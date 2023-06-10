SOUTH BURLINGTON - With a boys Ultimate title on the line, Montpelier's Olin Duggan was the perfect candidate to seal the deal at his home away from home.
The Montpelier senior caught the game-winning pass on an assist from Andre Savard during extra time, lifting the No. 5 Solons to Saturday's 12-10 finals victory over No. 3 CVU. Duggan returned to the turf field at South Burlington High School and walked away with another trophy after leading the Solons to a pair of soccer championships at the same venue during the past three years.
"I just saw a little bit of open space and Andre passed to me," Duggan said. "I went to the ground, my fingers wrapped around it and I came up with it. There was wasn't going much through my head. It was just kind of spur of the moment."
The diving grab prevented the game from going to Universe point, sending the Capital City fans into a frenzy. The two-point win cemented the Solons' third playoff upset in a six-day span after MHS secured a 15-5 quarterfinal victory at Leland & Gray and a wild 9-8 semifinal win over previously undefeated South Burlington.
"We played as a team and we didn't stop fighting," Montpelier's Beorn Morrow-Caron said. "We went out and we went down 2-0 and we just kept on increasing the intensity and played harder and harder until we hammered it home."
CVU scored two unanswered goals in the first five minutes of play, but MHS responded with a 6-2 run. Montpelier led 8-7 entering halftime and recorded the first two goals after the break, but that lead was far from safe for a Solons team that had watched early advantages disappear in a flash during other games. The Solons squandered an 8-4 halftime advantage during an 11-9 loss to South Burlington in the regular season, and they watched a 7-3 lead at the break vanish into thin air during Thursday's semifinal.
"We were up two breaks at half," Mack said. "And the last time we played CVU and the two times we played South Burlington, we were up at half and then we were hemorrhaging points in the second half. And today everyone was sick or had an injury on the line. But it's the depth and resilience of our team."
Montpelier captured its second crown in program history after going all the way in 2019 with a 14-9 victory over Burlington in the title game. The Solons suffered an 11-9 quarterfinal loss to Colchester in the 2021 playdowns and were eliminated by Burlington, 15-9, during last year's semis.
Mack's squad returned a talented crew of players this spring, including nine seniors. Although the Solons were widely considered one of the preseason favorites to compete for the crown, Morrow-Caron and some his teammates were motivated throughout the season by skeptics who thought that their squad was overrated.
"We beat the fraud-watch claims today," Morrow-Caron said. "We went out and we lost to CVU in the regular season, we lost to South Burlington in the regular season. Every single one of our players - especially our seniors developing over the last three years - have seen massive improvement over the season. And we showed it right here today."
Morrow-Caron wound up pacing MHS with three goals to go along with one assist. He celebrated with gusto after every point by his team, raising his hands toward the sky and sending a hush over the CVU crowd.
"We were definitely the underdogs when it comes to fans, both this game and the semifinal game," Morrow-Caron said. "And we went out and we silenced them. I was told multiple times going into this game that every team is rooting for us and that every team wanted us to win this matchup. And then I looked over and there were more people on the CVU side of the field. So just to see that and beat the people that wanted us to lose, it feels incredible."
Ethan Borland and Wyatt Smith each contributed two goals and one assist in the victory. Duggan finished with two goals despite competing in Ultimate for just the second season.
"I came here and the atmosphere of this, compared to soccer, is way different," Duggan said. "This is way more chill and I think it just lets me loosen up and have a lot more fun and play way better. And it's fitting to be here - I love this field."
Duggan did a little bit of everything for the Solons' soccer squad, which reached the Division II final for the third straight year last fall and earned a 1-0 championship victory over Harwood. He was enjoying a powder day with his friends in the Mad River Valley two winters ago when Morrow-Caron pitched the idea that Duggan try out for the Ultimate squad.
"Olin and I were skiing one day at Sugarbush and I was like, 'We've got spots on varsity. I can guarantee you a spot if you come out,'" Morrow-Caron said. "And he was like, 'Sure.' So I told Cameron, 'This Olin kid has got to come out and he's got to be on varsity.' And Cam was just like, 'I'll trust you right now.' And the rest is history."
The Solons have depended a lot on their upperclass leaders the past few years, but it's the team's balance across the field that helped MHS reach the next level. That depth was a powerful foce Saturday, as Savard (two assists), Evan Benoit (one assist) and Ethan Toth chipped in with one goal apiece.
"Andre never pulls for us, but he pulled a couple great ones today," Mack said. "And we got most of our pulls in bounds - if not every single one. And CVU had a couple bricks and that definitely helped us."
Cale Ellingson registered two assists and provided a much-needed safety net as one of the team's main handlers. Liam Boyles, Gabe Hall and Jovan Strange also tallied assists in the victory.
"We knew that our offense could pretty much work on them," Ellingson said. "We got into their zone and it was really just the wings on both sides being super active. They were making sick throws, but we still had them beat and Wyatt and Beorn had some sick throws for us."
An arm injury left Ellingson sidelined for the final three weeks of the regular season, but he returned with slightly limited abilities for playoffs and tweaked his approach in order make an immediate impact.
