SOUTH BURLINGTON - Montpelier nearly fell behind by two goals early and could have easily lost its spirt after missing a fist-half penalty kick during Saturday's Division II boys soccer championship.
The senior-laden Solons decided to write a different script, rallying to a 2-1 victory to spoil Milton's perfect season.
Sophomore Ronnie Riby-Williams found Brooks Duprey all alone at the back post for the equalizing goal in the 30th minute. The No. 1 Yellowjackets and No. 6 Solons were on the verge of planning their overtime strategies when MHS senior Leo Riby-Williams stole the show with a cool-as-could-be volley from the top of the 6-yard box. Quinn Mills assisted his classmate with 1:06 on the clock and the Solons walked off with their first title since 1996.
"I wanted to get something on frame because there was only a minute left," Leo Riby-Williams said. "So me and Will (Bruzzese) just stayed up and hoped for something to get on the net."
Milton (10-1) had scored 51 goals while allowing four prior to Saturday's match. Montpelier (9-3) earned an 8-7 victory in a penalty-kick shootout during the quarterfinals at Harwood and MHS coach Eric Bagley was fully prepared for things to go to PK's again in the final.
"I was definitely thinking we were at least going into overtime as time was winding down at the end of regulation," Bagley said. "I was actually getting Sina (Fallahi) off so he could get a little bit of a rest. And then what a ball by Quinn and what a goal by Leo. They're two seniors and you couldn't find two closer kids. They've been buddies forever. To cap off their high school career with a championship-winning goal and assist, you can't ask for anything more."
The Yellowjackets and Solons both earned two early free kicks in the offensive end. Montpelier's Brecken Shea delivered a pass toward the right post in the 7th minute, but the ball skipped past two of his teammates and rolled out of bounds. Milton's Cooper Goodrich didn't hold back in the 8th minute, uncorking a rising shot on frame that MHS goalie Max Weinstein (seven saves) barely tipped over the crossbar.
A minute later Milton's Zach Logan gave his team the lead by pouncing on a loose ball at the top of the 6-yard box. Logan capitalized on a brief moment of uncertainty by Weinstein and Leo Riby-Williams to poke home a high-percentage shot into an open net.
Milton immediately stole the ball on the ensuing kickoff and Kyle Brown sprinted up the left side for a quick counterattack. The shell-shocked Solons were momentarily helpless, but Weinstein's kick save gave his team another chance to regroup.
"Max is the complete goalkeeper," Bagley said. "He's able to come out. He's able to get through balls. He's able to make incredible saves. Milton did a great job today of putting us under pressure in the midfield. So it made it a little bit difficult for us to play our normal game. But it helps when you have a goalkeeper who's so good with the ball at his feet and he's able to play longer passes that are accurate. That helped us get out of danger areas and get back on the front foot."
The game was halted due to missing shin guards by a Montpelier player midway through the first half and the Solons continued to search for a rhythm after the restart. The Solons appeared to get the break they needed in the 29th minute when Mills was tripped on the right side of the 18-yard box, resulting in a penalty kick. Milton keeper Braeden Caragher (four stops) rose to the occasion, denying Solons midfielder Ben Collier on a low shot to the left side.
Montpelier bounced back the next minute after Duprey played a long pass up the right side for Ronnie Riby-Williams. The sophomore was initially denied by a defender at the near post, but he kept his composure and directed a rolling pass across the goal mouth. The ball made its way past Caragher and a pile of players before finding Duprey at the far post for a one-time finish.
"It was a great tackle by Sina in the back of the field," Duprey said. "And we just did a great job in transition to get them when they weren't ready for it. And it was just a great confidence-booster for us the rest of the game after going down 1-nil. Our players were getting down on themselves and I think that really boosted their confidence."
Montpelier's Noah Samuelson kept Milton's defense on its heels by blasting an across-the-body shot off the football upright above the goal. In the 48th minute Duprey made a gritty defensive play to get the ball up to Ronnie Riby-Williams on the left flank. After holding the ball for a few seconds, the sophomore played a back pass toward Duprey for another quality chance.
"Brooks has a lot of potential as a player and he's capable of big moments," Bagley said. "Especially in the second half, I thought it was the best game that he has played this year. He was putting in challenges, he was playing good passes. And to get the goal in the first half to equalize, it got us back in the game and got us going."
Weinstein denied Brown at the top of the 18-yard box in the 54th minute. The Yellowjackets survived a shot by Shea from the right side two minutes later, thanks to Vincent Hoffman's clearance at the left post. Montpelier's Tyler Thomas sent a shot off the crossbar in the 64th minute and then a 28-yard free-kick opportunity by Goodrich was squandered in the 77th minute.
With everyone mentally preparing for extra time, a second-chance cross by Mills led to an unexpected ending. Following an initial clearance, the senior collected a pass from Duprey and spotted an opening near the penalty stripe. Leo Riby-Williams was far enough away from the action to get a good view and a head start on the play. He was left unmarked while trotting toward the right-to-left cross and used his left foot to pound a low shot just under the reach of Caragher.
"Leo makes it easy for me," Mills said. "I don't think there's many kids bigger than Leo, on their team or in the state. I just have to do my best to find his head. And there's a solid chance it will go in the back of the net if he gets contact on it."
The Solons failed to cash in on their first 43 corner kicks of the season before Mills set up Leo Riby-Williams with 1:15 remaining to force overtime against U-32. Mills assisted Ronnie Riby-Williams in double-overtime for the game-winner against the Raiders.
"We've changed our crosses," Leo Riby-Williams said. "We knew that being away from the goalie wasn't going to work on a run-in. We were staying next to the net so we can pressure the keeper, so he doesn't know what we're doing. We've been good at that and we've gotten a few goals from it."
Montpelier will graduate eight seniors: Mills, Leo Riby-Williams, Patryk Harris, Brecken Shea, Tyler Ricker, Bela Hughes, Evan Fuller and Bobby Cody.
"One of the reasons we're so good this year is because of our fullbacks," Bagley said. "It's pretty hard, the way that we play, for a fullback. They have to defend, so they have to get back. And they're asked to get forward and contribute to the attack. Without Brecken and Tyler, we wouldn't be nearly as good this year. They have contributed so much to the team."
The Solons have made a dozen trips to the semifinals and reached the title game for the fourth time. Their bid for a perfect season was ruined with a 1-0 loss to Burr & Burton in the 2012 final. The 2004 championship ended with a 2-1 overtime defeat against Burr & Burton.
"There have been some great teams to come before us," Bagley said. "I really can't say enough about these guys and their ability - no matter what happens on the field - to keep coming back and keep fighting. It could have been easy for us to go in a shell after that first goal - especially the way the goal came about. But we kept at it. We got the penalty, and unfortunately missed it. But we got the equalizer right away. So the way we bounced back from those two incidents was pretty incredible."
