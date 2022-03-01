RIPTON — The Middlebury girls Nordic ski team enjoyed home-course advantage Monday but the Tigers made it clear they are head and shoulders above everyone else regardless of the venue.
Middlebury snapped U-32’s streak of three consecutive Division II championships during the final day of racing at Rikert Nordic Center. A winning total of 105 points was good enough to hold off runner-up Harwood, which finished with 141 points. U-32 (174) placed third in front of fourth-place Craftsbury (210). Woodstock (278), Montpelier (284) and Lamoille (291) were also in the mix for Division II, which wound up with faster individual and relay results than most of the D-I field.
“Our girls are tough as nails and raced their hearts out today,” U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. “Fourth overall in the relay was a great result. Frankly, this girls team could have been D-II state champs in several past seasons. D-II girls was the most competitive I have seen in 10 years. There were at least five very good D-II teams this year, so third was a good result.”
Harwood senior Ava Thurston capped one of the most dominant high school careers by a Vermont racer. The four-time cross country running state champ collected her eighth individual Nordic title with a 5-kilometer freestyle time of 12 minutes, 57.9 seconds. She was followed by her younger sister Julia, who placed second in 14:47.6. Lamoille’s Maggie McGee finished third in 14:58.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Ava Thurston said. “It’s weird that this is the last one. But I came into this day really wanting to have a lot of gratitude. I get to race here this year and I’m really lucky I’ve gotten to all four years and we got to have states last year. It’s just awesome to be here both of these days. It’s super fun to have a full team and have awesome relays. I love states and it’s always a blast and everyone is supportive.”
Thurston skied the anchor leg for the 4x2.5k relay and faced a 38-second deficit behind Middlebury when she headed out on the course. The three-sport standout showed off her combination of speed, power and flawless form while rallying to an 11-second victory over the Tigers. Her effort helped the Highlanders secure second place in the final team standings for the second straight year.
“I think last year we would have won the state title if Mckenzie Greenberg hadn’t gotten hurt,” Ava Thurston said. “And this year we’ve had a whole group — our strongest ever. There’s a gap to our No. 4 skier, but then No. 4, 5 and 6 are all really close. We’ve had pretty decent snow at Harwood and the VAST trails are open and we’ve been able to ski a lot. And I think that’s really helped everyone to be able to crush it in the relays — and today in the skate, to also be second in the overall. I love the girls on our team and we’ve had a really fun season. We were second last year, but this feels different than last year.”
Beth McIntosh (fourth, 15:08.6) and Ava Schneider (fifth, 15:25.5) led the way for Middlebury during the morning race. Lia Robinson (13th, 17:14.9) and Astrid Olsen (14th, 17:16.4) also scored points for the Tigers. They were backed up by teammates Ella Landis (19th, 18 11.6), Ari Graham-Gurland (33rd, 19:43.9) and Lila Cook-Yoder (43rd, 20:49.1).
“They’ve been really strong all season,” Ava Thurston said of the Tigers. “I love talking to the Middlebury girls and I kind of was rooting for them a little. U-32 has won a lot in the past years and they’re great. But Middlebury has Beth and Ava — and Ava just barely missed (junior nationals). They’re both super strong freshmen and they’re really sweet. And obviously Astrid too. All four of those top girls are super strong and they’ve been pretty much unbeatable. But it’s fun to go out and chase them down.”
Maisie Franke (12th, 17:07.4) and Tessa Jernigan (37th, 19:58.0) rounded out the scoring for Harwood. They were followed by teammates Hazel Lillis (38th, 19:58.2), Rowan Clough (46th, 21:51), Piper Floyd (54th, 23:02.6) and Alice Lindsay (62nd, 24:38.6).
“On this team, me and Alex are the two seniors,” Ava Thurston said. “I think it’s going to be a transition (next year), but we’ve got a strong middle school program. And people know how to lead. Maisie is going to be a great captain. Charlie (Flint) is going to be a great captain in running. And we have a lot of people doing all the sports. And our boys Nordic is strong too, so I think you’re always going to see Harwood continue to be strong.”
Isabelle Serrano (eighth, 15:47.9), Ayla Bodach-Turner (15th, 17:40.7), Amy Felice (16th, 17:44.3) and Olivia Serrano (18th, 18:02.9) contributed points for U-32. Teammates Norah Wilcox (20th, 18:13.2), Esther Macke (21st, 18:15.7) and Avery Knauss (29th, 19:02.9) also showcased strong form.
“Amy, Olivia and Norah all stepped up today and it’s exciting to see what they can do in the coming years,” Tripp said. “Isabelle is a national-caliber skier and showed it today and all season. Ayla and Esther have both been super solid skiers and superb humans for four years running. Three out of four ain’t bad.”
Ruth Krebs (seventh, 15:45.9), Anika Leahy (ninth, 15:58.1), Ava Purdy (23rd, 18:22.3) and Sadie Skorstad (32nd, 19:43.9) led Craftsbury. Montpelier’s top skiers were Margaret Voisin (10th, 16:03.4), Sara McGill (11th, 17:00), Clare Pritchard (34th, 19:52.1) and Amani Suter (40th, 20:22.6).
The relay was closely contested from start to finish as Harwood finished with a winning time of 28:54.9. Second-place Middlebury (29:06.3) and third-place U-32 (30:49.4) rounded out the relay podium. Not far behind were Craftsbury (31:14.5), Woodstock (31:24.5), Lamoille (32:01.3) and Montpelier (32:38.2).
According the Ava Thurston, the camaraderie of the state championship environment is one thing that separates Nordic skiing from other sports.
“That’s what I love about high school skiing and running: You congratulate everyone after the race,” Thurston said. “I race with some of the girls at JNs, some of them I just see at high school races, some are on my club team. There’s a lot of seniors too this year. I think next year there’ll be some mixing up of spots because you see a lot of seniors winning it, like Hattie Barker. We’ve got Isabelle (Serrano), Maggie (McGee) — all three of us were on the podium. And Emma Crum, Rebecca (Cunningham) — there’s a lot of great seniors. And I think I talk to almost everyone.”
