BARRE — Auto racing teams are saving the best for last at Thunder Road.
Fans across the Northeast are ready for some fireworks at Sunday's 58th Vermont Milk Bowl. The event will be the culmination of a three-day extravaganza that begins Friday atop Quarry Hill.
Despite a delayed start to the season and other challenges related to COVID-19, the 2020 Thunder Road campaign was one to remember. Now, elite racers such as Jason Corliss, Bobby Therrien, Ben Rowe, Scott Dragon, Ryan Kuhn and Johnny Clark will face off at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” as part a 10-division card capped by the $10,000-to-win main event.
Milk Bowl Friday will begin at 6 p.m. The Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model 150 headlines a card of four top regional touring series that are invading Barre.
Series officials expect a field of 20-plus Super Late Models to slug it out on the high banks. Defending PASS champion and current point leader D.J. Shaw, reigning Oxford 250 winner Johnny Clark, multi-time PASS king Ben Rowe and rising star Kate Re are some of the names on the entry list.
The PASS Super Late Model field will also have a local flavor. Corliss is the two-time defending “King of the Road” in Barre and will join the PASS regulars along with 2019 Milk Bowl winner Bobby Therrien and former Late Model winner Evan Hallstrom. ACT Late Model Tour standout Ryan Kuhn joins Rowe, Corliss and Therrien in pulling double-duty over the weekend.
The Friday night spectacular also includes 50-lap features for the PASS Modifieds, Street Stock Series and Mini Stock Tour. The quartet of high-powered Super Late Models, open-wheel Modifieds, full-body eight-cylinder cars and speedy four-cylinders means there will be something for everyone to open the weekend.
The action will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday with Qualifying Day. Late Models will take center stage with time trials and 50-lap qualifying races to establish most of the Milk Bowl starting field. Local racers such as Milton’s Scott Dragon, Shelburne’s Trampas Demers, Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke, Wolcott’s Brendan Moodie and Fayston’s Brooks Clark will attempt to get a head start on dethroning Corliss and Therrien. Outsiders such as Midsummer 250 winner Dillon Moltz, multi-time White Mountain Motorsports Park winner Joel Hodgdon and Rhode Island youngster Mike Benevides will also contend for top honors.
The rest of Thunder Road’s local divisions also have big weekends planned. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks have time trials and Segment 1 of their “Mini Milk Bowls” on Saturday. The Road Warriors will run a two-segment Mini Milk Bowl that afternoon as well. Following the main program, the Junior Champ Karts for children ages 6-14 is slated to run Mini Milk Bowls on the backstretch track.
The Late Model Last-Chance “B” Feature will take place Sunday at 12:15 p.m. The four remaining spots in the Milk Bowl will be up for grabs, so some drivers will be under the gun.
Opening ceremonies will follow, with the first of three 50-lap segments going green at 1:30 p.m. The finish of each segment is reversed to start the next segment, and the driver with the best combined finish gets a $10,000 check and a kiss with a genuine Vermont dairy cow.
Sunday will also include the final segment of the Flying Tiger and Street Stock Mini Milk Bowls. The Dwarf Cars of White Mountain Motorsports Park will complete the program with their annual trip to Barre for a two-segment event.
Limited grandstand seating is available for all three days racing. The cost for adults is $20 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. The cost for children 12-and-under is $5 for Friday or Saturday and $10 for Sunday.
