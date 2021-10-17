BARRE TOWN - Two goals by Estherline Carlson and one from Ava Hollinsworth led Montpelier to Saturday's 3-1 girls soccer victory over Spaulding.
Spaulding goalie Rebecca McKelvey and Montpelier keeper Sophia Flora both made five saves. Carlson scored in the 5th minute, giving the Solons an early advantage in what turned out to be an evenly played half.
"They had a free kick outside the 18, the ball came in and it was bouncing toward the goal," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "And then Molly (Parker) came in to try to get in front of Estherline, and Becca was moving at the same time. And they ended up colliding and Molly went down and we gave up the goal. And the rest of the half was basically a battle in the midfield and there weren't really many more scoring chances."
First-year coach Justin Geibel and the Solons took advantage of the early lead and made some timely adjustments after the break to snap the Crimson Tide's five-match winning streak.
"In the second half, down 1-0, we started pushing to get into the attack more," coach Moran said. "We switched our formation to get a bit higher and it was starting to work and we were getting more opportunities. And then Justin pulled Sienna out of the middle of the field and made her more of a right attacking player. And 12 minutes into the second half, Sienna received a through ball on the outside, she dribbled past my outside back and sent a great ball through the middle to Ava. It was a nice low cross and Ava just one-timed it in."
Hollinsworth's goal in the 52nd minute made it 2-0 before Carlson finished again in the 63rd minute with a shot to the near post. Spaulding broke up the shutout bid in the 74th minute when Paige Allen scored her eighth goal of the season with a shot to the side netting.
"There was a wall in front of her and she was able to get it around the wall and shoot it inside the far post," coach Moran said. "It helps getting a goal, but it's tough with only six minutes left in the game. ...Overall, I'm pretty happy with the way that we played in the second half - even losing the game - due to the injuries that we had."
The Crimson Tide attempted to shut down Mills from the opening whistle, but the Solons happily mixed up positions and gained the upper hand.
"In training we prepared ourselves to try to close up the middle of the field to try to take care of Sienna," coach Moran said. "And I give props to them for moving her to the outside. Once they did that, it changed their attacking dynamic and it was hard for us to contain her."
Montpelier (7-3-1) will host Paine Mountain at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding (8-4) will travel to play Lake Region the same day at 4 p.m.
