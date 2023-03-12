BARRE — Montpelier boys basketball completed its three-peat Saturday during a highly anticipated final that wound up resembling more of a ceremonial victory lap.
The No. 4 Solons made their fourth straight trip to the Division II championship at the Barre Aud and wore their game faces against a No. 3 North Country squad that owned a 16-game winning streak. The Capital City squad only hit six 3-pointers - compared its season-high of 16 - but big nights by senior forwards Ronnie Riby-Williams and Andrew Tringe left the Solons grinning ear to ear following a 63-36 victory.
"We had a great game," Riby-Williams said. "Everyone played really well, we moved the ball well and we played good on defense. There's nothing more you can ask for than the effort that our boys bring. And so I'm really proud of every single one of them."
The final outcome gave MHS its 15th straight victory and both the Solons the Falcons end the season with identical records of 21-3. The Solons led 14-8 after the first eight minutes and enjoyed a 33-17 halftime cushion. Montpelier outscored the Falcons 10-2 during the third quarter, but coach Nick Foster's side stuck to its guns and never resorted to a full-on stall down the stretch.
"We've talked about it all year with the coaches: 'Boy, we need to slow it down,'" coach Foster said. "But these kids do not do slow - it's very hard. The one time we had to do it Monday night against Spaulding, we were able to when we got that lead. But it's really hard to slow these kids down."
The Solons made things look easy after rallying to a 60-53 semifinal victory over Spaulding. Montpelier trailed by a dozen points in the second quarter after scoring the first eight points of the night against the Tide, who beat MHS twice in the regular season.
"It felt like that was more of the championship - maybe because it was the closer game," Tringe said.
The Falcons and Solons both upset undefeated teams in the semis, with North Country rallying to a 67-66 overtime victory over No. 2 Fair Haven (22-1). After expending so much energy just to reach the title tilt, both teams battled back and forth during the first eight minutes Saturday before Montpelier put on a clinic in the second quarter.
According to MHS guard Clayton Foster, his squad matched up better against a North Country team whose tallest player was 6-foot-3 compared to a Tide squad led by twin towers Isaac Davis and Riley Severy.
"I wouldn't say it was easier, but it was a different matchup," the sophomore said. "Spaulding is way bigger, so it was easier than having to play two 6-7 kids."
Montpelier suffered a 53-52 loss to Fair Haven in the 2020 final and earned a 66-57 over North Country in a 2021 title game when Leo Riby-Williams, Ronnie's older brother, scored his 1,000th point. That game was played in front of a mostly empty Aud due to Covid-related restrictions, but Saturday's contest attracted a sold-out crowd.
"Having our friends and family and teachers, it's a whole different experience," Riby-Williams said. "Beating them two years ago was fun. But I've gotta say this was a lot more fun."
Riby-Williams and the Solons have gone 74-8 over the past four years while turning the Barre Aud into their home away from home. After a 20-4 campaign three seasons ago, MHS went 10-0 in 2021 and breezed to a 66-39 over MSJ to finish at 23-1 last winter.
The graduation of Gatorade Player of the Year Jonah Cattaneo, Rashid Nikiema and Will Bruzzese was a massive loss for coach Foster's team this time around. But the Solons steadily gained confidence despite suffering two losses in their first four games.
"With Rashid, that's big shoes to fill," Tringe said. "But I set a goal for myself: I wanted to lead the team in rebounds and blocks. And make it defensively that I'm the guy and you've got to get through me. And I feel like I accomplished that."
A grueling schedule helped to guarantee that the Solons were in top-top condition for the final. The Solons kicked things off with an 80-55 victory over D-I Essex on Dec. 13 before falling short, 73-55, against D-I finalist Rice. The Solons played Capital Division rival Spaulding twice, falling short 56-53 and 69-53. A Friday night game at D-III finalist Hazen ended with a come-from-behind 60-55 victory in front of a packed house.
"The Capital is tough - definitely at the top end," coach Foster said. "Spaulding is as tough as it gets - and Hazen. And playing Rice and Essex in the non-league certainly helps. It seems like so long ago, but it kind of sets the stage for the way the season is going to go."
