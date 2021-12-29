MONTPELIER — Montpelier nearly watched a late double-digit lead disappear before Rashid Nikiema threw down his second dunk of the game to cap Wednesday’s 58-52 boys basketball victory over Spaulding.
Nikiema finished with 13 points, while teammate Jonah Cattaneo scored a game-high 24 points. Teammates Cody Carson and Will Bruzzese scored six points apiece, with Ronnie Riby-Williams adding four points.
Riley Severy II and Andrew Trottier both finished with 14 points for the Tide. Grady Chase (six points) and Cooper Diego (five points) also stepped up offensively in the loss.
“We got pretty much what we excepted from Spaulding,” Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. “They’re much bigger than us and a little more physical. They shoot it well and they mix up their defenses really well. So you really have to identify what you’re going up against. We knew they would be tough from the 3-point line and they had a couple go down tonight. But I was happy with our defense. We sped them up with our full-court pressure and made them do some things faster than they wanted to. We’re going to play them at least once more — and maybe again after that (in playoffs).”
Last year Spaulding dropped down from Division I to D-II for the first time in program history. The Tide also joined Montpelier the Capital Division this season after exiting the Metro Division, which is widely regarded as the toughest in Vermont. Spaulding hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015 and will attempt to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2006.
Montpelier is the reigning D-II champ after making back-to-back appearances in the final. The Solons erased an early deficit Wednesday and built a 10-point advantage at the start of the fourth quarter. Despite the advantage, Foster listened to his intuition and braced for a late surge by the visitors.
“The way they were shooting, a 10-point lead didn’t feel safe,” the MHS coach said. “They have more than a couple kids who can make 3’s, and Trottier was hot tonight. We know that Chase and Diego and (Noah) Ronson can all come in and knock down 3’s, so they’re only a couple shots out of the game.”
Montpelier went 6 of 8 from the foul line and made six 3-pointers. Spaulding made 2 of 7 free-throw attempts and connected on 10 shots from long range.
Montpelier raced ahead after the opening tip on a Cattaneo 3-pointer before Severy scored at the other end. A Will Bruzzese jumper was followed by another basket inside by Severy. Will Bruzzese made two foul shots for a 7-4 lead. Spaulding’s Mason Keel retaliated with a 3-pointer to tie the game.
Diego and Cole Benoit scored late in the first quarter for Spaulding but three foul shots by Cattaneo helped MHS even things up at 11. Montpelier’s Andrew Tringe scored in the paint before Trottier closed out the first quarter with a 3-pointer for a 14-13 lead.
“They were playing well offensively and we had a hard time scoring early, so it’s hard to get into our pressure,” coach Foster said. “We need to see a shot go down so we can pressure more. It seemed like it would be a slugfest early. They were beating us up on the glass pretty good.”
Severy and Tavarius Vince hit 3-pointers for the Tide at the start of the second quarter, though Cattaneo limited the damage with a layup. Montpelier’s Clayton Foster nabbed steal following a timeout and assisted Nikiema for a fast-break layup. Cattaneo and Clayton Foster followed with layups and Cattaneo scored again for a 23-20 lead.
Noah Ronson’s 3-pointer stopped the bleeding for the Tide, but Nikiema promptly scored at the other end. Cattaneo set up Nikiema for a dunk and then scored himself. Carter Bruzzese’s 3-pointer sent MHS into the break with a 32-23 advantage.
“You can absolutely trust Jonah with the basketball and to make the right decision,” coach Foster said. “He’s obviously going to score for you, he’ll find his teammates when they’re open and he plays really good defense. He just does everything.”
A long-range 3-pointer by Grady Chase and two more baskets from downtown by Trottier gave the Tide an early boost in the opening minutes of the second half, neutralizing a 3-pointer by Cody. Cattaneo scored for a 37-32 lead before Severy dropped in four quick points at the other end.
A Trottier basket knotted the score at 37 before a putback by Riby-Williams gave the Solons the lead again. A Chase 3-pointer and a Cole McAllister basket in the paint pushed the Tide in front 42-39. Nikiema’s 3-pointer tied things up again and then both Cody and Cattaneo hit 3-pointers to give MHS a 48-42 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Will Bruzzese scored at the start of a slow-moving fourth quarter and then Cattaneo went 2 of 2 from the stripe. Spaulding’s Isaiah Terrill scored to close the gap to 52-44 entering the final three minutes. Cattaneo’s layup after a timeout made it a double-digit Solons lead again.
Severy’s putback kept the Tide’s comeback hopes alive. He missed a free-throw attempt but Spaulding scored on another second-chance shot made it 54-48. Diego’s 3-pointer trimmed the deficit to 54-51 with a minute remaining. Riby-Williams scored one of his biggest baskets of the season and Nikiema followed with his second dunk of the game to seal the deal.
