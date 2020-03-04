BARRE — Not this time.
Victims of two close losses to rival U-32 during the season, the Montpelier boys basketball team found a way to beat the Raiders when it counted most. The Solons defeated the gang from East Montpelier 54-35 in the Division II semifinal Wednesday night at Barre Auditorium.
When heady guard Jonah Cattaneo drove to the hoop for a three-point play that ballooned the Solons’ lead to 47-33 with 3:53 remaining, that was the dagger. Leo Riby-Williams followed that up by scoring on a putback and completed his own three-point play to make it 50-33.
Game over.
Cattaneo had the same feeling about his three-point play.
“It was a big play,” he said. “The U-32 section got quiet after that.”
Montpelier coach Nick Foster was happy — but not surprised — to see Cattaneo shine under the bright lights of the Barre Aud.
“He is smart and it helps that he is a good free-throw shooter,” Foster said.
Coming out of a timeout with a 40-28 lead and 6:47 remaining, the Solons elected to spread the floor and eat up some of the clock. Shortening the game gave the Raiders no chance.
Cattaneo led the Solons with 17 points and Leo Riby-Williams followed with 16 and cleaned up the glass.
The difference between this game and the two regular-season affairs was that the Solons flashed much more zone at the Raiders.
“We played a little here and there (during the regular season), but this in the most we have played in three games combined,” Foster said.
Haris Dzonbec had eight points and Isaak Donahue added seven for the Solons. Owen Kellington led the Raiders with 12 points and Anthony Engelhard had seven.
“We had extra time to prepare for them” Cattaneo said. “We went over a lot of film.”
Third-seeded Montpelier will face No. 1 Fair Haven on Saturday in the championship at Barre Auditorium at 3:45 p.m.
“Their three guards are dominant,” Foster said. “That will be a fun final.”
Cattaneo was also impressed by the Slaters.
“I have seen Fair Haven and they have good shooters,” Cattaneo said.
At the start of the game Kellington converted a putback for a 2-0 lead before Cattaneo tied the game with a floater. Isaak Donahue scored for a 4-2 lead, but Engelhard responded with an old-fashioned three-point play. Cattaneo scored again for a 6-5 lead before Engelhard made a foul shot to tie the score. Cattaneo slashed in for another basket on the next possession, giving his team an 8-6 advantage.
Following a putback by the Raiders, Riby-Williams capped a three-point play from the foul line. Aiden Hawkins immediately answered for U-32, closing the gap to 11-10. Will Bruzzese set up Riby-Williams in the paint to close out the quarter with a 13-10 advantage.
Cattaneo opened the second quarter with a steal and two quick baskets to make it 17-10. Ben Gambill extended the lead to 19-10, prompting U-32 to call a timeout. Carter Pelzel ended the Solons’ mini-run with a basket inside, but Cattaneo assisted Bruzzese a few moments later for a 21-12 lead. The Raiders came alive offensively during the next few minutes to make it a one-possession game again. Englelhard capped a 9-2 run with an old-fashioned three-point play to shaved the deficit to 21-19. Riby-Williams and Dzonbic closed out the second quatrer with baskets for a 25-19 halftime lead.
U-32’s Alec Lemieux kicked off the third quarter with a foul shot. Isaak Donahue hit the first 3-pointer of the game and Riby-Williams padded the lead to 32-20. The Raiders made every attempt to claw back into contention, but the Solons had an answer at every turn.
“We struggled offensively tonight,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “It seemed like everything we tried, nothing would go in. And we’d been able to overcome that at times this season, and we had that belief that at some point the shots would start to fall. And unfortunately tonight they didn’t.”
The No. 2 Raiders end the season at 20-3.
“We can’t define the success or the value of the experience based on the result of one game,” Gauthier said. “This team won 20 games. This team won the Capital League. This team grew and grew and grew from the beginning of the season to the end. And I’m just so proud of our guys and their self-awareness. We graduate five wonderful seniors. And without their commitment to our program and their presence in our locker room, we don’t achieve the achieve the success we do this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.