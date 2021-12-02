Most basketball teams that graduate five seniors, including three starters, inevitably face a massive rebuilding season the next winter.
This year's Montpelier boys team is one of those rare groups that defies convention.
Solons coach Nick Foster knows a good thing when he sees it, and right now his roster is overflowing with both new and returning talent.
The road ahead could be bumpy at first, but the team's ultimate goal of defending its Division II crown is clearly attainable. Montpelier is widely regarded as the team to beat in D-II, while some of the best D-I schools also have good reason to fear the Solons.
Last season Montpelier capped a 10-0 campaign with a 65-57 victory over North Country in the final. The year before MHS finished 20-4 after suffering a 53-52 championships loss to Fair Haven. All four of the Solons' setbacks that winter were decided by a handful of points.
It's obvious that the Capital City is enjoying a basketball renaissance following a lengthy stretch of frustration and early playoff exits. The Solons captured their first title in 56 years in 2005 with a 45-44 victory over Mill River. Montpelier waited another 16 years before going all the way again during a Covid-shortened campaign last winter.
The expectation of winning a second consecutive title may appear ambitious, but one glance at the Solons' lineup confirms what a nightmare MHS will be for any opponent. Rashid Nikiema is a 6-foot-4 senior who returns to the starting rotation along with classmate Will Bruzzese. Senior point guard Jonah Cattaneo rejoins the team after competing last winter for South Burlington, which advanced to the D-I final. Seniors Cabot Hart and Evan Smith are also back along with junior returner Ronnie Riby-Williams.
Junior forward Andrew Tringe is a 6-foot-6 post player who moves up from JV. And Carter Bruzzese, Carson Cody, Cleo Bridge and Clayton Foster are highly skilled freshmen looking to make an immediate impact at the varsity level.
Nikiema, Riby-Williams and Tringe are already dunking the ball in practice and are hoping to treat their fans to some high-flying acrobatics during games. Their team will travel to play St. Johnsbury for a scrimmage Saturday before facing CVU and Mount Mansfield during scrimmages next week.
The Solons will begin the season Dec. 14 at Essex and will host two-time defending D-I champ Rice on Dec. 17. The Capital League portion of the schedule features two games apiece against the other D-II teams in the league. That means MHS will face off twice against Spaulding, U-32, Lake Region, Harwood, Lyndon and Lamoille.
Foster's team will play single contests against Capital rivals Williamstown, Hazen, Randolph, Thetford and league newcomer Peoples Academy. A Jan. 19 home game against perennial D-II power MSJ is also marked in red on the Solons' calendar.
Here are a handful of questions for Foster as his team gears up for Saturday's preseason clash with the Hilltoppers:
TA: How would you rate how things have gone during the first few days of tryouts? Any big surprises?
Foster: "I'm really excited about the team. The young kids had a lot experience together in our program. I think we'll be able to get off to a good start and gel quickly. There's a real excitement about this season. Obviously the returning players are excited to try to defend a championship. But they're also excited to bring in a young group of kids and be leaders and start to bond as a team. And to be a different team this year than last year. We'll be smaller across the board this season. But from an overall skill level, we're going to be really, really deep at all five positions. We're going to be able to play kids at multiple positions across the board. Aside from one player, every kid can play anywhere. Andrew is 6-foot-6 and he's got a big wingspan, so he has a specific role. He's dunking the ball now and he's barely leaving the ground. He's all there."
TA: Has it been easy to establish some early chemistry?
Foster: "They're really intertwined - the whole group. The freshmen and seniors together - you have siblings. And if you go to a court in Montpelier, you're going to find those kids playing basketball with each other. I know Cleo spends a lot of time playing basketball with Rashid in the off-season."
TA: Losing five seniors would be really tough for most teams. But are you feeling good about your chances to defend the title?
Foster: "We think we'll be really completive. Obviously we have to earn it. It's going to be a different mentality early. Last year we were senior-heavy. A lot of seniors had high expectations and it was a team with a clear destination. They knew what we wanted to do and they knew what it would take. This year we have to be patient early and there will be some mistakes and we have to develop on the fly."
TA: Will and Rashid are returning starters. What do they bring to the team both on the court and in general?
Foster: "Will is the unsung hero - not just in basketball, but across the board - regardless of what he's involved in. He's so unselfish, he always puts the team first and he's a great leader. Sometimes it's at the expense of his own stats, but he's more interested in the team's success. And that's impossible to replace. And Rashid, his talent and his level is completely untapped. There's so much more there that we're going to see this year and we're going to find out how good he really is. He's 6-foot-4 and there's so much athleticism there."
TA: North Country and Spaulding both have quite a few returners. What are your thoughts on those two teams?
Foster: "I would expect North Country to be right back or close to where they were last year. We know what that feels like to play against them and we know they're going to come back with a really good team. They're coached really well and they'll put themselves in a good spot. And Spaulding will be a tough opponent for anyone. They're big and they're athletic, so they present a big challenge for us. A lot of our kids and the Spaulding kids play AAU together with that Green Mountain Select team. So it will be fun to have that cross-town rivalry back in the regular season and we play them twice: home and away. And Spaulding will probably end up with a true seed this winter. So you don't have to worry about them as a No. 12 or 13 seed in the first round, which will be nice."
TA: The boys soccer team just went 16-2 after winning it all last year. What are some reasons lately for the school-wide athletic success?
Foster: "The quality of the kids - they're great athletes from great families and it's just a really good community. So many unselfish people are involved and that helps makes it really easy for my job. There's a lot of effort and a lot of hard work that goes into it. They're guys who are great in the classroom too. So it makes it really easy to just have to go to basketball practice and worry about that when everything else is taken care of."
TA: Has it been a pretty seamless transition for Jonah to come back? Did he pretty much pick up where he left off two years ago?
Foster: "It will be seamless. He remained a great friend and teammate, even when he was gone for a year. We can't wait to have him back on the floor with us and back in the locker room. He brings a level of play that's as good as anyone in the state in my mind."
TA: Your team has gone 30-4 the last two years combined, and all four losses were by one possession. Does it feel like anything except making the championship or winning the championship will be a letdown?
Foster: "You just want to put yourself in a position to have a shot. Preparing every day, getting yourself to a point to win as a team to get through some of the tougher games. And it will come down to matchups and who you have to play early in the playoffs. A lot goes into that regular season and trying to get everything done to get a good seed in the playoffs. The kids want to play the best teams we possibly can and they have high expectations. They want to become one of the best teams in Vermont and I know they will."
