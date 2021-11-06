What started as a bold experiment three seasons ago ended with Milton's first boys soccer championship in 30 years.
Yellowjackets coach Glen Button started seven freshmen on his 2018 team and watched that group endure some hard knocks and tough playoff losses over the years. The classmates stuck it out and captured the ultimate reward with Saturday's 2-0 payback victory over Montpelier in the Division II final.
Zack Logan tallied his 33rd goal of the season in the 18th minute with a left-footed shot that rolled inside the far, right post. Brendan Besaw capped the scoring in the 67th minute with a diving effort at the goal line.
The Yellowjackets outscored opponents 96-9 this fall after recording 52 goals and allowing six in 2020. Top-seeded Milton (18-0) avenged last year's 2-1 loss against the Solons to cap the program's perfect season. Milton won four straight titles from 1977-80 before going all the way again in 1991.
"I was senior captain and scored both goals in the (title) game in 1991, so this is my fourth trip to the finals," coach Button said. "I've been coaching these boys at Nordic since they were 8 years old. To do it with 14 seniors on this team is super special."
Logan made the feat ever more memorable by snapping the Solons' streak of nine straight shutouts.
"Zack really came into it this year," coach Button said. "He got a little bit more composed with his finishing and I'm so proud for him to score that many goals. He was our leader in the attack."
Third-seeded Montpelier (16-2) recorded 30 unanswered goals leading up to the final while holding opponents scoreless for over 750 straight minutes. The Solons attempted to keep close tabs on Logan at all times, but they gave him a little too much space early in the match and he made them pay midway through the first half.
"I was looking forward to it," Logan said. "I knew they were coming for me. I just looked straight in their eyes and went at it. I have no fear - none of us do."
Montpelier coach Eric Bagley wasn't overly surprised to see the high-scoring Yellowjackets find the back of the net before halftime. His team rallied from an early deficit during the 2020 final and he was optimistic that his players could bounce back again.
"When you're playing against a team that's undefeated and a team that's scored 90-something goals throughout the year, it's always a possibility," Bagley said. "So I don't think it was a shock. But I like how we reacted to it. We got right back into the game and we created some good moments there."
Montpelier's Brooks Duprey scored the game-tying goal during last year's title match and nearly repeated the feat midway through the first half. The senior midfielder raced past the last line of Milton defenders and headed toward a 50-50 challenge with Yellowjackets keeper Braeden Caragher 25 yards outside the goal. Caragher (four saves) charged out at full speed and lowered his body just in time to execute a high-impact clearance.
"I thought we won the 50-50 battle today - I think that was the difference in this game," coach Button said. "Last year we chased Montpelier a little too much. I think think this year we flipped the script and really won that 50-50 battle."
The Yellowjackets almost doubled their lead before halftime on several occasions. In the 30th minute Ryan Cannon heaved one of his signature throw-ins all the way across the goal mouth. Teammate Riley Zeno got his foot on the ball at the far post, but Montpelier keeper Brio Levitt crouched down for a tough save in heavy traffic.
"We've scored so many goals off of that (throw) this year," coach Button said. "It's such a weapon and it just puts teams under pressure constantly when you can have a restart like that. It's huge."
Levitt (seven saves) exhaled a huge sigh of relief with a few seconds left in the opening half when a second-chance shot by Milton from outside the 18-yard box flew wide of the target by a few inches.
"Brio was very good today and he's had a great season," Bagley said. "He's stepped up and stepped in and really there's been no drop-off in how we play from the goalkeeper position."
The Solons earned a pair of corner kicks in the second half and sent both out of bounds. Montpelier's Maclay Ericson attempted to slip past Milton's back line in the 56th minute, but the Yellowjackets immediately broke up his scoring bid outside the left post.
Besaw's perseverance inside the 6-yard box resulted in the insurance goal with 13 minutes remaining. He worked his way into a dangerous space as Montpelier scrambled to clear the ball and stretched out his leg for a point-blank shot past Levitt.
