MONTPELIER — Junior Ronnie Riby-Williams scored in the blink of an eye for the Montpelier boys soccer team Friday and Noah Samuelsen’s second-half goal closed the curtain on U-32’s season.
The No. 3 Solons (15-1) secured their eighth straight shutout with a 2-0 victory over No. 6 U-32 after Riby-Williams pushed the hosts in front 23 seconds into play. Samuelsen’s insurance goal in the 59th minute helped the defending champs lock up a semifinal date with the winner of Saturday’s match between No. 2 Harwood and No. 7 GMVS.
“We always know that in playoffs, it’s either you win or you go home,” Riby-Williams said. “So we came out with a lot of intensity, like we always do. And if you want to go to the championships, you’ve got to go through us. We won that last year and no is is going to take that from us. We’re going right back to it.”
The Solons have scored 29 unanswered goals during their past eight matches and have outscored opponents 65-5 this season. They could have a chance to avenge their only loss in the semis if they face the Highlanders, who earned a 2-1 win over MHS five weeks ago.
“We’ve definitely been preparing for playoffs and I think it really showed on the field, for both teams,” Samuelsen said.
Montpelier kicked off its shutout streak with a 4-0 victory over U-32 three weeks ago but faced a tough test against its cross-town rival during the rematch. Raiders coach Mike Noyes used central defensive midfielder Ben Clark as more of a fifth defender, making life easier for fullbacks Qunn Olney, Dyland Hinchliffe, Rory McLane and Noah Kopsco.
“Mike made some great adjustments with their formation,” Solons coach Eric Bagley said. “They played much better than when we saw them a few weeks ago. It was a very difficult game for us today. Hats off to U-32: I thought they were exceptional today.”
It wasn’t long after the player introductions and the national anthem when MHS stunned U-32 with a first-minute goal. Senior midfielder Ben Collier spotted a slight opening up the field and fed Riby-Williams with a forward pass into open space. The Solons’ top scorer was closely marked on the play but sped past the Raiders’ back line, setting up a 1-on-1 showdown with U-32 goalie AJ Moore. Riby-Williams didn’t attempt to get too greedy as he dribbled toward the top of the box, pulling the trigger from just above the penalty stripe. Moore dove toward the low strike but watched the ball skip inside the right post for a 1-0 MHS lead.
“I definitely think that — with my team behind me — if you give me a great ball, I could get by them pretty easily,” Riby-Williams said. “Even throughout all the scouting, we’re all just prepared for everyone who comes at us. So it’s just great to see that my teammates had our back to give me that assist.”
It was the 23rd goal of the season for Riby-Williams, whose older brother Leo volleyed in the game-winner during last year’s 2-1 title victory over Milton. The younger Riby-Williams was held scoreless the opening two matches of the season before catching fire with three hat tricks in a span of three weeks. According to Bagley, it was a pleasant surprise but certainly no shock to see his top striker score so quickly during the quarterfinal.
“It was a great ball and Ronnie got in behind and did a great job of being composed and putting away that goal,” Bagley said. “He’s done a really good job this year of being composed when he gets a breakaway. A lot of kids get a little bit too excited there. And they either shoot it too early, shoot it too late or take too big of a touch. But he did a great job and it was a pretty clinical finish.”
The Solons have been primarily a second-half team all season, so the sudden lead was a breath of fresh air for Bagley and his crew. Montpelier didn’t score in its first meeting with U-32 until there were three seconds left in the first half, making Friday’s early separation extra important.
“It just really brought the energy up,” Samuelsen said. “We came into this game knowing it would be a really competitive match. And scoring so early in the game let a little bit of (pressure) off us. And we had that confidence throughout the rest of the game that really pushed us to the win.”
U-32’s defense cleared away back-to-back corner kicks by Brooks Duprey and then Moore saved a 25-yard free kick by Duprey midway through the first half. The Raiders steadily gained strength throughout the half, leading to several stretches when U-32 kept the ball in its offensive end for minutes at a time.
“Both teams like to play pretty much the same way,” Noyes said. “We both like to possess the ball, move it around and have our backs come up. And I thought we did a great job pressuring them. We were just a little susceptible on that counter.”
Montpelier threatened to double the lead in the 28th minute when Riby-Williams connected to Felix Seiler outside the right post. McLane closed in quickly and refused to let the Swiss exchange student fire off a shot, bailing out the Raiders at the last second.
Moore beat Riby-Williams to a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box in the 30th minute to keep the deficit at one goal. U-32’s Finn O’Donell served in a 35-yard restart from the right side in the 32nd minute and Clarke blasted a one-time volley just wide of the target.
“We played a little bit more direct — when last game we got to move the ball around a little bit — because their formation was different,” Riby-Williams said. “With their diamond in the midfield, it was a little bit harder to play our regular style. But it doesn’t matter: We got our win.”
A towering ball directed toward the goal in the opening minute of the second half took a tricky hop off the wet turf and nearly bounced into the back of the net. Moore and the Raiders caught a break when the ball fell down just a few inches beyond the crossbar, keeping the score at 1-0.
