The winner of the richest points-counting race on the 2020 American-Canadian Tour schedule is now aiming for an even bigger score.
Maine driver Dillon Moltz filed the first official entry for the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl, which will take place Oct. 4. The multi-time ACT winner will take his first shot racing in one of the toughest short track races in North America.
Moltz returned to ACT competition in 2020 following a two-year absence and has made a big mark in a limited schedule. The Connecticut native took home a $10,000 check by placing first in the Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park. He also led a large chunk of the Full Throttle 75 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway before a late spin spoiled his chances.
Now the veteran and his RB Performance/Brackett Mechanical team turn their attention the Milk Bowl. Moltz has a third-place and two seventh-place efforts in three starts at Thunder Road, showing he can get around the high banks.
He’ll chase another $10,000 minimum top prize in an event that dates back to 1962. The early entry list also includes two-time Milk Bowl champion Jason Corliss, last year’s runner-up Brooks Clark and multi-time Thunder Road Late Model winner Shawn Fleury. More challengers are likely to emerge in the upcoming days.
“We figured out at the beginning of the year that we were going to focus on the bigger races,” Moltz said. “We’ve always run really well (at Thunder Road). We were at the Labor Day 200 there a couple years ago before we had a tire issue, and we’ve had a podium finish. I think we’ve always been a contender and had a good car there. We’ve got some ideas that will hopefully transfer over and make us even better.”
The Milk Bowl format is one thing Moltz must master. Instead of a straight 150-lap race, the Milk Bowl is divided into three 50-lap segments. The finish of each segment is inverted for the start of the next segment. The driver with the lowest three combined finishes is the overall winner.
Some drivers can be thrown off by the all-out style of the Milk Bowl. Moltz, however, sees it as an opportunity. He noted the breaks between segments allow time to make major changes and get back in contention if the day starts slow.
“I look at it as being a little more forgiving,” Moltz said. “You might be able to make some changes that can help you progress through each segment, as opposed to when you just have straight-up races. You can have a pit stop in those events, but usually there’s not enough time to make significant changes. Hopefully that can play into our hands if the track changes or conditions change.”
Before making the car better during the race, Moltz must first secure a spot in the main event. Saturday’s Qualifying Day will feature time trials and 50-lap qualifying races that set the stage for most of the starting grid. A B-Feature on Sunday will fill last few spots.
Like every other entrant, Moltz must find the balance between a car that can earn a good starting spot and one that can contend for the overall win. Failing to give either its proper due could put a quick end to any hopes of a Milk Bowl victory.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Moltz said. “You have to look at Saturday in and of itself and make sure you’re 100% prepared for that. But you can’t forget about Sunday, either. You can’t just have raw speed that only lasts five or 10 laps — then you’re hurting come Sunday when you have to make 150 laps. You have to put a good amount of emphasis on Saturday. And then you have to make sure you’re doing the same for your long run speed on Sunday so the car stays under you for the whole race.”
If Moltz can find the winning combination, he would join a list of legendary Milk Bowl winners that includes the late Harold “Hard Luck” Hanaford, Robbie Crouch, Dave Dion, Kevin Lepage and Nick Sweet. Pole awards and lap money could swell the payout well above the $10,000 minimum. The winner’s name will be carved into a granite monument at the track.
“That would just be the icing on the cake,” Moltz said. “I’ve always loved running Thunder Road. I think it’s a beautiful race track, and there’s a lot of prestige that goes along with winning there. It would be awesome to get my name etched in the granite up there. That would mean a lot to me and our team.”
Advance tickets for all three days of Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend are available online. Milk Bowl Friday will include the Pro All Stars Series. Adult admission is $20 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. The cost for children 12-and-under is $5 for Friday or Saturday and $10 on Sunday.
Thunder Road wraps up the weekly racing season this Friday, September 18 at 6:30pm with Barre Granite Association Championship Night on. The Late Models will crown the King of the Road in a 61-lap feature to celebrate the track’s 61st season. The Flying Tigers will hold a 100-lap, $1,000-to-win showdown that will determine both the season-long and Triple Crown champions. The Street Stocks and Road Warriors will also have extra-distance events.
