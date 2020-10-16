BARRE — Not much separated St. Johnsbury and Spaulding during the Hilltoppers’ 20-14 victory Friday.
The teams entered the game with different track records, but the Crimson Tide weren’t intimidated by their opponent’s recent success. The Hilltoppers advanced to the Division I finals three of the past four years, while Spaulding hasn’t won a playoff game since 2008. The Tide kept things close throughout and were within striking distance until the end.
St. Johnsbury trailed by a point entering the final minute. Colby Garey-Wright connected to Sam Begin for an 8-yard touchdown with 49 seconds on the clock. Garey-Wright also threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Hayes and caught a 10-yard TD pass from Quinn Murphy.
St. Johnsbury will host Oxbow at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding will host U-32 at 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Spaulding 2, Vergennes 1
VERGENNES — Halle Pletzer set up Sage MacAuley for goals in each half during Friday’s rainy victory.
MacAuley scored in the 27th and 46th minus to deny the Commodores. On both occasions Pletzer received the ball around 35 yards outside the goal, turned and split the defense with a forward pass to MacAuley.
“They were almost the same exact same goals both times,” Crimson Tide coach Rob Moran said. “Most of the game was played in the midfield and neither team got a lot of good looks on goal. We tried to take advantage of the wet field with our speed up top. Looking for those angled through balls seems to be something that’s working well for our team. Our style of play is trying to get the ball from the outside in and then look to play those angles going forward. And keeping the ball on the ground today was mostly what we did. We didn’t play over the top much at all. We were slotting it through and the ball was nice because it had a little extra skip. So it made it easer for our strikers to run on to.”
Goalie Kate Gosliga recorded three saves for the Commodores (3-2-2). Spaulding keeper Rebecca McKelvey stopped five shots. Savannah Thomann broke up the shutout bid after cleaning up the rebound on a shot by Sydney Weber in the 75th minute.
“One of their players took a shot and got fouled at the top of the 18,” Moran said. “(Weber) took the free kick and had a solid shot and Rebecca saved it. She went to her left and pushed it out like a goalie is supposed to. But they had a player on the outside crashing the post and she one-timed it in.”
Spaulding (3-1-1) will return to action against Mount Abraham on Monday.
Harwood 6,
North Country 1
NEWPORT — A three-goal, two-assist performance by Tanum Nelson overwhelmed the Falcons during Friday’s one-sided victory.
Louisa Thomsen scored two goals in the victory and teammate Katie Rush buried a free kick in the second half. Ashley Proteau notched one assist for the Highlanders, while HU goalies Poppy Woods and Sara Bartolomei split time.
“We had a really good game,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “We attacked well and we played very well in spurts and put a lot of pressure on them. Our D was really solid and limited North Country’s opportunities. It was a very good team effort.”
North Country was a formidable foe after advancing to the Division I semifinals for the first time in program history last fall. The Falcons opened this season with four straight victories, outscoring opponents 12-1 along the way. The team’s perfect record was spoiled during Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at U-32, and the Highlanders were prepared for a close battle during their long trek to the Northeast Kingdom.
“We went up there expecting that it would be a closer game because of what North Country brought and how well they played against U-32,” Vasseur said. “We were able to break through a few times and Tanum played a spectacular game. She passed the ball around well and utilized all of her teammates. And (Thomsen) did the same. The movement in the midfield was very good.”
Harwood (5-0) has outscored opponents 30-1. The Highlanders will host three-time defending Division III champ Thetford at 4 p.m. Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Harwood 1, Spaulding 0
BARRE — Rachel Goodwin scored with 11 minutes remaining Friday to give the Highlanders their first victory of the season. Maggie Aiken and Chloe Joslin notched assists on the game-winner, while teammate Kaylee Cameron blocked 15 shots in front of the cage. Harwood defender Allie Brooks made two goal-saving stops to thwart the Crimson Tide.
“The team played well as a unit,” Harwood coach Sophia Tretiak said. “Charlotte Cook played mid and defense for us and had a strong game and helped to control the tempo.”
The Crimson Tide (3-3) held a 16-2 advantage on penalty corners, but that didn’t stop Goodwin from having the final word. “Spaulding had the ball in the net on two of their offensive corners,” Tretiak said. “But both times the goal was called back since the ball did not leave the circle.”
Harwood (1-5) will host Milton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
