MONTPELIER - A massive pile of question marks surrounded the Montpelier girls soccer team entering Tuesday's season opener after 11 seniors graduated from last year's roster.
Facing off against a talented Middlebury side, sophomore Camille Edgar and the Solons had all the answers and left nothing to doubt during a 4-2 victory.
Coach Jay Geibel's squad fell behind early and watched a one-goal lead disappear shortly after halftime, but the Solons scored in bunches to overpower their Division II rivals. The Solons' offensive fireworks included two goals in a span of two minutes in the 28th and 30th minutes before MHS pulled ahead for good by scoring in the 71st and 73rd minutes.
"There were some ups and downs, but we responded to all those," Geibel said. "Being able to bounce back - especially finishing the game the way we did and with some possession and some smart play and going back to our strengths - it's encouraging to see. Because we definitely put ourselves in a hole a little bit, but we fought back."
Edgar paced the Capital City squad with a pair of goals while making her varsity debut in grand fashion. She was on the junior varsity squad in 2022 and cheered on a MHS varsity team that went 14-3 and advanced to the semifinals.
"We had a lot of seniors last year, so we didn't have any space and I played JV," Edgar said. "But I was also a freshman, so I didn't feel the need to be on varsity."
Senior striker Estherline Carson picked up where she left off last season by tallying one goal and one assist. Her classmate Zoe Plummer-Tripp recorded her first varsity goal and junior Payton Donahue dished out one assist in the victory.
"Zoe told me that was her first high school goal, which I was totally surprised about because last year she was a focal point for us," Geibel said. "And this year she's right there in the leadership group and she's one of our three captains.Tonight she was all over the field and she played in back and was solid. And then she finished the game in the midfield and she made a huge difference."
Harper Werme and Violet Anderson scored for Middlebury and Jasmyn Hurley dished out one assist in the loss. The Tigers suffered a 2-0 playoff defeat against the Solons three years ago and then claimed payback during both teams' 2021 opener by scoring in the 74th and 78th minute. That rematch marked the coaching debut of Geibel and Middlebury's Reeves Livesay with their respective programs, and Tuesday's non-conference showdown was equally as competitive between the D-II rivals.
"We're very happy with this was our first game," Livesay said. "We had a great effort and competed really hard all over the field. Montpelier played a great game and just had some great finishing and great individual efforts up there. …I love the energy that our team brings to the field and I love this matchup. I think it's been really competitive and we like getting up and seeing some of the Capital teams. It's always nice to just get a sense of the other teams in our division."
Solons keeper Key Shrout stopped six shots to earn her first varsity victory.
"She's brave and coachable," Geibel said.
Tigers goalie Kassidy Brown was especially sharp during the opening 10 minutes and finished with 10 saves.
"Kassidy sort of stepped into the position when we had no goalie a couple years ago and she's just done a phenomenal job," Livesay said.
Carlson was on the move early, breaking up the right side and testing Brown right out of the gate with a laser headed toward the far post. Edgar was in an ideal position to get a foot on any rebound, but Brown maintained control of the blast to keep things scoreless. Brown silenced the Solons again in the 9th minute by making another difficult save - this time with Carlson a few feet away and ready to pounce on any bobble.
Shrout stood tall a few minutes later by blocking an 18-yard canon by Hurley during a breakaway. It was Brown's turn to step up again in the 13th minute as the Middlebury keeper denied another rocket by Carlson. The teams took a water break after 20 minutes due to the high humidity and temperatures in the 80s.
"It was terrible and the heat definitely affects how I play, so I can't run that fast when it's hot," Edgar said. "But once it cooled down it got much easier."
Middlebury sophomore co-captain Solstice Binder showed off her massive throw-in after the pause in play, forcing Montpelier's back line to make a defensive stand at the top of the 6-yard box. The Solons weren't so fortunate in the 22nd minute after a botched clearance drifted toward the right portion of the 18-yard box. Hurley used superior speed to reach the ball before the Solons and then slotted a delicate lateral pass that found Anderson just inside the penalty stripe. Anderson left nothing to chance and punished the Solons with a simple finish for a 1-0 advantage.
Montpelier pulled even six minutes later when Donahue dribbled up the right side and delivered a centering pass. Edgar had made a spirited off-the-ball run up the middle and received the service with plenty of free space, resulting in a showdown with Brown and Middlebury's last defender. As the Tigers keeper charged forward, Edgar kept things simple with a well-placed shot that bounced slowly across the goal line.
"It was kind of just instincts: Go for it and shoot," Edgar said.
The Solons kept there pressure on the Tigers and were awarded a 22-yard free kick a few minutes later. Plummer-Tripp elected to take the restart and didn't give Brown much of a chance by hammering a curling shot into the upper-left corner, pushing MHS in front 2-1.
