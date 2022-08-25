Returning 100% of the roster is a dream come true for any high school team.
This fall the stars aligned for Montpelier girls soccer, which has all 19 athletes back from 2021. And now the Solons are ready to turn their title hopes into a reality.
Four-year starter Sienna Mills headlines an 11-player senior class that’s among the largest in program history. Seven juniors and sophomore Anja Carlson are also in the mix again after helping MHS piece together a 10-5-1 record last season.
Second-year coach Jay Geibel is a 2008 University of Vermont graduate who helped the Catamounts advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2007. He’s the second Division I NCAA player to coach the Solons in the past decade following a five-year run by Montpelier graduate and former Manhattan College standout John Dellipriscoli.
The Solons have consistently been one of the state’s top Division II squads, making 15 semifinal appearances since 1999 and winning titles in 2007 and 2012. During that span the Capital City has produced some of the most clinical finishers in Vermont, including former strikers Christine Aldrich, Meg Cahoon, Emily Turner, Zeljana Varga, Annie Jones and Cricket Basa.
This year it’s no secret that Mills will be in spotlight for MHS after three seasons of eye-popping success on attack. She was a scoring machine from the start of her freshman campaign, helping the Solons go 12-2-3. Mills tucked away 10 of the team’s 15 goals during a Coivd-shortened 2020 schedule and the Solons wound up with a 7-2 mark. She scored 15 times and notched 10 assists last season before MHS was eliminated by Rice in the playoffs for the third straight year with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss.
This season opponents may attempt to shadow Mills with their best defender, but sometimes even the best-laid plans fall apart quickly. The scoring prowess of junior Estherline Carlson and her younger sister Anya will make the Solons a difficult side to contain while giving Mills the freedom to drop into a midfield role if needed.
Seniors Grace Nostrant and Anja Rand are likely to pull the strings in the center of pitch after excelling for MHS in recent years. Junior Anika Turcotte and senior Emily Fuller lead the defensive unit along with junior Zoe Plummer-Tripp and seniors Maeve Byrne, Sophia Flora and Molly Hutton. Senior goalie Bella Wawrzyniak is a three-year starter who also contributed varsity minutes as a freshman, making the Solons defense one of the most experienced in the Capital Division. Ava Holinsworth, Aleah Dyson and Pilar Abele round out the senior class, while juniors Meg Voisin, Zoe Colvin, Kathryn McCall and Amelia Woodard are also weapons.
The Solons will tune up with scrimmages vs. St. Johnsbury and Thetford prior to their season opener Sept. 3 at Middlebury. Geibel’s team will host night games vs. Lyndon, U-32, Thetford, Harwood, Stowe and North Country in addition to welcoming cross-town rival Spaulding on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. Montpelier will host the Green Mountain Valley School for a non-league Oct. 4 vs. GMVS and will travel for road games against Randolph, Peoples, Lake Region, North Country, Paine Mountain and Lamoile.
Here are 10 questions for Geibel as the Solons attempt to compile a winning record for the 18th time in 19 years:
TA: Do you expect that a lot of the starters from last year will be returning to the same position this season?
Geibel: “We’ll be mixing things up more up top. And we’ve got a ton of options for outside backs and outside mids. So it’s going to be a bit of a rotating cast initially to see who steps up.”
TA: You did have to make cuts this week, but what would say about the luxury of returning 19 starters?
Geibel: “We all know each other and we know the roles that everyone hopes to fit into. So it really allows us to know what we’re dealing with and know how we all fit together. And the other thing it afforded us — with some difficult decisions — was to keep some quality players on a JV team. But there’s going to be a group of really strong players on that team playing together this year on JV and they’re going to be filling in that big gap next year. So I think it affords us some connection with those players to have a full season to play together on JV.”
TA: Now that you’ve had a full year under your belt at Montpelier, what would you say about the identity of the team and any highlights from last year that stand out?