The Solons faced a quarterfinal showdown last week against a No. 5 Hartford squad that lost to Fair Haven, 40-38, during the regular-season finale. The Solons built a 16-point halftime lead against the Hurricanes (18-4) and never looked back.
After Monday's breakthrough victory over the Crimson Tide, coach Foster felt fortunate just to have a chance to play in the title game for the fourth year in a row. Even though all three of the Solons' most recent championship victories have been decisive, the MHS coach singled out this year's crown as the most unexpected.
"You never want to take (a championship) for granted, but this is the one I would think that we're not supposed to win," coach Foster said. "With the class that we graduated last year, we're so young. Division II is loaded, in my mind, with Spaulding and Fair Haven undefeated. And this North Country team is good. But just the resiliency and the poise for these kids to come through."
Riby-Williams scored the game-winning goal during his team's 1-0 soccer championship victory over Harwood last fall and he was all business in the basketball final while scoring 15 of his 22 points in the first half. The senior forward also tallied nine rebounds and three assists.
"Ronnie is an unbelievable athlete and a great player and a great teammate," Montpelier's Carter Bruzzese said. "He was able to get to the rim whenever he wanted and he was a difference-maker, for sure. He was a beast on the glass too."
Carson Cody finished with nine points for MHS after carrying a huge load during a 30-point semifinal performance. Both Cody and Bruzzese (seven points, six assists) were closely guarded by the Falcons for all 32 minutes, but they found ways to make essential contributions aside from just scoring.
"Going into this, I had a feeling that they were going to key on me and Carter," Cody said. "But I had total faith in Ronnie, Andrew and Clay and everyone else. Me and Carter had two heads turned when they looked at us and it made it easy for the rest of our team. We can trust our teammates and they get the job done for us. It's awesome."
Clayton Foster finished with seven points, five assists and three steals. Tringe was another all-around weapon, contributing six points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
"Andrew has become a legit shot-blocker and a good rim protecter," coach Foster said. "He had a few good finishes offensively, but he's been an absolute beast on defense."
Kleo Bridge (six points) and Atif Milak (four points) added timely buckets to help the Solons protect their lead after the hot start. The Solons' total of six 3-pointers was well below their season average, but points in the paint and transition buckets gave MHS a massive advantage over the Falcons.
"As a coaching staff before every game we say, 'Oh, we're going to have to make some shots,'" coach Foster said. "North Country played good perimeter defense and I'm so impressed with Ronnie, especially in that first quarter."
The top scorers for North Country were Cooper Brueck (12 points), Hayden Boivin (six points), Wyatt Descheneau (six points) and Brayden Pepin (five points). The Falcons made five 3-pointers and sank 3 of 4 free-throw attempts.
"Our little matchup 3-2 zone was working against them, so we just stayed with that," Cody said.
Bruzzese took a charge in the lane during the opening minutes and Foster dribbled through a double-team and dished off to Tringe for a weak-side layup. A defensive rebound and layup by Riby-Williams combined with two blocks and a rebound by Tringe kept MHS in the driver's seat. Bruzzese lofted a pass to Tringe for an easy bucket and then Hadin Chalifoux set up Aidan Boivin in the point for the Falcons' first points with 4:27 left in the opening quarter. Riby-Williams rattled off six straight points for MHS, thanks to a pair of baskets and two fouls shots. A foul shot by Jordan Driver and a 3-pointer by Brueck trimmed the deficit to 12-6 heading into the final two minutes of the first quarter. Bruzzese found Foster on the left side for a long two-point jumper and then a Boivin basket closed out the first-quarter scoring.
Two Driver free throws and a Milak basket down low kicked off the second quarter and then Bruzzese caught the Falcons off-guard with a crafty lay-in. Bruzzese made a diving steal on the defensive end and assisted Riby-Williams for a 3-pointer from the left corner. Riby-Williams scored again after a pump-fake under the basket for a 23-10 lead midway through the quarter. Brueck ended his team's dry spell by drilling a shot from beyond the arc, but Riby-Williams scored again a few seconds later and grabbed a defensive rebound. After an attempted dunk by the Solons missed the mark, Foster fueled a defensive stop by planting his feet and allowing a Falcon to barrel into him for a charge. Bridge hit a 3-pointer from the right side, sending the Solon supporters into a frenzy.