"She just kind of stepped up," Geibel said. "I know she's got the temperament for it and she's got the confidence. So we'll probably put her back (for free kicks)."
Montpelier's defense remained sturdy at the beginning of the second half, but in the 47th minute Werme scored from a tight angle on the right side to level things at 2-2. With a local group of bagpipers playing music nearby and the lights fired up for the first time all season, the back-and-forth match was clearly living up to all expectations as the chances of extra time increased.
"(Overtime) wasn't really on my mind," Geibel said. "I knew we were going to create some chances. We were getting in and Esther and Camille were both doing a ton of work and creating chances. So I was pretty confident that we were going to get in a few more times. It felt like we had the energy and the momentum."
Geibel's faith in his players proved to be well-founded, though the Tigers' resilience was a powerful X-factor. In the 60th minute Carlson diced up a defender outside the right post and then dribbled past Brown to set up an open shot. But at the last second Middlebury's Max Carpenter dove feet-first toward the goal line and booted the ball away from trouble a few feet inside the left post.
"Our defenders did a great job of just getting back and using their speed to their advantage," Livesay said. "And it was just great awareness to get in the goal mouth when that play was kind of breaking down."
Following a five-minute injury break, Carpenter rushed to the rescue again by making a forceful clearance when a loose ball was bouncing inside the 6-yard box. Middlebury caught another break in the 68th minute when Plummer-Tripp send a 1-time 18-yard shot off the crossbar. Teammate Amelia Woodard rushed toward the rebound and headed a second-chance effort just over the target.
Everything changed in a flash when Carlson set up Edgar for the game-winner in traffic with less than 10 minutes on the clock. Brown was partially shielded on the play and could only watch as the ball rolled into the back of the net.
"Esther's cross was really good, so I just took a few touches and then shot for the corner," Edgar said.
The senior-to-sophomore connection was a delight to watch for Geibel after witnessing so many close-but-no-cigar moments offensively a year ago.
"It's really exciting to see that come together because the last couple years we've struggled to get Esther into situations to really live up to her potential," Geibel said. "And she's grown a lot this year, and so we've basically shifted things around to get two up top. And they're a perfect duo up there. They're doing a ton of work, they're putting themselves in good positions and finding each other. So that was super cool to see them find that success."
The Solons were still in celebration mode when Carlson made the most of her 1-on-1 skills and added another goal for good measure to cap the scoring. That ability to fire in multiple goals so quickly would up being the difference-maker, giving Montpelier plenty of momentum and valuable points in the standings.
"I think we have heats," Edgar said. "We get super excited and then we mellow out for a few minutes, which we do need to work on to keep our intensity. But we came out strong again in the end, so that's good."
Shrout and the Solons' back line were relatively untested in the final minutes, denying Middlebury any close-range chances or breakaway opportunities.
"Montpelier did a great job of, when they got ahead, putting it away," Livesay said. "They didn't really give us a chance to rebound and get back in the game."
While last year's Montpelier squad was one of the highest-scoring teams in Division II, the 2022 Solons also earned a reputation for their stingy defensive play. The 2023 opener may not have ended in a clean sheet for Geibel's team, but an impressive performance by the fullbacks served as a promising sign for the next two months.
"Anika (Turcotte), our center back, is really good at clearing it out," Edgar said. "And then we have Zoe on the outside with Meg (Voisin), who can also be midfield. The whole defense is really strong, so that makes it a lot easier for us to be up top."
Twin sisters Maeve and Rowan Keller were two of the freshmen in Montpelier's starting lineup along with Adrianna Corbett. Maeve Keller kicked off the match as a central midfielder and was flanked by her sister on the right side and Corbett on the left. Adele Pritchard is another ninth-grader on the roster for Geibel's squad.
"It's tough and we have smaller numbers this year and we're not having a JV team," Geibel said. "So we're using a model this year that's different for a lot of us. We kept pretty much everyone who came out, so we have a bigger roster and it's been a different environment at training. But it's great because we have a ton of girls that all get along. And it's great energy. We're building up a lot of those younger players. And then these freshmen that showed up are great."
Edgar is joined by fellow sophomores Caitlyn Harris, Susanna Kilton, Gemma Pellow, Selah Maxwell and Hunter Gelsinon. The junior class is led by Shrout, Donahue, Vanessa Matthies, Amani Suter and Natalie Quinn. Montpelier's seniors are Carlson, Voisin, Plummer-Tripp, Turcotte, Woodard, Kathryn McCall, Penelope Edgar and Zoe Colin.
"This is largely a new squad, compared to the first two years where I had the exact same team," Geibel said. "So we're feeling each other out, but the group has come together and they're doing the right things. And it feels good to get a win against a pretty solid, athletic group."