There were 110 seniors who received their diplomas from Montpelier High School last Friday night during a 90-minute ceremony.
The hustle and bustle of one of the Capital City’s biggest days could have been overwhelming — on many levels. But 11 of those graduates knew that they had to balance the joy of the momentous occasion with the need to fully prepare for competing in a state championship the following day.
As it turns out, multi-tasking is just one of the Solons’ many strengths.
On the girls lacrosse field, goalie Emily Fuller (seven saves) and defender Grace Nostrant stepped up for a cooperative U-32-Montpelier squad during an 8-4 championship victory over Woodstock. The Raiders trailed 3-1 midway through the first half of the D-II title game before rallying past the Wasps in convincing fashion.
The come-from-behind effort led to the program’s fourth crown, following up previous titles from 2006, 2014 and 2018. Coach Emilie Connor’s squad avenged last year’s 9-8 playoff loss to Vergennes by routing the Commodores, 11-6, in the semis. The team will carry a 12-game winning streak into next season after piecing together a 16-2 record this spring.
Montpelier’s boys Ultimate final was also a back-and-forth affair, with the Solons erasing an early 2-0 deficit against CVU and hanging on late to secure a 12-10 victory. Jovan Strange, Olin Duggan, Ethan Borland, Gabe Hall, Cale Ellingson, Jasper Turner, Beorn Morrow-Caron, Ehtan Toth and Liam Boyles capped their senior seasons in style, leading No. 5 MHS to its third straight upset victory of the week.
“The seniors did not have a second to themselves in three straight days,” Solons coach Cameron Mack said. “So the adversity that every team and every person deals with at the end of a school year, I feel like we had it in spades with nine seniors. And we absolutely rose to the occasion exactly when we needed to. There was a point when we turned it over on that second-to-last point and we gave them a gift-wrapped opportunity. And because there was still time on the clock when CVU scored, that meant that we had to play the point out. And so if we didn’t score and they had tied it, then it would have gone to Universe — which is how they beat us the last time.”
The Solons’ whirlwind Ultimate week started with a 15-5 quarterfinal victory at Leland & Gray on Monday. After the MHS players returned from the four-hour round-trip trek, they had two days of practice to gear up for Thursday’s semifinal under the lights at top-seeded South Burlington. The penalty-filled showdown against the undefeated Wolves went down to the wire as both teams attempted to overcome some contentious calls and rain-soaked conditions. Montpelier led 7-3 heading into halftime but surrendered four unanswered points after the break before barely closing out a 9-8 victory.
Following Friday’s graduation, the Solons went back to work against the Redhawks and treated fans to a masterful performance after falling behind early.
“(Friday) night was hard,” Ellingson said. “This entire week I’ve been thinking about trying to sleep, but no. I was crying at graduation and then realized that I had to be (at the championship) and be ready. When we played South Burlington, the only thing we could all think about was, ‘Let’s go play South Burlington.’ And then, ‘Shoot, we’re graduating.’ It’s been too many emotions. I wish it would have been a little farther apart.”
The Solons are now two-time Ultimate champs after going all the way in 2019 when Vermont became the first state in the country to give the sport varsity status. Coach Nolan Benoit and the Montpelier girls recorded a perfect season in 2019 and went undefeated again in 2021 after the 2020 campaign was cancelled due to Covid. Benoit’s nephew, Evan, was a star freshman handler on this year’s squad, adding extra motivation for the former coach to come out of semiretirement and serve under Mack as an assistant coach for the final weeks of the season.
“Nolan and Cam, as a team, were great together,” Morrow-Caron said. “Just being able to have Nolan at the few games he was at this season changed our culture and changed our team only for the better. And Cameron is one of the best people I know. He is an incredible Frisbee player and he brings our culture. He brings us together and makes us a team. And that is his strength and that is what we needed, especially this year.”
Montpelier boys lacrosse also had plenty of reasons to celebrate after capturing its third straight Division III championship with Thursday’s 11-9 victory over Mount Abraham. Coach John Grasso’s side was in command after three quarters while leading 11-4, but the Eagles score five straight goals in a five-minute span and forced the Solons to show their true colors during the final minutes. The majority of Montpelier’s 16 lacrosse seniors also competed on a cooperative MHS-U-32 hockey team that won the D-II crown last winter by scoring the tying goal with a second remaining and serving up the game-winner during the second overtime period.