Geibel: “We really were focussed last year on building a culture and building a community and those interpersonal connections. And that served us really well last year. And what we really have been talking about this year is: Now we want to pair that with a high level of competition and desire to compete. Not that it wasn’t there last year, but there’s a bit more of a sense of urgency and we all have that connection and support for each other. So now we can really ramp up our competitive drive and our ability to push each other.”
TA: Do you think the success of the boys program and the soccer culture overall in town drives the team?
Geibel: “I think so. I think we expect to be right there every year. And it gives us a bit of respect from the other programs because everyone expects us to be there. In the end, kids know that if they come to Montpelier they’re going to be competing at a high level and be competing for a championship most years. So that’s pretty powerful.”
TA: Were there any big surprises in preseason and do you have some overall thoughts after a full week of practice?
Geibel: “There were not a ton of surprises. We had some injuries that we’re still sorting out, but it looks like we’ll be in good shape over the next few days and getting everyone back and healthy. It was great seeing a player like Maeve Byrne ready to go and she was cleared to play. We lost her before our first scrimmage last year, so it’s great to have some players back healthy and to have some strong new freshmen and sophomore players on that JV team — and a really strong JV coach, which I think is going to be huge for us. So no big surprises. But some pieces that were somewhat missing last year, I think we’ve filled in and are feeling good.”
TA: A lot of other coaches might have thought that Sienna Mills already graduated just because she’s played so much since she was a freshman. What would you say about Sienna’s ability to tuck away goals?
Geibel: “It’s great to have her back on the field and I’m expecting that we’re going to utilize Sienna in a lot of different places. She’s a versatile player and I think we have a supporting cast around her that’s going to be able to put her in good positions. In past years her and Grace Nostrant and Anja (Rand) have felt like they have to do things on their own at times. But I think they’re really coming together in a group that is going to know how to get each other into good poisons and we’re going to move Sienna around. It’s going to be more and more difficult to contain her because we know how to use her in different spots and adapt as a team based on who we’re playing. Even without that, she’s a dangerous player 1-on-1 and knows how to get in behind. So if we can really support her with the strong players around her who can also score, I think she’s going to have a pretty phenomenal season.”
TA: There was a lot of turnover the last two years in the league with goalies and defenses. But do you feel like you’ve got a pretty good backbone defensively.
Geibel: “For sure: They know each other well. Anika is a tremendous athlete who made a lot of strides in her understanding of that position last year. So she’s going to be coming in and they’re going to be really confident as a back line. And then we have players like Sophia Flora and Zoe Plummer-Tripp — potential center backs — that are going to be pushing that group. So I think it’s a solid foundation.”
TA: Does your team have a playing style established? If you had to split hairs, do you think you’ll be looking at more low-scoring or high-scoring games?
Geibel: “I like to play a possession game. And with Grace and Anja in the middle of the park, they’re going to be able to spray the ball around. I don’t think we should give up many goals. We’re a pretty disciplined group at this point with our shape and our system of play, so I anticipate we’re going to focus on keeping clean sheets. And with the players we have, we’re going to put goals away. I don’t anticipate high-scoring games, but we have the potential to put a lot away at any time.”
TA: The Capital Division has ended up having either the D-II or D-III champ almost every year for the past two decades. What are your thoughts on the day-in and day-out competition of the league?
Geibel: “I’m still learning a lot about the division and where those pieces all come together. It feels like there’s quite a bit of parity in the Capital Division in relation to others. We’re still looking at Harwood and Stowe. I’ve heard North Country is looking pretty strong and also Spaulding. So I’m excited to see how we match up. But I think everyone, for sure, is looking at us.”
TA: With 19 returners, how much internal pressure will there be just to get playing time on your team?
Geibel: It’s going to be a competitive environment, which we like. But I think the players know how I operate and we have a pretty good level of trust that I’m going to put the players that have earned it out there. But it’s really going to give us the opportunity to play around with some different formations and tactical play. I think everyone is pretty bought in to that and ready to compete and push each other.”
