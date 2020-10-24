EAST MONTPELIER - Hours and hours of voluntary training sessions in June, July and August led to a late-October surprise Saturday.
The Montpelier girls soccer team spoiled U-32's spotless record with a 2-1 victory, giving the Solons (6-1) the No. 4 seed for the Division II playoffs. Caroline Kirby scored her 21st goal of the season for the Raiders (7-1) in the 12th minute before Sienna Mills equalized with a left-footed laser in the 62nd minute.
Melanie Winters beat four Solons to a tipped corner kick with 10 seconds remaining and knocked in the game-winner. Teammate Bella Wawrzyniak made two point-blank saves to deny Kirby in the final 10 minutes.
"How great is this team?" first-year MHS coach Brent Englund said. "Bella is a sophomore and we have two center backs who are sophomores who haven't really played the position before. It's storybook."
Central defenders Grace Nostrant and Anja Rand rushed to bail out Wawrzyniak on a Kirby breakaway in the 72nd minute. Wawrzyniak made the initial stop and then Nostrant and Rand denied a second-chance bid. The Solons were on their heels for the final stretch, but a quick counter along the right side by Mills set up the last-second strike.
"We just were streaking up the field and Sienna did a lot of hard work to engage their defenders and win the corner kick," Winters said. "And she took the corner and we were flooding the box and got it in."
U-32 pulled ahead midway through the first half after Kirby picked off a pass on the left flank 40 yards outside the goal. She dribbled toward the top-right corner of the 6-yard box and ripped a low across-the-body shot past a diving Wawrzyniak.
"(Kirby) was in the back of our minds," Winters said. "And our midfield, we worked together a lot to contain her. In the beginning of the game I was told to stay on her, which I did once in awhile. But we switched off. And I think we all did a really good job. Obviously she's an incredible player. So if anyone can get anything on her, it's a win for us."
Although the Raiders entered halftime with a familiar lead, there were early signs of trouble in paradise.
"We needed to sort out midfield," U-32 coach Steve Towne said. "The numbers just weren't matched up in the first half. We had players in there, but it was too slow getting to the marks. And at that point, their defensive mid - Megan (Krussman) - would come up free and unmarked. So they were outnumbering us in areas of the ball and we had to just move some people around. In the second half, in the mid at least, we matched up much better and were able to at least neutralize it."
Mills recorded a hat trick in Monday's 3-0 victory over D-I St. Johnsbury and didn't hold back Saturday. Mia Preston intercepted the ball near the center line midway through the second half and split the U-32 defense to find a wide-open Mills 40 yards outside the goal on the left side. Mills turned and went straight at her defender, moving toward the right before cutting back toward the opposite side to free up more space. Two other U-32 players raced back to surround Mills, but she kept charging toward the left post.
Raiders goalie Evie Moore (seven saves) stepped a few yards off the goal line, but she couldn't stop Mills' 10-yard shot. It snapped the Raiders' string of five straight shutouts after they allowed one goal in each of their first two victories. The shot into the right side netting was the first time U-32 conceded a goal in nearly 500 minutes.
"They played well and I thought Sienna Mills was the difference in the game," Towne said. "We had a defender on her. But her touches and her change of direction, she was outstanding today."
Montpelier midfielder Lucia McCallum kept things tied in the 70th minute with back-to-back blocks. Nostrant and Rand saved the day two minutes later and then Nostrant disrupted another scoring attempt in the 73rd minute.
"Grace is new to the position and new to the school," Englund. "As a 10th-grader, Anja is also new to the position. I could not possibly ask for anything more from them. They're crushing it."
Mills dribbled into the left side of the penalty area 60 seconds later and fell to the ground after contact with a U-32 player. Englund's plea for a whistle was unsuccessful, and the next minute McCallum hustled to block a 40-yard free kick by Kirby. Wawrzyniak (four saves) tipped a close-range shot by Kirby over the crossbar in the 77th minute.
"Most games, Bella has had to come up huge a couple times," Englund said.
The Solons launched a counterattack two minutes later, showing off their end-to-end fitness to earn the decisive corner kick. Mills sent the restart toward a half-dozen players at the far bar, forcing Moore to backpedal and settle for a deflection. Winters didn't waste time during the scrum, beating the Raiders with a one-touch finish toward the center of the net.
"Our whole team, we've worked together a lot throughout the summer and last year," Winters said. "Having a new coach this year was definitely something we weren't expecting and kind of a learning curve for us. I'd say that the seniors and I have all done our fair share of helping out when it comes to leading the team in trainings and warmups and ideas. And just giving him a different perspective than what he sees, and how we we feel. We've been playing together for the past four years and we really liked the playing style that was given to us by John (Dellipriscoli). So we're trying to maintain that, which I think we are doing a pretty good job of. And (Englund) has his own little sparks that he wants to throw in. And we take them and we just try to make the best of everything we can."
Krussman, Winters, McCallum and classmates Sydney Dunn, Ryleigh Chamberlain, Mia Preston, Sadie Smith, Mae Browning and Mara Stephens will lead the Solons into playoffs. Their squad's only loss was a 5-0 defeat at Harwood in a game that was scoreless at halftime.
"Our team is mostly composed of seniors and sophomores," Winters said. "So the mentality is really to just to give it our all and show everyone what we've got. Obviously we took a 5-0 loss to Harwood, and we haven't seen Fair Haven yet. And we haven't seen Rice yet - they're a powerhouse up there. But it's all about your mentality. As long as we're in it, I think we can go pretty far."
U-32 is set be the No. 3 seed for the post-season. The Raiders will seek their first title in program history.
"If I was a player, you come out of a loss at the end of the season in a tough game like this, and hopefully you're stepping it up and it motivates you going into the tournament," Towne said. "And this group of girls I think will step up. And going forward, it will make them tougher."
