EAST MONTPELIER - Sometimes having a good halftime chat makes a world of difference.
Undefeated Montpelier was in serious trouble for the first 40 minutes Thursday night, but the Solons played like a team possessed down the stretch to earn 1-0 boys soccer victory over U-32. Noah Samuelsen assisted Clayton Foster for the game-winning goal midway through the second half and MHS (8-0-1) limited the Raiders (7-2) to a pair of shots on goal during the Capital Division match.
"It was just a beautiful ball," Foster said. "We normally aim for Ronnie (Riby-Williams). But it came to my head and I just finished it."
All eyes were on Ronnie Riby-Williams (12 goals) and U-32's Finn O'Donnell (16 goals) for the majority of the match, but the Solons and Raiders worked hard defensively to contain the elite strikers. Montpelier only fired one shot on goal in the first half before ratcheting up the intensity after the break.
"The first half we came out kind of slow," Samuelsen said. "I think there were a bit of nerves that played into that and we weren't communicating a lot as a team. And during the second-half team talk we were able to bring things together. And going into the second half we moved the ball on attack well. And on defense we were more cohesive and were able to move as a unit better."
Keeper Brio Levitt stopped two shots to help Montpelier earn its fifth shutout victory of the season. The Solons have outscored opponents 12-0 during the past three matches and will begin their quest for a third straight Division II championship appearance when playoffs kick off in a few weeks.
"I think we've just got to grind it out," Foster said. "We just have to play our hardest every game, because anything can happen any game and we could win or lose. We just have to play our hardest."
Keeper AJ Moore made four saves for U-32, which had outscored opponents 41-7 entering Thursday's match.
"I was happy with the way we played," Raiders coach Mike Noyes said. "We played well and it just came down to a set piece."
The high-octane U-32 squad - led by nine seniors - had a difficult time breaking down a MHS defense led by sophomores Carson Cody and Foster and juniors Ben Wetherell, Maclay Ericson and Steven Suppan. The Solons were missing four players, including starting fullbacks Olin Duggan and Carter Bruzzese.
"I thought it was Steven's best game of the year," Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. "We were having a little bit of trouble defending down that flank and he came in and did a great job defending and did a great job with the ball. He really helped us out, especially considering we're down a couple fullbacks. He did a great job of coming in and stepping up and giving the team that boost that we needed."
A first-half save by Levitt on an O'Donnell shot wound up being the toughest stop of the night for the Solons keeper as the Capital City crew completely owned the second half. Montpelier's non-stop offensive pressure prevented the Raiders from generating many quality scoring chances down the stretch.
"In the second half we started playing our game more," Bagley said. "We had better movement in the midfield, better movement off the ball and we were moving the ball quicker. The first half we were taking too many touches, especially in the middle part of the field. And against a good team and a team with good players like U-32, you can't do that. Once we started moving the ball and getting players in the right positions, we were able to get some control in the game and really put them under a lot of pressure."
U-32 threatened to score in the 4th minute when Maddox Heise's shot from the right side was booted over crossbar by a Solon defender. A few moments later O'Donnell's corner kick was cleared out of the penalty area. In the 7th minute a short corner between O'Donnell and Shiloh Weiss resulted in a service that sailed over a crowd of players at the top of the 6-yard box.
Raider Ben Clark delivered a long pass to Heise near the right corner in the 15th minute and Heise followed up with a quick cross that was snared at the near post by Levitt. Montpelier's Aidan Quinn almost broke through for a 1-on-1 scoring chance in the 18th minute, but U-32's Phinnaeus Low beat him to the ball near the penalty stripe. A minute later Low stopped MHS striker Tyler Thomas during another scoring opportunity.
"Dylan (Hinchliffe) and Phin Low played really well today," Noyes aid. "Rory (McLane) had a great game, Noah (Kopsco) did a great job in the back and Cam Tatro came in off the bench."
Moore rose up for his most impressive save of the first half in the 24th minute. Facing his first shot of the match, he backpedaled toward the left corner and jumped into the air before tipping a blast from Will Curtis over the crossbar.