"This was my first game playing with a flick," Ellingson said. "I threw at the end of the half to Ethan and my shoulder hurt so bad and I thought I overdid it. But just to be able to throw one final flick and to get Andre open to let us score at the end, that was so nice."
Jonan Story, Victor Colon and DJ Steinman led the way for a CVU squad that featured seven scorers. They each tallied two goals and one assist, while teammate Brendan Fellows contributed one goal and two assists. Jacob Lepple (one goal, one assist and Zach Spitznagle (one goal, one assist) also recorded multiple points in the loss. Tom Roberts (one goal), Thomas Garavelli (two assists) and Charlie Garavelli (one assist) were additional weapons for the Redhawks.
"I knew they were going to play us super evenly the entire time and they're extremely well-coached," Mack said. "Sy (Amadore), their coach, does everything as he should. Their players were always in the right position. They're a deep, deep program with not many standouts and they just grind and grind. In their system, they did a side stack - which we knew they were going to do. And we started to clamp down more on that. We would not have won that without switching up our defensive looks and forcing them to move the disc through all of their players and get it out of the hands of their handlers."
The Solons opened their semifinal matchup in a zone defense but transitioned to a person-to-person defensive strategy after the first point against the Wolves. Mack's squad mixed in portions of both strategies during the title clash, overloading on CVU's initial handlers with a swarming style before switching to 1-on-1 coverage if the Redhawks were able to string together some quick passes.
"It was dependent upon the weather," Mack said of the championship tactics. "And we ended up with a wind that was downwind and upwind. So we knew any time we were pulling downwind and they had to throw it upwind that we're throwing zone on them every single time. And all of our breaks in the first half came from that defensive look. And in the second half it was just, 'Who can keep pushing?' And our top-end talent absolutely came through. The crowd was loud and we had a reputation coming in of making calls - and maybe some view it as being generous to us. But we try to play the game as it's meant to be played: by the rules. So when we think there's a call, we call it. At one point they said that (Morrow-Caron) dropped it. And he said, 'You know what? If you think you saw that, then that's fine.' So that's what I want to see out of my players. And I respect the heck out of CVU and all the work they've done, but we earned that."
Montpelier kicked off the game with a 50-yard pull and quickly flashed a person-to-person defensive formation. After a few give-and-go's near the end zone, Lepple assisted a wide-open Roberts for the game's first scoring play less than two minutes into action. The Solons attempted to equalize on a long throw to the back of the end zone, but a successful catch was negated because the MHS cutter was a few inches out of bounds. Story caught a bending throw a minute later for a 2-0 Redhawks advantage.
Morrow-Caron rolled the dice with a long pass toward Smith in the end zone, but Thomas Garavelli stepped in front of the attempt and recorded an interception. Quinn Bagnato hauled in a long throw to give the Redhawks prime field position on their next trip up the field, but Morrow-Caron picked off a pas a few seconds later in front of the end zone.
Both teams struggled with some control issues during the next minute, resulting in a pair of turnovers. After Montpelier regained possession, Benoit sprinted up the middle and found himself all by himself to put his team on the scoreboard by snagging pass from Borland with 79 minutes left on the clock.
Benoit is a freshman who wasn't even sure he'd compete at the varsity level during the beginning of the season. But over the past few months he steadily emerged as one of the state's top handlers in addition to proving his mettle as an agile scoring threat.
"It was really hard for me all year and I was dealing with bigger guys guarding me," Benoit said. "It was hard for me to get open, but I learned how to do it with other strategies. And I think I figured it out."
Three minutes later a dropped CVU pass near the end zone gave Montpelier a prime chance to pull even. The Solons worked their short-passing game to move the disc laterally and then Ellingson set up Savard with a pinpoint assist to tie the game at 2-2. The Redhawks pulled ahead again on their next possession when Spitznagle caught a pass from Fellows a few inches in front of a Solons defender.
Montpelier was poised to score a few seconds after the ensuing pull, but those hopes were dashed by swatting defensive play by CVU's Kyle Stewart. MHS regained control of the disc and Morrow-Caron scored almost immediately, resulting in a 3-3 tie. Following another CVU turnover, Savard threaded the needle to Morrow-Caron for a 4-3 advantage.
Cadence Centers made an athletic catch on Montpelier's next possession and then played the disc backwards to Ellingson before the Solons called a timeout while positioned 17 yards away from the end zone. Boyles set up Toth for a 5-3 advantage to keep the Solons rolling with 62 minutes on the clock.
CVU struck back 30 seconds later after Colon got his fingertips on a long pass and briefly lost control before grabbing the deflected disc before it hit the turf. Colon glanced up and spotted a streaking Steinman in the end zone to close the gap to 5-4. But once again Montpelier came right back and served up a scoring play by dicing up the CVU defense. Morrow-Caron set up Smith for a 6-4 cushion with 59 minutes remaining.
Steinman assisted Lepple before Duggan scored on a Hall offering, resulting in a 7-5 Montpelier lead. Fellows caught a pass a few inches from the end zone and had no trouble connecting to Story, trimming the deficit to 7-6.