“The (dunk) late in the first half capped off a run and it was beautiful,” coach Foster said. “Jonah did what he does: get into the middle of the floor and distribute. Rashid made a back cut on the baseline and Jonah made a nice pass and it really energized the team. And in the second half we got a deflection after Ronnie’s basket and Will got to it. And he advanced it to Rashid and he got a dunk to pretty much cap the game off.”
Montpelier (3-1) will travel to play undefeated U-32 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
U-32 57, Lamoille 38
HYDE PARK — Another big game by Elvin Stowell combined with lockdown defense in the first half allowed U-32 to close out the 2021 portion of its schedule with another lopsided victory Wednesday.
Stowell contributed 16 points, four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal. Teammate Charlie Haynes added 15 points and five rebounds. Jake Fair (six rebounds) and Riley Richards added eight points apiece for the Raiders, who led 14-8 after the first quarter. U-32 was in front 26-14 entering halftime and led 40-29 after three quarters.
“Any time you can limit a team offensively in the first half, it puts a lot of pressure on them in the second half,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “We were fortunate to get out to a nice lead. Our guys played really intelligently in terms of dictating the tempo and using that to our advantage.”
Lamoille’s Gabe Locke scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the third quarter. The Lancers trailed 40-29 heading into the fourth but couldn’t get over the hump. Jackson Stanton (nine points) was also a key contributor in the loss.
“Lamoille is a big, strong, athletic team,” Gauthier said. “Their guys play hard and they crash the glass intensely. For the most part we did a good job on the boards. Things fell apart for us a little bit in the third quarter, and I attribute that somewhat to rebounding. But for the most part we really competed on the boards and we were able to limit their second- and third-chance opportunities. …We called a timeout in the third quarter and we talked about weathering the storm. It was positive and, most importantly, we stayed together. We weathered the storm and were able to get things back in control.”
U-32 (3-0) will host South Burlington at 7 p.m. Monday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Lyndon 6, Spaulding 2
BARRE — The Vikings scored three unanswered goals in a span of 2 minutes, 13 seconds to pull away from the Crimson Tide during Wednesday’s second period.
Nick Matteis gave LI a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the middle period before Alex Giroux added back-to-back goals on assists by Levi Machell and Andrew Menard.
Spaulding’s Reese Thayer made it 3-1 early in the third period, thanks to a Jameson Solomon assist. Matteis responded with a pair of goals during a four-minute stretch to make it 5-1. Theo Levine notched assists of both goals and Aiden Hale also tallied an assist. Trevor Arsenault scored Spaulding’s final goal on a Thayer assist. Dylan Miller closed closed out the scoring for LI.
Lyndon goalie Logan Miller turned aside 33 shots. Spaulding goalie Ellison Fortin recorded 28 saves.
GIRLS HOCKEY
U-32 wins tourney
MIDDLEBURY — The Raiders claimed top honors at Middlebury’s Buster Brush Tournament by skating to a 5-2 victory over Middlebury on Tuesday before beating Burr & Burton, 5-3, on Wednesday.
Alyssa Frazier tallied three goals and two assists against the Tigers. Caitlyn Fielder (two assists) and Allie Guthrie also scored for the Raiders.
Netminder Renee Porter recorded 18 saves in the victory. Ruby Hubbell piled up 24 saves for Middlebury, which led 1-0 after the opening period. U-32 buried four second-period goals to steal the momentum.
“We didn’t have a great first period,” U-32 coach Larry Smith said. “But we came into the second period a little bit stronger and started connecting with our passes. And that rolled over into the third period.”
Grace Lagerstadt was a standout for U-32 to help kick off the Brush tourney in winning fashion.
“Grace is a freshman and the last couple games she’s really stepped up defensively and played well there,” Smith said.
Wednesday’s clash agains the Bulldogs was knotted at 1 after one period before both teams headed into the final period locked in a 2-2 battle. U-32 pulled away down the stretch, thanks to goals by Fielder and Gabby Cruickshank before Guthrie scored an empty-netter. Guthrie finished with three goals and one assist. U-32 goalie Jin Clayton registered 24 saves, compared to 21 stops by BBA’s Cyra Pacher.
“Burr and Burton had a small bench and they only had 10 skaters out there,” Smith said. “The first period was a little shaky for us again. The second period was much better. And in the third period they were tired and we had fresher legs.”
Lagerstadt, Cruickshank, Peyton Allen and Tegan O’Donnell excelled defensively for the Raiders.
“Tegan really had a good game today,” Smith said. “She’s a great athlete, she knows where to be and plays the position well.”
U-32 will host Hartford on Wednesday.
