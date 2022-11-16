The Capital Division recently announced its girls soccer all-star selections. Division II state semifinalist Montpelier and three-time defending Division III champion Stowe were well-represented on the team.
CAPITAL DIVISION
GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sienna Mills, Montpelier
COACH OF THE YEAR
Justin Geibel, Montpelier
OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR
Miles Etter
FIRST TEAM
Sienna Mills Montpelier Senior
Grace Nostrant Montpelier Senior
Anja Rand Montpelier Senior
Abby Fillion Lyndon Senior
Molly Renaudette Lyndon Junior
Barrett Freeman Lamoille Senior
Emily Hutchins Lamoille Senior
Logan Freeman Lamoille Sophomore
Vivvy Davis Randolph Senior
Shiloh Lake Randolph Junior
Maeve Kennedy Randolph Senior
Madi Mousley Randolph Senior
Beatrice Lake Randolph Senior
Hannah Williams Thetford Senior
Avery Knauss U-32 Senior
Maia Pasco U-32 Sophomore
Norah Wilcox U-32 Senior
Sabine Brueck North Country Sophomore
Charli Kellaway North Country Junior
Anya Kennedy North Country Sophomore
Hannah Cleary Peoples Senior
Josie Simone Peoples Senior
Addey Lilley Harwood Senior
Cierra McKay Harwood Senior
Quinn Nelson Harwood Junior
Eloise Lilley Harwood Sophomore
Rebecca McKelvey Spaulding Senior
Sage MacAuley Spaulding Senior
Paige Allen Spaulding Senior
Yvonne Roberge Spaulding Senior
Sarah Hailey Stowe Junior
Orly Bryan Stowe Senior
Ellie Zimmerman Stowe Senior
Sakaya Sweeney Lake Region Senior
SECOND TEAM
Julia Taylor Lyndon Senior
Summer Guilmette Lyndon Junior
Estherline Carlson Montpelier Junior
Anika Turcotte Montpelier Junior
Becca Dupere Paine Mt. Senior
Olivia Boyd Paine Mt. Sophomore
Rosa Barden Randolph Senior
Cadence Mailhiot Raondlph Junior
Grace Helfant Randolph Senior
Kearsten Pecor U-32 Junior
Yvette Petrella U-32 Junior
Cora Nadeau North Country Senior
Opal Beauchesne North Country Senior
Josie Fortin North Country Sophomore
Anna Isselhardt Peoples Senior
Lucy Nigro Peoples Junior
Morgan Reeve Peoples Senior
Ariana Keene Peoples Senior
Sadie Nordle Harwood Senior
Tessa Jernigan Harwood Junior
Ciera Fiaschetti Harwood Senior
Madelyn Hull Spaulding Junior
Lily LaCroix Spaulding Senior
Kate Tilgner Stowe Junior
Paige Currier Lake Region Senior
Indie Haney Lake Region Sophomore
Alyssa Butler Lake Region Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Kiera Larrabee Lyndon Sophomore
Molly Hutton Montpelier Senior
Kendall Macleod Lamoille Senior
Hannah Johnson Lamoille Freshman
Isabel Humbert Paine Mt. Senior
Meredith MacAskill Paine Mt. Senior
Heidi Hewes Thetford Senior
Greta Little U-32 Junior
Willa Long U-32 Junior
Makenzie Parenteau North Country Senior
Rileigh Fortin North Country Senior
Ella Bliss Peoples Freshman
Sadie Baranay Peoples Sophomore
Mollie Moran Spaulding Sophomore
Hallee Allen Spaulding Junior
Izzy Lovell Stowe Junior
Sylvia Brownlow Lake Region Senior
Annabella Aiken Lake Region Freshman
Heather Alexander Lake Region Sophomore
Francesca Campanile, Harwood Senior
