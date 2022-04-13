Montpelier's Rachana Cherian delivered the knockout blow with all eyes on her No. 4 singles match Wednesday, lifting the defending Division II champs to a 4-3 season-opening victory at D-I St. Johnsbury.
"We played inside at the Field House and the courts are rubbery and it's very strange," first-year MHS coach J.P. Lassner said. "We came out and everybody really struggled right out of the gate. The bounces are strange and they have LED lighting that kind of faces down, so every time you toss the ball up it's right in your eyes. It was definitely adversity."
Playing at a venue with three courts, Cherian stepped into the spotlight and thrived under the pressure with the team score knotted a 3. She made quick work of McKenna Brochu, prevailing 6-1, 6-1. Cherian won by the same score during the last match of the day during last year's 4-3 championship victory over Middlebury.
"It was like a repeat of last year's final against Middlebury," coach Lassner said. "We were all sitting and watching her match. She had a great game and she was serving really well. And the final game, she served it out. The St. Johnsbury girl had a good return, but Rachana kept her foot to the floor and put it away."
Grace Murphy triumphed at No. 2 singles for the Solons, earning a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 victory over Mary Fowler.
"Grace overcame adversity and played solid and kept it together," coach Lassner said.
Montpelier's Emily Swenson recovered from a first-set loss to give MHS another victory at No. 3 singles. She rallied to a 2-6, 6-4, 10-6 victory over Zhi Howes.
"Emily really had to calm her nerves," coach Lassner said. "And that tiebreak was 4-4, 5-5, 6-6 - it was as tight as tight could be. I kept telling her to play her game and move her feet. She was hitting big serves in the tiebreak, and the other girl was blocking her serves with a slice. Emily did a really good job in the tiebreak reading racquets. She could see what her opponent was going to do by reading the racquet. She was honing in on what the girl was going to do before she did it."
Montpelier's Sophie Sevi was unstoppable at No. 5 singles. She put a lot of points away quickly while breezing to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dolma Sherpa.
"With that rubbery court, the ball really bounces and comes off the court quickly," coach Lassner said. "Sophie was just bombing serves and basically just served her opponent off the court."
Montpelier (1-0) will travel to play Spaulding at 3:30 p.m. Friday. St. Johnsbury will travel to play Rutland on April 23.
"We're defending champs," coach Lassner said. "And we knew coming up here against a D-I team was going to be a great barometer for what we had this year. It was adversity and we pulled it out. I couldn't be prouder of the team."