Strange picked off a CVU pas in the end zone, but then the Solons failed to capitalize on a high-percentage scoring opportunity in transition. Impressive field vision by Thomas Garavelli set the stage for a long heave toward the left position of the end zone, where Fellows had all the time in the world to cap another scoring drive.
Strange was fouled while making a face-first bid 12 yards from the end zone and hobbled over to the sideline to check in with the athletic trainer. A diving defensive play by Bagnato spoiled a potential MHS goal and then the Redhawks missed out on a chance of their own when Sawyer Falkenbush came up inches away from catching a 45-yard heave. A few minutes later an impromptu hammer throw by Ellingson flew over a teammate and fell toward Borland for an 8-7 halftime lead.
Even though Montpelier was poised to receive the disc to begin the second half, the Solons weren't taking anything granted.
"It crossed our mind and at half we were like, 'We've been here before. We've given up these leads,'" Duggan said. "But we just stayed focussed this time. It's a big occasion, but we were ready to play."
The Redhawks caught a break when Montpelier athletes dropped a pair passes headed toward the end zone during the opening minutes of the second half. But the Solons quickly got the disc back and made the Redhawks pay the third time when Benoit assisted Smith, stretching the lead to 9-7 entering the final 27 minutes of regulation. A handful of incompletions eventually led to a Strange goal on a Morrow assist, making it a 10-7 game with 24 minutes on the clock.
"Our defense was mostly full zone," Ellingson said. "And once they broke it down, that was when we switched. We had a few poachy looks where we don't mark the handlers and we just hoped they don't hurt us. And they didn't in this game."
Three minutes later Colon reeled in a drifting pass from Thomas Garavelli to slice the deficit to a pair of goals. Thomas Garavelli prevented a Solons point by leaping into the air for a D, but Morrow-Caron knocked down a CVU pass at the other end of the field. A pair of disputed calls led to a Montpelier turnover with 14 minutes remaining, but a minute later Smith lofted a 12-yard pass to Borland for an 11-8 cushion.
"We went into this game knowing what they wanted and we practiced for their system," Morrow-Caron said. "We knew that they would just be attacking the cones - attacking corners of the end zone. So we just were chillier, we poached off and we just took away the space they wanted. And when we were playing good defense, they didn't look like they could do anything. …On multiple points we started off in a zone to take away the open space and force them to throw as many open throws as they could - just because we felt like the more throws they threw, the more likely they were to turn it over. But as they got closer and closer to the end zone, we knew their throws were precise enough that we needed to play tighter. And that's when we would collapse."
CVU stormed back and nearly scored shortly with 10 minutes on the cloc, as Spitznagle launched a pass to Lepple and watched the disc soar a little too high of the target. The Redhakws forced a quick turnover and promptly capitalized, with Spitznagle setting up Seinman for a close-range scoring play heading into the final eight minutes.
Spitznagle broke up a passing sequence on Montpelier's subsequent possession and attempted to score on a hammer throw. However, Morrow-Carron got a hand on the disc at the last second to keep his team's two-goal lead intact.
A Hail Mary scoring attempt by CVU was wildly off the mark entering the last four minutes. Following a MHS timeout, Colon caught a pass from Story to make it 11-10 at the end of regulation.
With Montpelier attempting to stave off a Universe point, the Solons linked together a bunch of high-percentage passes before Savard took a bit of a risk and fired the disc into the end zone. Duggan was closely marked on the play but laid out on the unforgiving playing surface to make the biggest catch of his Ultimate career.
"It's a little painful, but you have to risk it," Duggan said. "No little bit of pain can stop me from doing that to win the game like that. It's just a great feeling."
This year's MHS seniors were Strange, Duggan, Borland, Hall, Ellingson, Morrow-Caron, Boyoles, Toth and Jasper Turner. Savard, Centers, Smith and Fletcher Turner represented the junior class, joining forces with sophomore Forrest Holloway. Benoit, Embry Ericson, Jasper Ecklund and Dax Descharnais all stepped up for the varsity squad as freshmen.
"We had the Covid year, and then our sophomore year we were pretty middle of the road," Ellingson said. "It was pretty much sophomores only and we were really the starting crew out there. Then our junior year we gained Olin. And out of nowhere we just came up and we went 10-1 into the postseason and had a heartbreaking game against BHS - they were well-coached and always going to be scary to play. And that day we changed our Instagram group chat to '2023 Champs.' And we're here right now. We lost to CVU and we lost to South Burlington by a combined two points in the regular season. I went down with the shoulder (injury) and then we went out to (the Pioneer Valley Invitational) and we got third in our group and went 5-1 against superb teams. We came back and we were just ready. There was something about it: We felt chilly and everybody was just ready to go out there. We got key contributions from freshmen like Dax and Evan. And Cadence, out of nowhere, just showed up and shut down one of their best players. We had not played against a team that was so consistent in everything they do. They were roasting up line and our game plan didn't work on them. And yet we still came up with a huge win."