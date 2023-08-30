It’s good to be king, but sometimes being the dark horse has its benefits.
Last fall the Montpelier boys cross country team embraced that role early and ran with it all season, coming up two points shy of stunning seven-time defending champ U-32 at the state meet. This year the Solons aren’t shy about announcing their intentions of finally snapping the Raiders’ title streak, and they’re fully invested in a pack mentality to accomplish that lofty goal.
While the 2022 Solons were best known for their star racer, Avery Smart, the current Capital City squad is all about balance and leading from behind. In a sport where the top five athletes on a team score points in each race, Montpelier boasts enough depth that its junior varsity team could easily be competitive against lots of varsity squads.
“What’s great about this team is they don’t have the outlier out there,” MHS coach Nancy Mears said. “My goal for them is to try to get No. 1-5 within 30 seconds. And they’ve been working together for that. Because the closer they can be — and then pulling in those No. 6 and 7 people — then if somebody does have a bad race, that No. 6 or 7 fills in. So I am hopeful that their spread is going to be a lot less than it was last year. It means we miss that first really high place. But these guys could be pushing together to fill that in.”
Smart’s winning 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 55.6 seconds during last year’s state championship will be tough to match for anyone in Division II. However, the return of Noah Rivera (seventh, 17:53.4), Ezra Merrill-Triplett (10th, 18:17.5), Jay Borland (14th, 18:46), Caleb Rockcastle (22nd, 19:18.2), Luke Murphy (28th, 19:39.3) and Samuel Brondyke (29th, 19:39.4) gives Montpelier plenty of firepower near the front of the pack.
The initial scoring at the 2022 state championships indicated that MHS and U-32 were tied, meaning that the title would be decided by whichever team had the fastest No. 6 runner. Murphy’s time was set to tip the scales in the Solons’ favor, but a post-race review of a photo finish resulted in a razor-thin victory for the Raiders.
“It was a heartbreaker because it came within two points,” Mears said. “And we had to contest one of the places because it was the same time. But one of our guys, Noah, and one of their guys got the same time. So they did a photo finish and that was the two points right there. And I think it really lit a fire under all of them to really work over the summer and they really came together as a team after that.”
Fifteen years ago the Solons barely had enough numbers to even field a team, with former coach Carmen Lagala helping to build the squad from the ground up after several seasons when MHS athletes competed strictly on an individual basis. Liam McSweeney, Chris Keller, Sam Brigham, Phillip Williams, Chris Gaboriault and Sean Dowling formed the 2008 squad, allowing MHS to regain some statewide respect.
After multiple years of steady gains, the 2015 Solons dethroned four-time defending champ Harwood. That season MHS placed three runners in the top five and four in the top 10 to hold off runner-up U-32 by three points. It gave the Solons their first boys title since 1986, and it was also the last time that the Raiders lost at a state meet.
“After they won the state meet in 2015 they had a few years of the ‘rogue’ really good runner, but not a full team,” Mears said. “And I think after Covid we just started building back up again, so I’m feeling really good.”
One big reason for Mears’ optimism is the return of senior Sage Grossi, who sat out his junior running season to focus on dryland training for Nordic skiing. He crossed the line in 20:43.4 at the state meet during his freshman year and showcased tremendous improvement by recording a time of 18:15.4 during D-II championships as a sophomore.
“Last year people were trying to twist my arm to (join the team), and this year I came to doing it on my own,” Grossi said. “I’m always wanting to train for Nordic skiing — that’s my main sport. But I decided this year that, with Craftsbury being so far away, it makes more sense to run here. And the other reason is that I’ve just struggled with injury with running in the past — and I kind of figured that out this year. And it’s a lot of fun to be here with the team. The team is really great and it’s nice to have practices right after school right here. It’s just a fun environment.”
Grossi plans to ski at the Division I level in college and nearly led Montpelier to its first Nordic title in school history last winter. He placed second in freestyle and fourth in classic at state championships, guiding MHS to runner-up honors in Division II.
“I would say that (skiing and running) definitely complement each other,” Grossi said. “You’ve got to add a little bit on to your cross country training to make sure you’re still building for ski season — whether that’s just going to the gym or doing some roller skiing or whatever. But they definitely complement each other. And going into ski season, getting some of that harder aerobic work in with running is really great.”
The addition of Grossi to the lineup marks the second straight year that the Solons have received a crucial boost during preseaon. Two years ago Rivera competed for Harwood and was one of the fastest sophomores in the state, delivering a time of 17:59.9 at the state meet. But he decided to transfer to Montpelier in 2022 and was one of the Solons’ top racers all season.