Riby-Williams committed his second foul with 2:50 on the clock and was replaced by Foster. Brueck set up Boivin for a weak-side basket and then Bruzzese swished in a mid-range jumper. Pepin launched a jumper that rattled through the rim and then picked off a bounce pass in the lane and recorded two more steals to spoil a pair of Montpelier fast breaks. A turnaround jumper by Cody rolled all the way around the rim before dropping in and then Bridge added a cherry on top of the dynamite first half by nabbing a steal and making a free throw.
"A big part of their game is the layup," Tringe said of the Falcons. "And me and Ronnie on help defense all game kind of shut that down. For them, defensively, I've gotta give them credit. They were really keying in on the shooters. But we did a good job moving the ball and it worked out for us."
The Flacons hauled in three straight offensive rebounds on their first possession of the third quarter and then Brueck grabbed a steal and two straight defensive boards. Foster stole the ball on North Country's next trip up the court and then Tringe kept the Falcons frustrated with a forceful block. Riby-Williams hit a 3-pointer from the left corner for the first basket of the second half with 4:45 on the clock. Cody scored in the paint 45 seconds later and North Country called a timeout while trailing 38-17.
Bridge blocked a shot after the short break and then assisted Milak for a wide-open basket. A Boivin basket gave North Country its only points of the quarter with 2:38 on the clock. Bruzzese immediately countered with a long-range shot from the left corner and the Solons led 43-19 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
A Brueck layup at the beginning of the final quarter was followed by a Foster 3-pointer and a layup in transition by Riby-Williams. Pepin and Descheneau hit 3-pointers for the Falcons, but Riby-Williams and Tringe scored down low and Cody added a dagger with a 3-pointer from the right corner with 4:32 remaining.
Descheneau buried another 3 after a timeout and Brueck served up a steal and a layup. Hayden Lilly went 1 of 2 from the foul line to snap the Falcons' mini-run and Cody made two free-throw attempts after the Solons entered the bonus with 3:17 left to play. A steal and left-handed layup by Foster set off chants of "It's all over" and "Three-peat" from the crowd with nearly three minutes left to play. Bridge went 2 of 2 from the foul line, Brueck scored again for NCU and then Tringe swatted away another shot. Joseph Nyringabo made a foul shot for MHS and his team allowed the Falcons to dribble in unguarded for a last-second layup.
The Solons didn't win a single game eight years ago and failed to make it past the semifinals from 2010-19. Clayton Foster was an elementary school student during that winless 2015 season and remembers heading out on the court to practice after each loss.
"I watched every single game and just shot after," he said. "And (coach Foster) talked to me about it and what they could have done better. He just built and worked with the youth and we got better and better every year."
Montpelier suffered three home quarterfinal losses in a four-year span from 2016-19, making their recent dynasty even more gratifying. The Solons were on the losing end of a 50-44 contest against Enosburg in 2016, suffered a 51-46 loss to Milton in 2018 and lost a 51-46 heartbreaker to Milton four years ago.
The fact that MHS has competed in eight playoff games at the Barre Aud since then has helped coach Foster put those tough defeats in the rear-view mirror. But the trajectory since that cellar-dweller 2015 campaign has proved year after year that Montpelier's athletes aren't the type to roll over easily.
"It seems like 20 years ago," coach Foster said of 2015. "All these coaches here tonight and some of the alumni that are celebrating with them, they were part of that program. We had games with a great group of guys working hard that year - and they still work that hard. And that's why they're here today. …There was a little less of the old-school approach where we were getting after them and everything. We still get after them. But Bill (Bruzzese) and myself and Anthony (Roberts), we just try to remind each other that we've got to stay positive and remain encouraged when things are going bad."
