia Bartlett overcame a gritty effort by Lassner to prevail 7-5, 6-4. The Tigers standout capped her second straight unbeaten season, giving her team a 2-1 advantage.
The focus quickly shifted to the No. 1 singles action as Lassner attempted to rally in the second set. She built a 3-0 lead and let Scarlet Carrara close the gap to 4-3 before forcing a third-set tiebreaker. Carrara jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Lassner made it 4-3, thanks to a volley winner and perseverance during a 27-shot rally. The Tigers ace won the next game before her opponent pulled ahead for good. Lassner shot in front 6-5 on a service winner and benefitted from a double fault to grab a 7-5 lead. Two more service winners helped Lassner build a 9-6 lead and then the varsity veteran outlasted Carrara during a nine-shot rally during match point.
"Scarlet and I are not necessarily known for our quick matches," Daphne Lassner said. "We're 5-for-5 for third-set tiebreaks and it goes either way. This is actually our shortest match, so that was nice. …I was down 4-0 in the tiebreak and I started to think really hard about what I was doing. I had started to play really tight, and so I wasn't quite going after my shots. I was playing not to lose instead of playing to win, which is something I really excel at. And it was kind of how I reminded myself to pull out a win against Julia Biederman early in the season and my first win against Scarlet earlier: It's a tennis match and the worst that's going to happen is that I'm going to lose. And so, if I'm going to lose, I'm going to go out and play how I know how to play. I'm not going to lose because I got really tight in my head. Because losing like that sucks so much more than losing and knowing that I played well. So after that I took a deep breath, I started jumping a little bit before she served just to remind myself to move my feet and I started going after it again. I got some confidence after I won a few points and I'm like, 'There's no reason I can't win this. There's no reason.' I just remembered that I can play tennis, so it was really great. And then I pulled it back together and pulled it out."
Cherian's victory was never in doubt, giving her teammates some peace of mind amid the chaos. She used quick footwork and textbook technique to pull ahead 4-1 in the second set before finishing off a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Paige Hescock.
"Rachana, like myself, is another lefty," Daphne Lassner said. "And so we've got some pretty big serves - a slice serve out wide on the ad side, which is always helpful. Sophie is 6-feet tall and she and Rachana both have really big serves, which is something you don't really see a lot in No. 4 and 5 singles. And also they don't push the ball, per se. It's actually got top-spin, which is something you don't see a lot in No. 4 and 5 singles. You see a lot more moon balls and pushing, but we've been practicing all season to combat that because they see a lot of it. They've both got slices, and I think that me, Grace, Rachana and Sophie might be the the only four people we see that really have a slice. It's just not something you see in high school girls tennis, so that's really helpful. And (Cherian and Sevi) both have a pretty good mentality just to play and they love to play."
The No. 1 doubles action was all Montpelier in the first set, but the final team outcome remained up in the air after Middlebury won two straight games to close the gap to 5-3 in the second set. With Sevi nursing a 4-3 lead at No. 5 singles, it was evident that anything could happen. Luckily for the Solons, Monteith served up a well-placed lob for a winner and then made two straight backhand volleys at the net to push her team in front 40-15. The Solons won the final point with ease, making the results of the final match a mere formality with Schiff and Monteith securing a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Caroline Nicolai and Audrey Carpenter.
Sevi added the cherry on top with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Kaya Wright, giving the Solons their ninth title in program history.
"Daphne got a huge point there and that really brought us a lot of confidence seeing that, because she always has such tight matches," Schiff said. "And then Rachana is so reliable."
The Solons' recent dynasty has featured four championship coaches: Wendy Watson, Richard Bashara, Lou Cecere and now JP Lassner.
"(Coach Lassner) was really good with practices and he would really help people build their game, because a lot of coaches can struggle with that," Monteith said. "He was our assistant last year, so we already were comfortable with him. He was a really good coach."
The first-year Solons head coach was not afraid to hold Sunday training sessions in order to fine-tune things in preparation for the toughest tests of the season.
"He always came prepared with drills," Schiff said. "He was intense about it, but not too intense and kept it light. ...I think every single person on our team improved and he had a huge part of that."
During a spring season when some teams shift into cruise control, it was clear that the Solons were not going to settle for anything less than a repeat title. Eight athletes preparing to graduate may have slight cases of "senioritis" but it never showed on the courts.
"(Coach Lassner) came into the season with a list of everything everyone needed to work on," Swenson said. "And pretty much every practice, he thinks through a couple things that he saw that we need to work on. So he really drilled us hard on very specific things to work on and specific shots that we weren't able to make in the match. So that's really helped me with some confidence on some tougher shots and made the matches really enjoyable."