“It’s great to have people who are bit faster — and chasing people down is fun,” Grossi said. “And they’ve managed to really motivate people this summer. Especially Ezra: He was really reaching out to a bunch of people. And now that Noah is here with preseason starting, I’m sure he’ll be motivating people as well. It’s always nice to have some strong leadership on the team.”
Last winter’s Nordic success carried over to the spring track and field season, with a big crew of Solons excelling in middle- and long-distance events. Oliver Laxer placed 10th in the 800 (2:10.54) during the state championships, while Brondyke was 13th in the 1,500 (4:44.75) and Rockcastle was 18th (4:52.43). Borland finished fourth in the 3,000 with a time of 9:44.97. He was followed by Brondyke (eighth, 10:05.22), Murphy (ninth, 10:05.92), Merrill-Triplett (10th, 10:24.02) and Chase Ehrlich (13th, 10:33.91).
Many of those Solons continued to ramp up their weekly mileage throughout the summer, meeting up for long runs in Calais and adding some shorter intervals in Montpelier.
“My personal theory is they don’t need to put in as many miles as they’ve been putting in,” Mears said. “But it’s an individual thing over the summer. And my feeling is that I want to support them to continue the training at the level that they are. So I don’t want to hold them back, but I also want to make sure that they don’t get injured. That’s my constant battle with them.”
Murphy and Brondyke turned some heads last April while excelling at the Craftsbury Mud And Ice Quadrathon, which consists of an 8-kilometer ski, a 5-mile run, a 3-mile paddle and an 11-mile bike. Murphy placed fourth in 2 hours, 11 minutes and was trailed by Sam Brondyke (2:21.57). The following week both athletes returned to the start line at the Paul Mailman 10-Miler. Brondyke wound up eighth out of 50 racers in 1:06.34, while Murphy was ninth in 1:07:30
This past Sunday Murphy and Brondyke tackled another grueling course while competing in the Race To The Top Of Vermont, which features 2,564 feet of elevation gain during a 4.3-mile ascent up the Mount Mansfield Toll Road. Murphy finished 12th out of 250 racers in 39:51.8 and Brondyke cracked the top-50 in 46:33.6.
“I’ve trained a lot more this summer than I did last summer,” Murphy said. “We lost Avery, who is really good. But I think everyone else has gotten better. So we should be good this year. ...We have a lot of decent people right now, so I think we can get a lot of top-5’s and good places.”
The Solons trained a lot with U-32’s runners in recent years and worked out together last winter during the indoor track and field season. But the cross-town rivalry is still alive and well as Montpelier’s top dogs take aim at a Raiders program that triumphed at New England Championships two years ago. Some of U-32’s top performers from the 2022 state meet will be marked men this fall, including Cyrus Hansen (second, 17:07.6), Taggart Schrader (sixth, 17:53.4), Tennessee Lamb (31st, 19:46.6), Benjamin Warfield (33rd, 19:50) and Greg Hayward (44th, 20:23.6). Middlebury’s top performers at last year’s D-II championships included Baker Nelson (12th, 18:24.3), Baxter Harrington (13th, 18:43.8), Kaden Hammond (15th, 18:58.4), Matias Citarella (19th, 19:14.4), Ethan Spritzer (30th, 19:42) and Matthew Berg (34th, 19:58.6).
“Anybody could sneak in there and I don’t keep track of where everybody is,” Mears said. “I want to know where my runners are, but I’m not comparing them against others: I’m not a Strava Stalker. And they do it enough themselves that I don’t have to do it. I think it’s a super friendly rivalry between us and U-32: They run together with those guys all the time and Andrew (Tripp) is a great supporter for me. So they want to win, but it’s friendly.”
Coach Rome Aja led the Montpelier boys to eight D-II track and field titles in a nine-year span from 1985-93. During the past two decades Central Vermont schools have dominated the D-II cross country championships, with Harwood, Montpelier and U-32 combining to win 16 of the past 17 boys titles. On the girls’ side, either Harwood or U-32 has claimed the top prize for 14 straight years.
“It’s been the same old teams all the time,” Mears said. “I think we struggle with numbers a lot. And last year they introduced volleyball, so we lost some kids to volleyball. We lose some girls to field hockey too. But the more successful that the team can be, the more enticing it’s going to be for kids to come out for the team. So last year, with these guys coming so close to winning, I think it really inspired them to work together over the summer. And if they can pull it off this year, I think it’s going to keep the team growing with more depth — instead of just having those few star runners to pull the whole weight of it.”