The Solons used Riby-Williams as their lone striker and attempted to find him early with passes over the top. However, U-32’s fullbacks made sure that speedster didn’t add to his scoring haul.
Levitt made a routine save in the 48th minute and then Collier headed away a curling 40-yard fee kick by the Raiders a minute later. Raiders midfielder Maddox Heise dribbled 50 yards toward the left corner and threatened Montpelier’s back line again, but his cross flew out of bounds.
Montpelelier doubled the lead midway through the second half after Collier dribbled in the from the right side and dished off to Riby-Williams, who settled the ball with his left foot and used his right foot to push the ball over to Sina Fallahi. With three U-32 players closing in, Fallahi wisely moved the ball away from pressure by taking a few tiny touches and directing a backwards pass to Samulesen. The midfield sparkplug wasted no time by hammering a right-footed cannon into the lower-left portion of the goal.
“Sina saw me out the of the corner of his eye,” Samuelsen said. “He just tapped it, it was a slow roller and I picked up my head. And previously I’ve hit some long shots off corners. And I just saw the goal open and I saw a line. So I hit it lower-corner and it went in.”
Although Sameulsen is often the player setting up goals, Bagley was pumped to see his star playmaker let one rip from long range.
“It was a great job of moving the ball and finding the open player,” Bagley said. “It was a great hit by Noah to keep it low and aim it for a corner. Noah can strike it hard with both feet. And with the shape the field is in, the ball is bouncing all over the place at times out there. So to keep his head over it and keep it down was really good technique by him.”
A point-blank shot by Duprey sailed over the crossbar in the 63rd minute, allowing U-32 to keep its comeback hopes alive. Seiler used his head to knock a U-32 service across the end line in the 67th minute. The ensuing corner kick skipped past a crowd of players near the penalty stripe and rolled all the way toward the left flank.
A long left-footed half volley by Clark was easily caught by Levitt in the 72nd minute. The MHS goalie made his toughest saves in the 75th minute, blocking a dipping shot by O’Donnell to set the stage for a U-32 corner kick. The Raiders fired another shot on frame a few moments later, requiring another acrobatic stop by Levitt. The rebound made its way out to Hinchliffe, whose lunging header on a second-chance attempt drifted wide left of the target.
“U-32 really pushed us in those last five minutes and they were really getting up the field and putting numbers up the field,” Sameulsen said. “But Brio, being such a young keeper, was really able to step up his game and show what he can do. Because this whole season it has been shutout after shutout and he hasn’t seen many shots.”
The Solons’ current shutout streak also includes clean sheets against Randolph, Lamoille, Paine Mountain, Stowe and two victories over Lake Region. At the start of the season MHS blanked Spaulding, Peoples, Lyndon and Thetford.
“Brio had those two great saves at the end,” Bagley said. “U-32 had a lot of possession in the midfield and they had some pressure on us, for sure. We were doing a great job of stopping them before they were able to get any decent shots off. I think that was Brio’s first save of the game, and what an incredible save it was. To stay focused in the game at that moment — not having made a save for 70-something minutes — and then to make a save like that is pretty impressive.”
U-32 ends the season at 9-7 after suffering its first playoff loss to MHS since 2002. The Raiders will graduate three seniors: Olney, Sean Butler and Kayl Humke.
“We just tried to execute the game plan that we came in with,” Noyes said. “We didn’t do a very good job of it the first half. I thought we did a better job the second half. And then obviously when we’re down two, we had to push some numbers forward. …It was a good, even game and we just had a breakdown in the first 23 seconds. And the second one, we got a little disorganized in the back and it was a good shot.”
BOYS SOCCER
Cabot-Twinfield 2, Twin Valley 0
MARSHFIELD — Lucas Roberts scored in the 36th minute and Meles Gouge doubled the lead in the 56th minute Friday, leading the No. 4 Trojans and Huskies past the No. 5 Wildcats in Division IV quarterfinal action.
Twinfield improves to 11-2-1, while Twin Valley ends the season at 9-7.
“We knew the game would be close and it was a relief to get that first goal,” Cabot-Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said. “Lucas made a good run to slip behind Twin Valley’s defense and Meles delivered a perfect through-ball. Lucas coolly tucked it in past Twin Valley’s charging keeper to give us the lead. For the second goal, Meles was pressing high and Twin Valley’s goalie, Liam Wendel, was retreating back into the net after chasing down a ball that we dropped into the corner. And Meles was able to collect the ball and secure the win. It was a chaotic play and we were in the right place at the right time.”
Cabot had not advanced to the semifinals since 2013, while Twinfield athletes made their last semifinal appearance in 2000. Goalie Neil Alexander made four saves for Twinfield-Cabot, which will travel to play top-seeded MSJ at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“Our defense did a fantastic job denying Twin Valley quality opportunities and Neil was once again solid in the net,” Stratman said. “It was a hard-fought match and Twin Valley is a perennial powerhouse — a program that knows how to win. They’re certainly not used to traveling for playoff games.”
