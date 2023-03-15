Anyone who recently moved to Vermont’s Capital City could easily assume that Montpelier is simply a state championship factory when it comes to high school sports.
Those who have been around a bit longer know that the school hasn’t always made a habit of churning out titles and raising banners.
After years — and even decades — of playing second fiddle to rival schools like U-32, a handful of Solon programs are cranking up the celebration music and laying the foundation for legitimate dynasties. Saturday’s 63-36 victory over North Country in the Division II championship gave MHS its third straight boys basketball crown, continuing a trend of at least one Montpelier squad going all the way each season.
Coach Nick Foster’s squad, which featured three starting sophomores, is poised to be a strong favorite to shoot for a rare four-peat next winter. And the hoop team isn’t the only multi-time reigning champ at the school. Girls tennis and boys lacrosse are also flying high after capturing their second consecutive titles last spring and will attempt to make it three in a row in a few months.
Montpelier’s boys soccer team has reached the final match for three consecutive years, walking away with titles in 2020 and 2022. The Solons’ resurgent field hockey team claimed its first championship since 1995 last fall a week after the school’s cross-country running team came within two points of upsetting seven-time defending champ U-32.
The Solons swept the girls and boys Ultimate titles in 2019 and the MHS girls secured a repeat crown in 2021 after the 2020 season was cancelled due to Covid. And this winter the Solons took home runner-up honors in Nordic skiing for both boys and girls.
Multi-sport standout Ronnie Riby-Williams scored 22 points at the Barre Aud during Saturday’s final on the hardwood and now owns five titles between soccer and basketball. He scored the game-winning goal last November during a 1-0 championship victory over Harwood, capping a 17-0-1 season on the pitch. He was joined in the starting basketball lineup by fellow soccer players Carter Bruzzese, Clayton Foster and Carson Cody. Two years ago a pair of older siblings, Leo Riby-Williams and Bobby Cody, completed their senior seasons by running the table with titles in soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
“My brother and a couple of his buddies won three championships in one year,” Carson Cody said. “So I’m thinking about managing the girls tennis team. I’ve gotta match that.”
Coach Foster’s basketball squad finished at 20-4 three years ago after suffering a 53-52 loss to Fair Haven in the final. The Solons beat North Country, 65-57, in front an eerily quiet Barre Aud during the finals two years after playing in front of no fans all season due to Covid-related restrictions. Montpelier wound up with a 10-0 record that year and went 23-1 last winter, capping the season with a 66-39 drubbing against MSJ in the championship.
“They’re so composed,” coach Foster said of his athletes. “With their leadership, they’re able to move on from a mistake really well. It makes it so much easier to coach a team that doesn’t get down on themselves after they miss a shot or turn the ball over — or is down at the half. If you think about that (2022) soccer championship, they got two shots on goal and won the game 1-0. So they’re pretty good at playing through tough times.”
The Solons’ basketball success dates back over a century, with the 1922 Solons earning a 27-16 quarterfinal victory over Spaulding before suffering a 24-20 semifinal loss to Hardwick. The Solons made it to the semis again in 1923 and finished runners-up in 1924. Montpelier captured the first of the program’s nine titles in 1925 with a 22-19 win over Rutland and defended its crown the following year with a 41-17 rout over Spaulding.
The Capital City crew also experienced over a half-century of close calls and early playoff exits from 1950-2004. A powerhouse squad in 2000 finished 22-2 following a 65-61 defeat vs. Bellows Falls in the title game. The Solons lost to U-32, 42-36, in the 2003 final and fell short against the Raiders, 49-39, in the 2004 championship. The third time was the charm for former coach Dave Nelson’s team in 2005 when John Dellipriscoli nailed a corner 3-pointer during the final seconds to give his team a 45-44 championship victory over Mill River.
Nelson’s teams advanced to the Aud again in 2007 and 2009 but bowed out in the semifinals. After that Montpelier went a decade without making it past the quarterfinal round, with coach Foster’s side failing to earn a single victory in 2015.
But since then the Solons have returned to their winning ways, avenging countless losses in the process. A 54-35 semifinal victory over U-32 in 2020 was the start of Montpelier’s current seven-game winning streak vs. the Raiders, who dominated MHS during the previous decade.
According to Cody, the program’s steady shift away from tolerating athlete-to-athlete criticism has created an uplifting atmosphere where success breeds success.
“I remember when my brother used to play and the players weren’t as kind as we are now,” Cody said. “Everyone, if you missed a shot back then, they were kind of rude to each other. And now it’s like, ‘Oh, you’re good. Make the next one.’ We’re really good at doing that.”
Senior Andrew Tringe wasn’t a starter on the basketball team last winter, but he honed his craft in the paint and emerged as one of Vermont’s premier shot-blockers this year. The 6-foot-7 center is also one of the area’s top pitchers for baseball and will attempt to guide the Solons to their first championship appearance since 1967 on the diamond this spring.
Being surrounded by so many other multi-sport standouts on the basketball court made Tringe’s job easier this winter while facing off against teams like Hazen and Spaulding that boasted more experienced big men down low.
“Look at this team: We’ve got some athletes,” Tringe said. “I feel like that translates to every sport. But we’re all so competitive, we all want this so bad and it worked out.”
In some ways, Montpelier has quickly transformed from a perennial dark horse receiving support from neutral observers to a school that many fans now root against because the Solons are so successful. But even in the most recent soccer and basketball seasons, there were times when MHS resembled more of a David than a Goliath.
Coach Eric Bagley’s soccer squad may have gone unbeaten last fall, but Montpelier was outplayed for much of the title match against a Harwood squad that scored 61 unanswered goals late in the season. The Highlanders outshot Montpelier 9-2 and held an 8-0 advantage on corner kicks, but Riby-Williams was the difference-maker by scoring his 27th goal of the season.
“There’s nothing wrong with being the underdog, as long as you go out and work hard,” Riby-Williams said. “We know that these Montpelier Solons will put in the work and do what needs to be done to win these championships.”
The Solons faced all they could handle again last week during a semifinal basketball showdown with undefeated Spaulding. Montpelier lost to the Crimson Tide twice during the regular season and watched an early eight-point lead disappear in the blink of an eye as Spaulding pulled ahead by a dozen points in the second quarter.
But foul trouble eventually caught up with the Granite City boys, allowing MHS to ice things from the foul line during a 60-53 victory. Cody erupted for 30 points in the back-and-forth clash, while Riby-Williams contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.
“We’ve been in a lot of championships with the squad, so we’re used to it,” Cody said.
The MHS players will enjoy some well-deserved down time and allow the gravity of their latest accomplishment to sink in during the next few weeks. The Solons have only had a few days to rest since the final, but there’s no doubt that the underclassmen are already champing at the bit to prepare for their title defense next winter.
“We should be really good, but we’re going to have to work,” coach Foster said. “We cannot be complacent and think that just because we’re a year older we’re going to be better. But I have no doubt. These kids are going to work in the off-season and they’re going to be ready to go.”