Brendan Tedeschi assisted the game-tying goal in hockey and delivered the dagger during a man-down breakaway in OT. He also excelled in the lacrosse final, recording three goals and one assist to complement a five-goal outburst by teammate Tae Rossmassler. The hockey and lacrosse programs have benefitted tremendously from a marriage of convenience through the cooperative arrangement between the Solons and Raiders, but it’s still unclear if U-32 will attempt to form its own team again next spring.
“I don’t know will happen with Montpelier and U-32 next and if they’re going to split ways — that’s up to the AD’s and the schools,” Tedeschi said. “But I wish the best for both teams, or the team that’s after me.”
The boys lacrosse three-peat also resulted in a budding Grasso dynasty after the Montpelier coach’s wife, Krista, led the Solons to their first field hockey championship since 1995 last fall. A few hours before Montpelier earned a 1-0 field hockey victory over Fair Haven in the finals, Montpelier’s boys soccer team made its third straight championship appearance and walked away with its second title in three years. The previous week Montpelier’s boys cross country running squad came up two points shy of upsetting seven-time defending champ U-32 during the D-II state meet.
This past winter coach Nick Foster and the Montpelier boys basketball squad handed cross-town rival Spaulding its first loss of the season in the semis before blowing out North Country in the final. That gave the Solons their third straight crown, and next year’s squad will be formidable championship contenders again after Foster leaned heavily on three sophomore starters during the most recent title run.
The school’s girls tennis dominance finally ended last week in the semifinals, preventing coach JP Lassner’s squad from matching basketball and lacrosse with a three-peat. But the future is bright for a squad that only graduated two players: Rachana Cherian and Juliet Allen. Despite losing seven of nine starters from the 2022 roster, this spring Montpelier went 12-4 and earned the top seed in the playoffs for the second straight year.
“JP is the backbone of the team,” Allen said. “His passion makes us a lot more passionate and he makes us want to try a lot harder. If we had a coach that wasn’t super into it or wasn’t as passionate as JP, I don’t think we would have done nearly as well this season. This is my first year, and I don’t think I would have improved nearly as much if we didn’t have a coach who was as passionate as JP was. And having Lucas (Bates) come out here every single day to help as well just helps make us a lot more excited to come out and excited to work hard. They genuinely try and help us and they genuinely want us to do better. And when they see us making mistakes, they try and coach. …Just seeing how much Emily (Tringe) and Allegra (Muller) have improved as freshmen — and they still have three more years. If they’ve improved this much this year, they’re going to be insane by their senior year.”
Only four of the Solons had played a varsity match before this spring, so the team’s rise to the top of the rankings surprised most opponents across the state. Cherian was the lone returning senior and played a huge role in helping the Solons capture their eighth and ninth crowns in program history during the previous seasons. The Solons went 12-2 in 2021 and claimed a repeat title during last year’s 16-2 campaign.
“I was excited to play on the team my freshman year, but then Covid hit — which was hard on the team and all the athletes overall,” Cherian said. “But coming into sophomore year, we all wanted to work hard and everyone was determined. And we ended up winning that season, which was a big high. And junior year we worked even harder and we were in it. We’d only lost one senior, so we had pretty much the same team. And we worked hard and we won it again, which was a really great thing. And coming into this year, losing nine of our players was pretty big — and seven of the top nine. So knowing that we’d lost that many and coming into this season, without JP and Lucas’ hard work and determination, we would not have been here. They work so hard. And ending the season with the No. 1 (seed), it just shows how much hard work (Lassner) put in with us. It’s just amazing.”
The Solons’ secret sauce amid the trophy haul may be hard to pin down, but it’s clear that top-level coaching, strong feeder programs and success breeding success have been some key ingredients. Athletic Director Matt Link has been through his share of hard times during his tenure at Montpelier, which didn’t win titles of any kind in 2016, 2017 and 2018, He watched the boys basketball team go winless in 2015, while the field hockey program never won more than two games each fall from 2012-2019. But lately the Solons have come out of every season smelling like roses, making Capital City fans some of the proudest in Vermont.