MONTPELIER - Pitcher Caleb Richardson savored every moment on the mound while leading the Montpelier baseball team to a 23-5 victory over Danville.
Caleb Richardson allowed one hit over four innings while recording eight strikeouts and issuing four walks. The performance was the starting pitching debut as well as a swan song for Richardson, who is set to move out of state.
"Caleb has been with our program for awhile and he's actually moving," Montpelier baseball coach Logan Cooke said. "This was his first start on the mound for us and it will be his last. It's really great to see him come out and get rewarded for all of his work. He's been a super dedicated baseball player and his family is taking him down south. But he's been practicing all spring to be with his teammates. And when we saw the schedule, we were determined to get this game in so he could pitch for us. And he also batted leadoff and had a couple hits at the plate. His teammates were super excited for him."
Will Talbert went 4-for-4 at the plate with a one-run double. He scored four runs in his first varsity game. Teammate Andrew Tringe went 2-for-4 with a double four RBIs, while Keegan Smith went 2 for 3 and scored two runs for the Solons. Relief pitcher Braeden Adams struck out one batter and did not allow any hits during the final inning.
"There weren't a ton of balls in play," Cooke said. "Caleb really kept them hitting the ball softly. So there were a lot of shallow, easy pop-ups. They had one hit: It was a hard-hit ball to the gap. But other than that, there wasn't a lot of contact. It's nice this time of the year to not have the defense tested."
Montpelier's roster features one senior, five juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen. The Solons will host Northfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. All spring teams are returning to action for the first time in nearly two years because the 2020 season was cancelled due to Covid.
"It's obviously a situation that no one's been in before," Cooke said. "These juniors and our one senior were on a team that had a lot of really good players in 2019. We graduated eight players last year on a team that didn't play. So when all these juniors were freshmen, they were more role players because there was a lot of talent on that team. What really impressed me was last year when summer ball and fall ball started, every one of our players played both those seasons for our team. Even though they didn't get a season last year, they've been playing a ton of baseball. And they picked up where they off last fall. A lot of the kids have been working with private coaches and hitting the (batting) cages in Chittenden County. We're young and we'll have our growing pains. But we'll try to carry the energy and excitement from today into Thursday's game."
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 9, Burlington 6
BURLINGTON - The defending champions kicked off the 2021 season with a narrow victory to extend their winning streak to a dozen games, dating back to 2019.
"We were really excited to start off our season with a win, especially against a team like Burlington," Montpelier coach Nolan Benoit said. "It was windy, which made it a challenging game with lots of turnovers. But the girls worked super hard. Their hard work and clear communication on the field made the difference for us."
Montpelier won the first varsity girls high school Ultimate championship in the country by piecing together an 11-0 campaign two years ago. Benoit's team coasted to a 15-1 semifinal victory over Lyndon before earning a 15-8 win over CVU in the championship. Last year's season was cancelled because of the pandemic. The Solons will host CVU for a title rematch at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.