Girls soccer coaching changes have been a constant theme the last few years in the Capital City.
One thing that’s remained the same is a high caliber of execution on the pitch.
Justin Geibel made his debut as the Solons’ bench boss during Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Middlebury. The 2008 University of Vermont graduate became Montpelier’s third coach in three years, following in the footsteps of Brent Englund and John Dellipriscoli.
It’s no secret that the standards are high for a wildly successful program that’s made a habit of beating its Capital Division rivals. Montpelier has endured one losing season in the past 17 years, and that was a 6-7-2 campaign in 2014 under coach Courtney Chadburn.
Last year Englund and the 7-2 Solons accomplished something no other team in Vermont could do: beating eventual Division II champ U-32. Striker Sienna Mills scored the tying goal in the 62nd minute against the Raiders and assisted the game-winning goal with 10 seconds left during a 2-1 victory. Mills recorded 10 of the team’s 15 goals in 2020 and was instrumental in spearheading a 2-0 victory over eventual D-III champ Stowe.
Dellipriscoli coached the team for five years and went 12-2-3 with the Solons during his final season in 2019. Montpelier won championships in 2007 and 2012 under former coach Eric Bagley and have made 15 trips to the semifinals.
The pressure to carry on that tradition of excellence could be overwhelming for a lot of new coaches, but Geibel welcomes the challenge. The Massachusetts native was a walk-on player for UVM during tryouts and wound up earning a starting role for the Division I Catamounts.
He’s eager to share his knowledge and passion for the beautiful game and is dedicated to sticking around for the long haul. The Solons only have one senior on the roster and boast a variety of weapons at every position.
“We’ve been trying to put the pieces together with a ‘building from the back and moving it forward’ system of play,” Geibel said. “I saw good things (Saturday) and they responded to what we worked on. There were a couple lapses, but now I’m excited to keep building that system of play forward and keep putting those pieces together. Where we haven’t gotten to in training, we lacked some organization — which is totally reasonable for this group this early.”
Senior goalie Bella Wawrzyniak saw limited playing time as a sophomore before emerging as the starter last fall. The Solons conceded a pair of late goals against Middlebury, which buried the game-winner on a corner kick in the 78th minute. Despite the early-season letdown, Geibel has full confidence in his team’s ability to keep opponents off the scoreboard.
“I love the way we can play through (Wawrzyniak) with the ball on the ground,” Geibel said. “She’s confident with the ball at her feet and sees the field well. So I think that’s a big boost for us to have confidence there. It’s unfortunate to give those up — and corner kicks are always tough at this level. But it’s a piece that we haven’t really broken down and talked too much about yet.”
Mills is joined by fellow juniors Emily Fuller, Maeve Byrne, Sophia Flora, Grace Nostrant, Ava Hollinsworth, Aleah Dyson, Anja Rand, Pilar Abele and Molly Hutton. Nostrant was a central fullback in 2020 and could contribute more as a central midfielder this season.
“(Nostrant) insulating our back line is key,” Geibel said. “She’s got the physicality, she’s got the technique and I love that spot for her.”
A dynamite sophomore class includes Anika Turcotte, Anya Carlson, Meg Voisin, Estherline Carlson, Zoe Plummer-Tripp, Zoe Colvin and Kathryn McCall. There are 18 players on the roster for first-year JV coach Daniel Thomspson, so the future is bright.
“They’re responding super well, but we’ve really intentionally started from scratch,” Geibel said. “We started with just wanting defensive technique, building in a back four. We started working through, putting some holding central midfielders in front of them. Just rebuilding the system from the ground up. And they’re all on board with it. It feels good to take that approach, but it does put us a little bit behind what maybe a (veteran) coach and a bunch of seniors could jump right into. So we’re just putting the puzzle together a little bit from scratch, but it’s exciting to do that.”
The Solons will attempt to get back to .500 during Friday’s 6 p.m. home match against Randolph. Montpelier’s additional Capital Division opponents will be Lyndon, Peoples Academy, U-32, Lake Region, Thetford, Harwood, Stowe, North Country, Spaulding, Paine Mountain and Lamoille. The team’s only remaining non-league game will be against the Green Mountain Valley School.
According to Geibel, defense should be a strong suit of the Solons in almost every match.
“I think a lot will depend on how teams match up,” he said. “We have a strong midfield presence and I think that’s where the battle is going to be. It’s going to be tough for teams to get through our midfield and create a ton of chances. So I really can’t picture high-scoring games.”