"They're obviously a good and difficult opponent to play against," Bagley said. "Physically, they're fast and they're strong. And they showcased that today."
The Yellowjackets defense denied Solons striker Ronnie Riby-Williams during a late surge up the left side to close out their 11th shutout of the season. Riby-Williams entered the match with 24 goals but was limited to a handful of shots.
"We didn't really change anything and we didn't man-mark Ronnie, per se," coach Button said. "But we stayed true to our system. We knew where he was at all times and we made sure we had a second defender every time he touched the ball."
Cannon and Brandon Monahan excelled as center backs in the victory and were flanked by Zeno and fellow outside back Nathanial St. Amour. Their team conceded one goal throughout the playoffs while scoring 18 times.
"We knew that we can play with anybody," Logan said. "It doesn't matter if you're D-I, D-II, D-III. We came here to play, and that's what we did."
Logan and teammate Caden Button (13 goals) both dished out a dozen assists this season. Cooper Goodrich (10 goals, 18 assists), Ethan Jones (seven goals, eight assists) and Cam Fougere (seven goals, seven assists) helped make it an impossible task for any opponent to contain the Yellowjackets.
"(Logan) is a very good player: He's fast, he's physical, he runs in behind," Bagley said. "Him and Cooper Goodrich in the midfield are two really good players. I thought we did a pretty good job of keeping them quiet. This team has scored a lot of goals this year. And I think their second one came when we were pushing forward, so it was a little bit unfortunate."
The Solons outscored opponents 66-5 prior to the championship, recording 13 shutouts in the process. Allowing two goals in one game and being forced to play from behind were two things Montpelier hadn't dealt with much before facing Milton.
"The 50-50 balls, especially in the first half, put us on the back foot a little bit," Bagley said. "And they have a great weapon with that long throw. I thought we dealt with it about as well as we could have. I don't think we gave up any shots on goal off that. But they're obviously very dangerous situations for us."
Seven seniors will graduate from the Montpelier squad: Duprey, Patryk Harris, Sina Fallahi, Will Bruzzese, Ben Collier, Milo Centers and Evan Smith. The four-year starters for are Monahan, Goodrich, Logan, Cannon, Jones, Fougere and Caden Button. They're joined by classmates Josh Grazier, Ethan van Harreveld, Nathan Roy, Brandon Mitchell, Zeno, St. Amour and Caragher.
"We started out when we were this tall," Logan said, pointing to his thigh. "And (we) just built our way up playing club soccer and everything."
The Yellowjackets finished 10-1 last year after finally meeting their match in the championship. They advanced to the semifinals in 2019 and finished at 12-3-1 after suffering a 3-1 loss to Stowe. The disappointing playoff exit two years featured a silver lining in the 58th minute when the Yellowjackets became the first playoff opponent to score against Stowe in five years. The Raiders went on to earn their eighth consecutive championship that year, but it was clear that a new contender was emerging.
"We worked so hard," Logan said. "We've played with these guys for so long. We came here last year and lost unfortunately. But this year we finally did it. It feels awesome. …We just stuck with it and we didn't give up."
Coach Button also led his team to title appearances in 2006 against U-32 and in 2016 vs. Lake Region. The Yellowjackets went 11-4 in 2017 but faced a big rebuilding process the following season. Instead of leaning on primarily upperclassmen, coach Button inserted seven ninth-graders into the starting lineup.
"It forced them to think," he said. "It forced them to play the game not just in one direction. It made them stop, slow down and play the game the right way."
Milton coasted to a 5-1 playdown victory over Mill River before traveling to play top-seeded Harwood (14-0-1) in the 2018 semifinals. A 1-0 loss agains the eventual champs stung at the time, but it was an undeniable indication that the Yellowjackets were only beginning to play their best soccer.
"Our numbers were lower that year and I knew they were ready," coach Button said. "They gave Harwood a great run and that was a great Harwood team. It was an overtime game and it really set the table for the next three years. I think we've won 45 games in the last three years, so these kids have been super successful and I'm so proud of them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.