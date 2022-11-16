The Capital Division recently announced its girls soccer all-star selections. Division II state semifinalist Montpelier and three-time defending Division III champion Stowe were well-represented on the team.

CAPITAL DIVISION

GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sienna Mills, Montpelier

COACH OF THE YEAR

Justin Geibel, Montpelier

OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR

Miles Etter

FIRST TEAM

Sienna Mills Montpelier Senior

Grace Nostrant Montpelier Senior

Anja Rand Montpelier Senior

Abby Fillion Lyndon Senior

Molly Renaudette Lyndon Junior

Barrett Freeman Lamoille Senior

Emily Hutchins Lamoille Senior

Logan Freeman Lamoille Sophomore

Vivvy Davis Randolph Senior

Shiloh Lake Randolph Junior

Maeve Kennedy Randolph Senior

Madi Mousley Randolph Senior

Beatrice Lake Randolph Senior

Hannah Williams Thetford Senior

Avery Knauss U-32 Senior

Maia Pasco U-32 Sophomore

Norah Wilcox U-32 Senior

Sabine Brueck North Country Sophomore

Charli Kellaway North Country Junior

Anya Kennedy North Country Sophomore

Hannah Cleary Peoples Senior

Josie Simone Peoples Senior

Addey Lilley Harwood Senior

Cierra McKay Harwood Senior

Quinn Nelson Harwood Junior

Eloise Lilley Harwood Sophomore

Rebecca McKelvey Spaulding Senior

Sage MacAuley Spaulding Senior

Paige Allen Spaulding Senior

Yvonne Roberge Spaulding Senior

Sarah Hailey Stowe Junior

Orly Bryan Stowe Senior

Ellie Zimmerman Stowe Senior

Sakaya Sweeney Lake Region Senior

SECOND TEAM

Julia Taylor Lyndon Senior

Summer Guilmette Lyndon Junior

Estherline Carlson Montpelier Junior

Anika Turcotte Montpelier Junior

Becca Dupere Paine Mt. Senior

Olivia Boyd Paine Mt. Sophomore

Rosa Barden Randolph Senior

Cadence Mailhiot Raondlph Junior

Grace Helfant Randolph Senior

Kearsten Pecor U-32 Junior

Yvette Petrella U-32 Junior

Cora Nadeau North Country Senior

Opal Beauchesne North Country Senior

Josie Fortin North Country Sophomore

Anna Isselhardt Peoples Senior

Lucy Nigro Peoples Junior

Morgan Reeve Peoples Senior

Ariana Keene Peoples Senior

Sadie Nordle Harwood Senior

Tessa Jernigan Harwood Junior

Ciera Fiaschetti Harwood Senior

Madelyn Hull Spaulding Junior

Lily LaCroix Spaulding Senior

Kate Tilgner Stowe Junior

Paige Currier Lake Region Senior

Indie Haney Lake Region Sophomore

Alyssa Butler Lake Region Senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Kiera Larrabee Lyndon Sophomore

Molly Hutton Montpelier Senior

Kendall Macleod Lamoille Senior

Hannah Johnson Lamoille Freshman

Isabel Humbert Paine Mt. Senior

Meredith MacAskill Paine Mt. Senior

Heidi Hewes Thetford Senior

Greta Little U-32 Junior

Willa Long U-32 Junior

Makenzie Parenteau North Country Senior

Rileigh Fortin North Country Senior

Ella Bliss Peoples Freshman

Sadie Baranay Peoples Sophomore

Mollie Moran Spaulding Sophomore

Hallee Allen Spaulding Junior

Izzy Lovell Stowe Junior

Sylvia Brownlow Lake Region Senior

Annabella Aiken Lake Region Freshman

Heather Alexander Lake Region Sophomore

Francesca Campanile, Harwood Senior

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.