"I thought Will's shot was going to go in and AJ made a really good save," Bagley said. "AJ made a couple of very good saves today."
Montpelier's Josiah Phillips dribbled up the left side in the 28th minute and fired a low shot from a tough angle that rolled wide of the near post. Four minutes later Riby-Williams took on three U-32 defenders at the top of the box and attempted to create space for a shot before running out of real estate. U-32 nearly capitalized on a golden opportunity with 20 seconds left in the half when Weiss got a head on a Caedin Bodach-Turner free kick and barely missed the mark.
According to Bagley, none of his players needed to be reminded of the importance of Thursday's match entering halftime. But it was clear that the Solons played with a newfound purpose after the break.
"These guys all grew up together and I would say probably three-quarters of the kids on the teams play on the same club soccer team," Bagley said. "They play lacrosse together, they know each other and they're all buddies. But the fun thing about that is they get to come out and compete against their friends. It was good well-fought game and two teams that didn't give in. It was a really fun match to be a part of."
Samuelsen absorbed some physical challenges in the second half but showed no signs of fatigue while covering more ground than any other player. He almost set up Thomas on a right-to-left cross before delivering a corner kick in the 44th minute that was cleared by a two-handed block from Moore. A 50th-minute 30-yard fee kick by Samuelsen was knocked wide of the right post. Two minutes later Hinchliffe headed away a 40-yard restart by Samuelsen.
"Noah is a heck of a player and he was on the All-State team last year for a reason,' Bagley said. "He's one of the best players in the state."
The Raiders were handed the first of two yellow cards in the 54th minute after tripping Samuelsen from behind. The Solons senior sent the ensuing 35-yard free kick over the crossbar.
McLane stopped Thomas on a breakaway attempt in the 58th minute, but Samuelsen made the most of another restart to set up the go-ahead goal. His service floated over a pair of teammates at the near post, leaving Foster to battle with Moore and five U-32 defenders. The multi-sport MHS standout timed things perfectly, using the right side of his head to direct the ball in between Moore and Kopsco for a point-blank finish.
"That was a big goal," Bagley said. "We put Clayton up in the box on set pieces for a reason. He's very good at reading the ball in the air and attacking it. That's his second or third goal off a corner kick, so he's obviously pretty good at getting the ball in the goal."
Foster headed another corner by Samuelsen just wide of the right post in the 64th minute. A low corner from the right side by Samuelsen a few minutes later led to a frantic pin-ball sequence inside the penalty area. At the last second Moore dove toward the right post and made his most impressive save of the match. Levitt beat O'Donnell to a 50-50 ball during the final minutes to close out the victory.
"It's a huge win," Samuelsen said. "U-32 - crosstown rivals - and we're coming out here to play them on their home field and the crowd's rowdy. But we kept our focus. They played a really tough match against us. And at the end we came through with a win. But it was definitely exhilarating, to say the least."
Montpelier will travel to play Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Solon girls (8-0) are also undefeated, giving Capital City fans hopes of a first-ever soccer sweep later this fall. The MHS boys will close out the regular season with matches against Lamoille, Paine Mountain, Stowe and Lake Region.
"We've got a long ways to go and we need to take it game by game," Bagley said. "We have a game in two days. So we have to recover and get ready to play Randolph, who's much improved this year."
U-32 will host Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday. The remainder of the Raiders' regular-season schedule features matches against Peoples Academy, Harwood, Spaulding and Paine Mountain.
"We had trouble getting Finn the ball today, but (Montpelier) played well," Noyes said. "If we want to go anywhere, I think we'll have to see them again. So hopefully we'll be ready."
Hartford (9-0) leads the D-II standings in front of Montpelier, Middlbury (7-2), Harwood (7-2) and U-32. North Country (4-2-2), GMVS (3-2) and Rice (4-5) are not far behind.
"It's a really heated and competitive Division II right now," Samuelsen said. "I've been keeping up with D-I, and one team will win one day and then have a surprise loss the other day. But with D-II, there's a strong five or six teams that are really competing for the top. And I think we're definitely up there as No. 1 or 2. But the top five or six are really strong teams that we have to look out for."
